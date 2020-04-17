Morning News Call - India, April 17

Market News
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    No major events are scheduled.
   
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • Hit by sharp ad decline, India's newspapers cut jobs and salaries
    India's vibrant newspaper industry that reaches tens of millions of readers
daily has been ravaged by declining advertising revenues due to a nationwide
lockdown to fight the coronavirus, pushing leading titles to slash jobs and
salaries.
    • Indian gold demand could hit 3-decade low as lockdown hits festivals,
weddings
    India's gold consumption in 2020 could fall as much as 50% from a year ago
to the lowest level in nearly three decades as a nationwide lockdown has closed
jewellery stores during key festivals and the wedding season.
    • India says IMF liquidity boost may have costly side effects
    India's finance minister said on Thursday the country could not support a
general allocation of new Special Drawing Rights by the International Monetary
Fund because it might not be effective in easing coronavirus-driven financial
pressures.
    • India charges Tablighi Jamaat chief with culpable homicide after
coronavirus surge
    India has brought charges of culpable homicide against the chief of a Muslim
seminary for holding a gathering last month that authorities blame for a big
jump in coronavirus infections, police said on Thursday.
    • Indian traders signing rice export deals again after 3-week pause
    Indian rice traders are signing new export contracts again after a gap of
nearly three weeks, four industry officials told Reuters on Thursday.

    • India says Zoom 'not a safe platform' for video conferencing
    India said on Thursday videoconferencing software Zoom is "not a safe
platform", joining other countries that have expressed concern about the
security of an application that has become hugely popular worldwide during the
coronavirus lockdown.
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • China posts first GDP decline on record as coronavirus cripples economy
China's economy shrank for the first time since at least 1992 in the first
quarter, as the coronavirus outbreak paralysed production and spending, raising
pressure on authorities to do more to stop mounting job losses.
    • China urges World Bank to suspend debt payments for poorest countries
    China on Thursday urged the World Bank to allow its poorest borrowers to
suspend debt payments while they deal with the coronavirus pandemic, saying the
world's biggest multilateral development bank should "lead by example."

    • Trump unveils three-stage process for states to end coronavirus shutdown
    President Donald Trump laid out new guidelines on Thursday for U.S. states
to emerge from a coronavirus shutdown in a staggered, three-stage approach meant
to revive the U.S. economy even as the country continues to fight the pandemic.

    
    
    INSIGHT
    • With drones and tests, India battles to keep virus out of Mumbai's slums
    In an air-conditioned government building in Mumbai, a dozen officials are
glued to a giant screen showing live drone and CCTV footage of crowded slums,
the frontline in the city's battle to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
    
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 2.4% higher at 9,277.75.
    • The Indian rupee is expected to trade higher against the dollar tracking
the surge in U.S. equity futures and upbeat Asian cues after U.S. President
Donald Trump issued guidelines for reopening the economy.
    • Indian government bonds will likely trade higher in early session, as a
press briefing by the country’s central bank Governor later today raised bets of
another round of monetary easing to cushion the economic impact of the
coronavirus. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to
trade in a range of 6.35%-6.45% today, a trader with a private bank said.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • U.S. stock index futures jumped in late trading on Thursday after a report
of promising early data related to a potential COVID-19 treatment from Gilead
Sciences and as guidelines for re-opening the U.S. economy came from the White
House.
    • Asian stocks look set to bounce to recover towards a one-month high as
investors, following Wall Street's lead overnight, sought silver linings in a
run of data that showed the world is in its worst recession in decades.

    • The dollar fell as a news report on signs of success in a COVID-19
treatment drug trial as well as early plans to re-open the U.S. economy drove
fresh optimism and risk appetite.
    • U.S. Treasury yields fell for a third straight session on Thursday,
pressured by more data showing how the coronavirus outbreak has choked the
world's largest economy, as debates mounted about reopening businesses in the
United States.
    • Oil prices rose with Brent gaining nearly 3% after President Donald Trump
laid out guidelines on reviving a U.S. economy ravaged by the coronavirus
pandemic that has punched a huge hole in global demand for crude and refined
products.
    • Gold prices inched lower as Asian equities showed signs of a rebound, but
fears of a steep global recession due to the coronavirus pandemic limited a drop
in the metal's price, putting it on course for its second straight weekly
gain.​    
    
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES        DEBT
 PNDF spot         76.85/76.88  April 16         909.32 crore    337.42 crore
 10-yr bond yield  6.4%         Month-to-date    (1,218) crore   (8,684) crore
                                Year-to-date     (49,248) crore  (78,611) crore
 
    (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities
Depository Limited)
    
    
    ($1 = 76.64 Indian rupees)
 


 (Compiled by Nidhi C Sai in Bengaluru)
