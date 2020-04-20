Morning News Call - India, April 20

Market News
To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    No major events are scheduled.
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    •India toughens rules on investments from neighbours, seen aimed at China
    India has stepped up scrutiny of investments from companies based in
neighbouring countries, in what is widely seen as a move to stave off takeovers
by Chinese firms during the coronavirus outbreak. 
    • Maharashtra allows some economic activity as national coronavirus cases
top 15,000
    Maharashtra will allow a limited number of sectors to resume business on
Monday, after a weeks-long shutdown to slow the spread of coronavirus left
millions out of work. 
    • RBI surprises with reverse repo rate cut in bid to spur bank lending  
    The Reserve Bank of India unexpectedly cut its key deposit rate on Friday,
for the second time in three weeks, to discourage banks from parking idle funds
with it and spur lending instead, to revive a flagging economy amid the
coronavirus lockdown. 
    • India aviation regulator tells airlines not to take bookings
    India's aviation regulator has told airlines not to take bookings as the
government has not yet decided when to recommence flights after a lockdown
scheduled to end on May 3.
    • GoAir to furlough 90% of staff after India extends coronavirus lockdown
-Bloomberg News
    Budget airline GoAir has asked as many as 90% of its 5,500 employees to go
on indefinite leave without pay as the Indian government's coronavirus flight
restrictions dry up cash flow, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.
    • • India's automakers seek tax cut to boost demand after coronavirus hit 
    Automakers in India want a temporary tax cut on cars, trucks and motorbikes
as well as incentives to scrap old vehicles, to try to boost sales and generate
revenue after the coronavirus outbreak has brought the economy to a standstill.
 
    • Indian steel demand expected to drop 7.7% in 2020 -industry body 
    Indian steel demand is expected to plunge to multi-year lows in 2020, hit by
slowdowns in the construction, automotive and rail sectors as India fights the
coronavirus with a protracted lockdown, a leading industry body said.

    • TVS Motor snaps up British brand Norton Motorcycles
    TVS Motor has sealed a $20 million deal to buy British brand Norton
Motorcycles as part of a distressed sale.  
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • Don't reopen yet, governors tell Trump as coronavirus deaths cross 40,000 
    Governors in U.S. states hardest hit by the novel coronavirus sparred with
President Donald Trump over his claims they have enough tests and should quickly
reopen their economies as more protests are planned over the extension of
stay-at-home orders. 
       • China cuts key rate for second time this year, more easing likely 
    China cut its benchmark lending rate as expected on Monday to reduce
borrowing costs for companies and prop up the coronavirus-hit economy, after it
contracted for the first time in decades. 
    • Japan exports slump as coronavirus hits U.S., Chinese demand 
    Japan's exports slumped the most in nearly four years in March as U.S.-bound
shipments, including cars, fell at the fastest rate since 2011, highlighting the
damage the coronavirus pandemic is inflicting on global demand and trade.
 
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.3% lower at
9,280.00.-NewsRise
    • The Indian rupee is expected to decline against the dollar as regional
currencies and U.S. equity futures lost ground. -NewsRise
    • Indian sovereign notes are likely to open higher, as the central bank’s
announcement of a higher borrowing quantum via treasury bills raised bets of
less supply of government bonds. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing
in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.28%-6.35%. -NewsRise
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • U.S. stocks rose on the day Friday and also posted gains for the week,
boosted by a surge in Boeing shares, President Donald Trump's plan to reopen the
coronavirus-battered economy and hopes of a potential drug by Gilead to treat
COVID-19.
    • Caution gripped Asian share markets on expectations a busy week of
corporate earnings reports and economic data will drive home the damage done by
the global virus lockdown, while a glut of supply sent U.S. crude spiralling to
20-year lows.
    • The dollar found support and a rally in riskier currencies lost steam, as
investors braced for more dire news on the fallout from the coronavirus and
governments across the globe moved only cautiously toward an economic re-start.

    • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday in choppy trading after the New York
Federal Reserve announced a further decline in purchases of Treasuries next week
as the market stabilizes after heavy central bank interventions last month.

    • Crude oil futures fell, with U.S. futures touching levels not seen since
1999, extending weakness on the back of sliding demand and concerns that U.S.
storage facilities will soon fill to the brim amid the coronavirus
pandemic.
    • Gold prices fell to a more than one-week low as the dollar firmed and as
investors remained optimistic that the U.S. economy might reopen soon from
lockdowns that were enforced to contain the novel coronavirus' spread.
    
                CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES         DEBT
 PNDF spot      76.36/76.39  April 17         (2,590.75) cror  (1,249.56) crore
                                              e                
 10-yr bond     6.34 pct     Month-to-date    (3,808) crore    (9,934) crore
 yield                                                         
                             Year-to-date     (51,838) crore   (79,861) crore
 
    
    
    ($1 = 69.39 Indian rupees)
