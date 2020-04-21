Morning News Call - India, April 21

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled. LIVECHAT - INVESTING IN IRAN Maciej Wojtal, co-founder of Amtelon Capital, Europe's only Iran-focused hedge fund joins us to discuss stocks in the country, its economic process amid corona virus, and the parameters of his investing style​ at 3:30 p.m. IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • India's new FDI rules may open new flashpoint with China India's new rules for foreign investment violate WTO principles of non-discrimination and are against free and fair trade, a Chinese embassy spokesperson said on Monday, potentially opening a new flashpoint in their uneasy ties. • India's Infosys suspends FY revenue forecast on coronavirus blow India's Infosys suspended its full-year 2021 revenue forecast on Monday, joining its software outsourcing rivals in flagging a hit to its business as the coronavirus pandemic freezes client activity in the United States and Europe. • India restarts factories, farming in rural areas even as coronavirus cases rise Some shops and businesses opened in rural India on Monday as part of a staggered exit from a weeks-long lockdown that has left millions out of work and short of food, while coronavirus infections rose by more than 1,500 over the previous day. • ANALYSIS-At mercy of banks, India's cash-tight shadow lenders face new turmoil India's banks are freezing credit lines to shadow lenders as the coronavirus crisis shuts down commerce in Asia's third-largest economy, but leaving this sector in the lurch risks wider financial contagion. • India foreign investment rules aimed at China to include Hong Kong -sources New Indian rules to ensure scrutiny of investments from companies based in neighbouring countries, especially during the coronavirus outbreak, will also apply to Hong Kong, two senior government sources told Reuters on Monday. • Indian textile exporters seek govt aid to pay wages Indian textile exporters, which employ about five million workers, have sought government aid to pay wages after cancelling about $4 billion in overseas orders amid a nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus. • Indian tycoon Mallya loses appeals against extradition from Britain Indian businessman Vijay Mallya lost an appeal in Britain's High Court on Monday against a 2018 decision to extradite him to India to face fraud charges resulting from the collapse of his defunct company Kingfisher Airlines. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Negative $40 oil reflects panic - and U.S. crude market economic reality Traders desperate to avoid owning oil fled the markets on Monday, sending crude futures into negative territory for the first time ever, in recognition that the coronavirus pandemic has sapped demand for fuel and there is not enough storage for the massive glut of oil present on U.S. soil. • U.S. Senate moves toward possible Tuesday coronavirus vote, Pelosi sees deal 'on principles' The U.S. Congress on Monday inched toward a $450 billion deal to help small businesses and hospitals hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying negotiators had come to terms on the 'principles' of the package as the Senate set a Tuesday session for a potential vote. • Trump to sign order to suspend immigration into U.S. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he will be signing an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 1.8% lower at 9,092. • The Indian rupee is expected to fall against the dollar tracking losses across Asian currencies after U.S. stocks retreated from six-week highs amid a plunge in crude oil prices. • Indian sovereign bonds are likely to open higher, as the central bank’s move to raise the government’s short-term borrowing limit further eased concerns about higher supply. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.12%-6.20%. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street tumbled on Monday after U.S. crude futures turned negative for the first time ever, with traders forced to pay to unload crude as the May contract expired during a global economic slump unleashed by the coronavirus outbreak. • Asia shares were poised to track a Wall Street tumble after U.S. crude futures turned negative for the first time in history, crushed by a spectacular collapse in oil demand as the coronavirus pandemic derails the global economy. • The dollar gave up some gains against the currencies of oil producers after U.S. crude futures pared some of their massive losses in Asia, but the historic collapse in energy demand is likely to keep safe-haven assets well supported. • Safety-seeking investors drove U.S. Treasury yields slightly lower on Monday, as plunging oil prices led traders to discount inflation risks while Congress struggled to prop up economic activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. • Oil prices rebounded, with U.S. crude turning positive after trading below $0 for the first time ever, but gains were capped amid unresolved concerns about how the market can cope with fuel demand decimated by the coronavirus pandemic. • Gold prices slipped, having risen as much as 1% in the previous session as the dollar firmed, although losses were capped by a fragile equities market. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 76.53/76.56 April 20 (967.03) crore (435.68) crore 10-yr bond yield 6.21 pct Month-to-date (4,775) crore (10,370) crore Year-to-date (52,805) crore (80,297) crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 76.65 Indian rupees)