Morning News Call - India, April 19

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: India Trade Minister Suresh Prabhu, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar, Hero Enterprise Chairman Sunil Kant Munjal at Mindmine Summit 2018 in New Delhi. 10:30 am: India Trade Minister Suresh Prabhu to deliver keynote address at Next Base of Pyramid summit in New Delhi. 10:45 am: India Health Minister J.P. Nadda, Minister of Drinking Water Uma Bharti at an award ceremony in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: BMW Group to launch BMW X3 in India in Gurugram. 3:45 pm: India Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha to inaugurate newly created parcel directorate in New Delhi. GMF: COMMODITIES FOCUS Gavin Wendt, founding director and senior resource analyst at MineLife,joins us at 09:30 am IST to discuss views and cues for commodity markets. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • POLL-India claims top spot for 2018 growth among major economies India will claim the top spot among the world's fastest-growing major economies this year, but rising trade tensions between the United States and China may restrain that growth, a Reuters poll of economists showed. • India, UK governments invest in $711 million Indian renewable energy fund Lightsource BP and Indian private equity fund Everstone Group announced on Wednesday the creation of a $711 million fund to invest in renewable energy and clean technology in India. • ANALYSIS-India jet fuel demand to soar as domestic air travel takes off An Indian push to connect more cities via airports as an expanding middle class increasingly takes to the skies is set to help propel the country's demand for jet fuel to record highs this year. • Uber doubling down on India investments after exiting SE Asia Ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies Inc UBER.UL is "doubling down" on its investments in India, one of its biggest markets, after its recent exit from Southeast Asia, its chief operating officer said on Wednesday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump hopes for successful North Korea summit, but warns he could walk away U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he hoped an unprecedented summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would be successful after a recent visit to Pyongyang by CIA Director Mike Pompeo, but warned he would call it off if he did not think it would produce results. • Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law If a new European law restricting what companies can do with people's online data went into effect tomorrow, almost 1.9 billion Facebook Inc users around the world would be protected by it. The online social network is making changes that ensure the number will be much smaller. • POLL-Global economy sprinting ahead but trade war could end the race The global economy will expand this year at its fastest pace since 2010, but trade protectionism could quickly slow it down, the latest Reuters polls of over 500 economists worldwide suggest. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading at 10,587.50, up 0.3 percent from previous close. • The Indian rupee is seen lower against the dollar as Brent crude's surge to its highest level since late-2014 pressures the oil importing nation's currency. • Indian government bonds are likely to open lower on higher U.S. Treasury yields and global crude oil prices, even as investors await minutes of the April policy meeting of the nation's rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee. Yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 may trade in a 7.51 percent -7.57 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 eked out a small gain while the Dow declined after a volatile trading session on Wednesday, with weakness in sectors such as consumer staples and financials offsetting strong gains in the energy and industrial indexes. • Resource stocks were on a roll in Asia as oil prices hit heights not seen since late 2014, though the potential boost to inflation globally also pressured fixed-income assets. • The dollar was steady against a basket of its peers, supported by higher long-term U.S. Treasury yields on improving investor appetite for risk assets, though lingering concerns over U.S.-China trade tensions checked the greenback. • Trading across U.S. government bond maturities was range-bound on Wednesday, as the yield curve nevertheless continued to flatten for the ninth consecutive market day. • Oil prices remained close to highs touched the previous day that were last seen in late 2014, buoyed as U.S. crude inventories declined and as top exporter Saudi Arabia is expected to keep withholding supply to prop up the market. • Gold prices were flat while the dollar stayed firm helped by higher long-term U.S. Treasury yields, though lingering U.S.-China trade tensions kept the greenback's gains in check. PNDF spot 65.65/65.68 April 18 -$139.40 mln -$375.42 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.68 pct Month-to-date -$407.61 mln -$910.60 mln Year-to-date $1.76 bln -$189.97 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 65.71 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)