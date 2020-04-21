Market News
April 21, 2020

Morning News Call - India, April 21

7 Min Read

    FACTORS TO WATCH
    No major events are scheduled.
    
    
    LIVECHAT - INVESTING IN IRAN
    Maciej Wojtal, co-founder of Amtelon Capital, Europe's only Iran-focused
hedge fund joins us to discuss stocks in the country, its economic process amid
corona virus, and the parameters of his investing style​ at 3:30 p.m. IST. 
    To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • India's new FDI rules may open new flashpoint with China
    India's new rules for foreign investment violate WTO principles of
non-discrimination and are against free and fair trade, a Chinese embassy
spokesperson said on Monday, potentially opening a new flashpoint in their
uneasy ties.

    • India's Infosys suspends FY revenue forecast on coronavirus blow
    India's Infosys suspended its full-year 2021 revenue forecast on Monday,
joining its software outsourcing rivals in flagging a hit to its business as the
coronavirus pandemic freezes client activity in the United States and Europe.


    • India restarts factories, farming in rural areas even as coronavirus cases
rise
    Some shops and businesses opened in rural India on Monday as part of a
staggered exit from a weeks-long lockdown that has left millions out of work and
short of food, while coronavirus infections rose by more than 1,500 over the
previous day.

    • ANALYSIS-At mercy of banks, India's cash-tight shadow lenders face new
turmoil
    India's banks are freezing credit lines to shadow lenders as the coronavirus
crisis shuts down commerce in Asia's third-largest economy, but leaving this
sector in the lurch risks wider financial contagion.

    • India foreign investment rules aimed at China to include Hong Kong
-sources
    New Indian rules to ensure scrutiny of investments from companies based in
neighbouring countries, especially during the coronavirus outbreak, will also
apply to Hong Kong, two senior government sources told Reuters on Monday.


    • Indian textile exporters seek govt aid to pay wages
    Indian textile exporters, which employ about five million workers, have
sought government aid to pay wages after cancelling about $4 billion in overseas
orders amid a nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus.

    • Indian tycoon Mallya loses appeals against extradition from Britain
    Indian businessman Vijay Mallya lost an appeal in Britain's High Court on
Monday against a 2018 decision to extradite him to India to face fraud charges
resulting from the collapse of his defunct company Kingfisher Airlines.

    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • Negative $40 oil reflects panic - and U.S. crude market economic reality
    Traders desperate to avoid owning oil fled the markets on Monday, sending
crude futures into negative territory for the first time ever, in recognition
that the coronavirus pandemic has sapped demand for fuel and there is not enough
storage for the massive glut of oil present on U.S. soil.

    • U.S. Senate moves toward possible Tuesday coronavirus vote, Pelosi sees
deal 'on principles'
    The U.S. Congress on Monday inched toward a $450 billion deal to help small
businesses and hospitals hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, with House Speaker
Nancy Pelosi saying negotiators had come to terms on the 'principles' of the
package as the Senate set a Tuesday session for a potential vote.

    • Trump to sign order to suspend immigration into U.S.
    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he will be signing an executive
order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States amid the ongoing
coronavirus outbreak.
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 1.8% lower at 9,092.
    • The Indian rupee is expected to fall against the dollar tracking losses
across Asian currencies after U.S. stocks retreated from six-week highs amid a
plunge in crude oil prices.
    • Indian sovereign bonds are likely to open higher, as the central bank’s
move to raise the government’s short-term borrowing limit further eased concerns
about higher supply. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is
likely to trade in a range of 6.12%-6.20%.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • Wall Street tumbled on Monday after U.S. crude futures turned negative for
the first time ever, with traders forced to pay to unload crude as the May
contract expired during a global economic slump unleashed by the coronavirus
outbreak.
    • Asia shares were poised to track a Wall Street tumble after U.S. crude
futures turned negative for the first time in history, crushed by a spectacular
collapse in oil demand as the coronavirus pandemic derails the global economy.

    • The dollar gave up some gains against the currencies of oil producers
after U.S. crude futures pared some of their massive losses in Asia, but the
historic collapse in energy demand is likely to keep safe-haven assets well
supported.
    • Safety-seeking investors drove U.S. Treasury yields slightly lower on
Monday, as plunging oil prices led traders to discount inflation risks while
Congress struggled to prop up economic activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    • Oil prices rebounded, with U.S. crude turning positive after trading below
$0 for the first time ever, but gains were capped amid unresolved concerns about
how the market can cope with fuel demand decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.

    • Gold prices slipped, having risen as much as 1% in the previous session as
the dollar firmed, although losses were capped by a fragile equities market.

    
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES        DEBT
 PNDF spot         76.53/76.56  April 20         (967.03) crore  (435.68) crore
 10-yr bond yield  6.21 pct     Month-to-date    (4,775) crore   (10,370) crore
                                Year-to-date     (52,805) crore  (80,297) crore
 
    
    (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities
Depository Limited)
    
    
    ($1  = 76.65 Indian rupees)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
