Morning News Call - India, April 20

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled. ​ LIVECHAT- MARKETS UPDATE Mike Dolan, Reuters Editor at Large, Finance & Markets, looks at the upcoming week and tells the GMF what to look out for at 3:30 p.m. IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS •India toughens rules on investments from neighbours, seen aimed at China India has stepped up scrutiny of investments from companies based in neighbouring countries, in what is widely seen as a move to stave off takeovers by Chinese firms during the coronavirus outbreak. • Maharashtra allows some economic activity as national coronavirus cases top 15,000 Maharashtra will allow a limited number of sectors to resume business on Monday, after a weeks-long shutdown to slow the spread of coronavirus left millions out of work. • RBI surprises with reverse repo rate cut in bid to spur bank lending The Reserve Bank of India unexpectedly cut its key deposit rate on Friday, for the second time in three weeks, to discourage banks from parking idle funds with it and spur lending instead, to revive a flagging economy amid the coronavirus lockdown. • India aviation regulator tells airlines not to take bookings India's aviation regulator has told airlines not to take bookings as the government has not yet decided when to recommence flights after a lockdown scheduled to end on May 3. • GoAir to furlough 90% of staff after India extends coronavirus lockdown -Bloomberg News Budget airline GoAir has asked as many as 90% of its 5,500 employees to go on indefinite leave without pay as the Indian government's coronavirus flight restrictions dry up cash flow, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. • • India's automakers seek tax cut to boost demand after coronavirus hit Automakers in India want a temporary tax cut on cars, trucks and motorbikes as well as incentives to scrap old vehicles, to try to boost sales and generate revenue after the coronavirus outbreak has brought the economy to a standstill. • Indian steel demand expected to drop 7.7% in 2020 -industry body Indian steel demand is expected to plunge to multi-year lows in 2020, hit by slowdowns in the construction, automotive and rail sectors as India fights the coronavirus with a protracted lockdown, a leading industry body said. • TVS Motor snaps up British brand Norton Motorcycles TVS Motor has sealed a $20 million deal to buy British brand Norton Motorcycles as part of a distressed sale. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Don't reopen yet, governors tell Trump as coronavirus deaths cross 40,000 Governors in U.S. states hardest hit by the novel coronavirus sparred with President Donald Trump over his claims they have enough tests and should quickly reopen their economies as more protests are planned over the extension of stay-at-home orders. • China cuts key rate for second time this year, more easing likely China cut its benchmark lending rate as expected on Monday to reduce borrowing costs for companies and prop up the coronavirus-hit economy, after it contracted for the first time in decades. • Japan exports slump as coronavirus hits U.S., Chinese demand Japan's exports slumped the most in nearly four years in March as U.S.-bound shipments, including cars, fell at the fastest rate since 2011, highlighting the damage the coronavirus pandemic is inflicting on global demand and trade. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.3% lower at 9,280.00.-NewsRise • The Indian rupee is expected to decline against the dollar as regional currencies and U.S. equity futures lost ground. -NewsRise • Indian sovereign notes are likely to open higher, as the central bank’s announcement of a higher borrowing quantum via treasury bills raised bets of less supply of government bonds. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.28%-6.35%. -NewsRise GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks rose on the day Friday and also posted gains for the week, boosted by a surge in Boeing shares, President Donald Trump's plan to reopen the coronavirus-battered economy and hopes of a potential drug by Gilead to treat COVID-19. • Caution gripped Asian share markets on expectations a busy week of corporate earnings reports and economic data will drive home the damage done by the global virus lockdown, while a glut of supply sent U.S. crude spiralling to 20-year lows. • The dollar found support and a rally in riskier currencies lost steam, as investors braced for more dire news on the fallout from the coronavirus and governments across the globe moved only cautiously toward an economic re-start. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday in choppy trading after the New York Federal Reserve announced a further decline in purchases of Treasuries next week as the market stabilizes after heavy central bank interventions last month. • Crude oil futures fell, with U.S. futures touching levels not seen since 1999, extending weakness on the back of sliding demand and concerns that U.S. storage facilities will soon fill to the brim amid the coronavirus pandemic. • Gold prices fell to a more than one-week low as the dollar firmed and as investors remained optimistic that the U.S. economy might reopen soon from lockdowns that were enforced to contain the novel coronavirus' spread. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 76.36/76.39 April 17 (2,590.75) cror (1,249.56) crore e 10-yr bond 6.34 pct Month-to-date (3,808) crore (9,934) crore yield Year-to-date (51,838) crore (79,861) crore For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 69.39 Indian rupees)