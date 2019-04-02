Morning News Call - India, April 2

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled. LIVECHAT - FED WATCH Reuters reporters and editors tracking the Federal Reserve take questions on the economics, politics, trade matters and rates policies facing America's central bank and others whose decisions drive markets day in and day out at 7:00 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Facebook deletes accounts linked to Congress party, Pakistan military Facebook has deleted 712 accounts and 390 pages in India and Pakistan for "inauthentic behaviour", it said on Monday, many linked to India's opposition Congress party days before a national election, and others related to Pakistan's military. • India's fraud investigator arrests ex-chairman of debt-laden IL&FS India's Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has arrested the former chairman of debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) in connection with an ongoing investigation into the lender, a government official said on Monday. • ThyssenKrupp, Tata Steel offer concessions to allay EU concerns Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel have offered concessions to address EU antitrust concerns about their planned steel joint venture, the European Commission said. • Airbnb to invest $100-200 million in India's OYO Home-renting company Airbnb will invest between $100 and $200 million in SoftBank Group-backed Indian hotel start-up OYO, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, as it dives deeper into the hotel-booking business. • Single Indian rocket puts satellites in three orbits, in first for nation An Indian rocket on Monday placed domestic and foreign satellites in three different orbits on a single flight, a first for the nation and a low-cost option that could burnish its reputation for pioneering affordable options in space. • India's first REIT sees listing gains; more issues likely India's first-ever real estate investment trust (REIT), Embassy Office Parks, rose more than 8 percent on its debut on Monday, renewing expectations for more such issues in the coming months. • J&J baby shampoo samples fail Indian quality test; company rejects findings Johnson & Johnson's baby shampoo samples failed quality tests conducted by the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan, according to a public notice from the state's drugs watchdog, findings that were rejected by the U.S. drugmaker. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Brexit deadlocked again: British parliament fails to find an alternative Britain was no nearer to resolving the chaos surrounding its departure from the European Union after parliament failed on Monday to find a majority of its own for any alternative to Prime Minister Theresa May's divorce deal. • Trump administration steps up effort to return asylum seekers to Mexico The Trump administration is intensifying measures to curb the flow of Central American asylum seekers crossing into the United States from Mexico, officials said on Monday, including sending more people back to Mexico to wait for their asylum claims to be heard by U.S. courts. • Aramco's $10 billion-plus bond plan shows profits put top earner Apple in shade Saudi Aramco, the world's biggest oil producer, made core earnings of $224 billion last year, almost three times as much as Apple, figures from the state-owned company showed on Monday ahead of its debut international bond issue. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading up 0.1 percent at 11,746.00, from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar as Brent crude climbed to near its highest since November. • Indian government bonds will likely open lower in the first trading session of the fiscal year, as higher-than-estimated frontloading of notes and a second round of dollar/rupee swap auction will weigh on investor sentiment. The yield on the benchmark 7.26 percent bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a 7.38 percent -7.43 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks rallied on Monday, starting off the second quarter on a strong note, as upbeat manufacturing numbers from China and the United States eased worries about slowing global growth. • Asia shares extended their rally as factory activity surveys from China and the United States boosted investor confidence, triggering the largest one-day sell-off in the U.S. Treasury market in nearly three months. • The dollar hit a two-week high against the yen, as ebbing concerns about the global economy pushed U.S. bond yields up from 15-month troughs. • The U.S. Treasury market posted its biggest one-day sell-off in three months on Monday, as encouraging data on manufacturing activity in the world's two biggest economies spurred some investors to scale back their holdings of safe-haven bonds. • Oil prices rose to fresh 2019 highs, supported by firm Chinese economic data that eased demand concerns, the possibility of more sanctions on Iran and further Venezuelan supply disruptions. • Gold inched up, but was trading near a more than three-week low touched in the previous session as the U.S. dollar strengthened and equities rose. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 69.15/69.18 April 1 $129.93 mln - 10-yr bond yield 7.35 pct Month-to-date - - Year-to-date - - For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 69.1900 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Avina Ajit in Bengaluru)