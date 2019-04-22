Morning News Call - India, April 22

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No events are scheduled for the day. LIVECHAT - FIN TECH Reuters correspondent Anna Irrera talks bitcoin, cryptocurrencies regulation and other E-money innovations at 7:00 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • HDFC Bank fourth-quarter profit up 22.6 percent to record high India's HDFC Bank reported a record quarterly net profit of 58.85 billion rupees on Saturday, meeting market expectations as the country's biggest lender by market value raked in higher interest and fee income. • Reliance says not involved in any cash payment arrangement to Venezuela's PDVSA for oil Reliance Industries denied involvement in any arrangements that lead to cash payments for oil supplies to Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA via third parties, and said it is not in violation of any U.S. sanctions, according to a statement from India's giant oil refining company on Saturday. • SpiceJet to give hiring preference to employees of Jet Airways - Chairman SpiceJet said on Friday it will prioritize hiring employees of Jet Airways who are losing their jobs after the crisis-hit Indian airline halted all flight operations indefinitely this week. • Reliance Industries sees telecom, retail driving growth Reliance Industries, operator of the world's biggest refining complex, posted a record net profit on Thursday as strong growth in retail and telecom businesses offset the impact of 17-quarter low refining margins. • Mahindra signs deal with Ford Motor to make midsize SUVs in India Automaker Mahindra and Mahindra signed a deal with Ford's Indian unit to jointly develop midsize sports utility vehicles in India, the company said on Thursday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • U.S. to announce end to sanctions waivers for Iran oil imports -source The United States is expected to announce that all importers of Iranian oil will have to end their imports shortly or be subject to U.S. sanctions, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters. • Bombs in Sri Lanka kill more than 200 at churches, hotels on Easter More than 200 people were killed and at least 450 injured in bomb blasts that ripped through churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, the first major attack on the Indian Ocean island since the end of a civil war 10 years ago. • Top Democrats leave open option of Trump impeachment after Mueller report Top congressional Democrats left the door open on Sunday to the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump, but said they would first need to complete their own investigations into whether he obstructed justice in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.1 percent lower at 11,795, from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar as Brent crude surged to more-than-five-month highs following a report that the U.S. will announce an end to sanction waivers for imports from Iran. • Indian government bonds will likely open higher, as minutes of the nation’s rate-setting panel hinted that most members are open for more interest rate cuts. The yield on the benchmark 7.26 percent bond maturing in 2029 will likely trade in a range of 7.39 percent-7.45 percent range today, a trader with a private bank said. GLOBAL MARKETS • Industrials led the S&P 500 and the Dow moderately higher on Thursday after robust U.S. economic data and some healthy corporate earnings reports. • Asian shares were steady as investors took stock of recent data suggesting global growth may be stabilising, while oil prices spiked on a report the U.S. is likely to ask all importers of Iranian oil to end their purchases or face sanctions. • The dollar drifted higher against the euro and British pound, supported by the relative strength of the U.S. economy, though moves remained small as many investors were still away for the long Easter weekend. • U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday, undermined by weak manufacturing surveys around the world that boosted concerns about a global slowdown. • Gold prices steadied after falling to a near four-month low in the previous session, with the dollar gaining in the wake of indications that U.S. economic growth picked up in the first quarter. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 69.56/69.59 April 18 $149.65 mln -$16.80 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.42 pct Month-to-date $2.21 bln -$1.54 bln Year-to-date $9.06 bln -$1.99 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 69.36 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swathi Nair in Bengaluru)