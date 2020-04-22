Market News
April 22, 2020 / 3:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Morning News Call - India, April 22

7 Min Read

    FACTORS TO WATCH
    11:00 am: The Federal cabinet is likely to meet in New Delhi.
    5:00 pm: Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal will speak at a video
conference on 'Impact of COVID-19.’
    
    
    LIVECHAT - EQUITIES FOCUS
    Reuters stocks correspondents in London and New York discuss how the
corporate earnings season is playing out as investors respond to the fallout of
the novel coronavirus outbreak at 7:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click
on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • SPECIAL REPORT-India's migrant workers fall through cracks in coronavirus
lockdown
    Most days, you can find Dayaram Kushwaha and his wife, Gyanvati, hauling
bricks for stonemasons in a booming northern suburb of New Delhi. They bring
their 5-year-old son, who plays in the dirt while they work.
    • Facebook invests $5.7 billion in India's Reliance Jio
    Facebook announced a $5.7 billion investment in Reliance Industries' telecom
unit, making it the largest minority shareholder in Jio.
    • India presidential palace isolates 500 over virus scare, Pakistan's Khan
to be tested
    About 500 people entered self-isolation in staff quarters of India's
presidential palace on Tuesday, and Pakistan's prime minister was due to be
tested, as the coronavirus spreading through South Asia hit the heart of the
region's governments.
    • ICICI Bank confirms exposure to troubled oil trader Hin Leong
    ICICI Bank on Tuesday confirmed its exposure to the Singapore-based troubled
oil trader Hin Leong Trading and said it is taking steps to protect its
interest.
    • Indian court quashes govt's call for ban on Deloitte, KPMG affiliate
    An Indian court on Tuesday quashed efforts by the federal government to
impose a ban on auditors Deloitte and a KPMG affiliate for their alleged
abetment of a financial fraud at a domestic firm.
    • India eases fundraising rules for companies as coronavirus hurts deals
    India's market regulator on Tuesday temporarily eased some fund-raising
regulations for listed entities to give them easier and faster access to capital
markets amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has greatly reduced deal
activity.
    • India's virus lockdown gives world's most polluted capital clear skies,
clean air
    Residents of New Delhi are experiencing the longest spell of clean air on
record, according to government data, as a stringent lockdown to prevent the
spread of novel coronavirus drastically cuts pollution in the world's most
polluted capital.
    • Jaguar Land Rover expands electric line-up with new plug-in hybrid system
    British luxury automaker Jaguar Land Rover said it was expanding its line of
electric vehicles by adding a new plug-in hybrid system in its best-selling SUV
models, the Range Rover Evoque and the Land Rover Discovery Sport.
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • $500 billion coronavirus aid package passes U.S. Senate, headed to House
    The U.S. Senate on Tuesday unanimously approved $484 billion in fresh relief
for the U.S. economy and hospitals hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, sending
the measure to the House of Representatives for final passage later this week.

    • ValueAct eyes Nintendo with stake of over $1.1 billion -letter
    Activist investor ValueAct Capital Partners has built a stake of over $1.1
billion in Nintendo, according to a letter seen by Reuters, a bet that digital
software distribution and the development of new entertainment products will
fuel growth at the Japanese gaming company.
    • U.S. monitors reports of North Korean leader's illness; South Korea, China
doubtful
    South Korean and Chinese officials and sources familiar with U.S.
intelligence on Tuesday cast doubt on reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong
Un is gravely ill after a cardiovascular procedure, while the White House said
it was closely monitoring the matter.
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.7% lower at 8,910.00.
    • The Indian rupee is expected to fall against the dollar as Asian
currencies and stocks extended losses amid the meltdown in crude oil prices.
    • Indian government bonds are likely to open higher, as another plunge in
crude oil prices overnight will further ease inflation pressure, intensifying
bets of more rate cuts. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029
is likely to trade in a range of 6.16%-6.24%.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • Wall Street tumbled for a second straight day on Tuesday as a collapse in
U.S. oil prices and glum forecasts by companies worsened fears of a deep
economic downturn.
    • Asian share markets slipped to two-week lows as the floor fell out from
under crude prices, exposing the deep economic damage wrought by the global
coronavirus health crisis.
    • The dollar and yen held broad gains, as a bounce in oil prices failed to
calm market nerves, with the week's rout and frail fuel demand underlining a
grim outlook for the global economy.
    • Safety-seeking investors bought U.S. Treasuries on Tuesday, pushing yields
on the five-year note to a record low, as the difficulties of restarting the
U.S. economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic sank in.
    • Oil prices found some respite as U.S. oil futures rose more than 20% and
Brent prices steadied after a two-day price plunge, as markets struggle with a
massive crude glut amid the coronavirus outbreak.
    • Gold prices held steady as fragile equities, hammered by falling crude
prices, offset a stronger U.S. dollar.
    
    
                   CLOSE       FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES       DEBT
 PNDF spot         76.8/76.83  April 21         93.02 crore    1,541.85
                                                               crore
 10-yr bond yield  6.21 pct    Month-to-date    (4,682) crore  (8,828) crore
                               Year-to-date     (52,712)       (78,755)
                                                crore          crore
 
    
    (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities
Depository Limited)
    
    
    ($1 = 76.94 Indian rupees)
