Morning News Call - India, April 22

FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: The Federal cabinet is likely to meet in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal will speak at a video conference on 'Impact of COVID-19.' INDIA TOP NEWS • SPECIAL REPORT-India's migrant workers fall through cracks in coronavirus lockdown Most days, you can find Dayaram Kushwaha and his wife, Gyanvati, hauling bricks for stonemasons in a booming northern suburb of New Delhi. They bring their 5-year-old son, who plays in the dirt while they work. They bring their 5-year-old son, who plays in the dirt while they work. • Facebook invests $5.7 billion in India's Reliance Jio Facebook announced a $5.7 billion investment in Reliance Industries' telecom unit, making it the largest minority shareholder in Jio. • India presidential palace isolates 500 over virus scare, Pakistan's Khan to be tested About 500 people entered self-isolation in staff quarters of India's presidential palace on Tuesday, and Pakistan's prime minister was due to be tested, as the coronavirus spreading through South Asia hit the heart of the region's governments. • ICICI Bank confirms exposure to troubled oil trader Hin Leong ICICI Bank on Tuesday confirmed its exposure to the Singapore-based troubled oil trader Hin Leong Trading and said it is taking steps to protect its interest. • Indian court quashes govt's call for ban on Deloitte, KPMG affiliate An Indian court on Tuesday quashed efforts by the federal government to impose a ban on auditors Deloitte and a KPMG affiliate for their alleged abetment of a financial fraud at a domestic firm. • India eases fundraising rules for companies as coronavirus hurts deals India's market regulator on Tuesday temporarily eased some fund-raising regulations for listed entities to give them easier and faster access to capital markets amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has greatly reduced deal activity. • India's virus lockdown gives world's most polluted capital clear skies, clean air Residents of New Delhi are experiencing the longest spell of clean air on record, according to government data, as a stringent lockdown to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus drastically cuts pollution in the world's most polluted capital. • Jaguar Land Rover expands electric line-up with new plug-in hybrid system British luxury automaker Jaguar Land Rover said it was expanding its line of electric vehicles by adding a new plug-in hybrid system in its best-selling SUV models, the Range Rover Evoque and the Land Rover Discovery Sport. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • $500 billion coronavirus aid package passes U.S. Senate, headed to House The U.S. Senate on Tuesday unanimously approved $484 billion in fresh relief for the U.S. economy and hospitals hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, sending the measure to the House of Representatives for final passage later this week. • ValueAct eyes Nintendo with stake of over $1.1 billion -letter Activist investor ValueAct Capital Partners has built a stake of over $1.1 billion in Nintendo, according to a letter seen by Reuters, a bet that digital software distribution and the development of new entertainment products will fuel growth at the Japanese gaming company. • U.S. monitors reports of North Korean leader's illness; South Korea, China doubtful South Korean and Chinese officials and sources familiar with U.S. intelligence on Tuesday cast doubt on reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is gravely ill after a cardiovascular procedure, while the White House said it was closely monitoring the matter. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.7% lower at 8,910.00. • The Indian rupee is expected to fall against the dollar as Asian currencies and stocks extended losses amid the meltdown in crude oil prices. • Indian government bonds are likely to open higher, as another plunge in crude oil prices overnight will further ease inflation pressure, intensifying bets of more rate cuts. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.16%-6.24%. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street tumbled for a second straight day on Tuesday as a collapse in U.S. oil prices and glum forecasts by companies worsened fears of a deep economic downturn. • Asian share markets slipped to two-week lows as the floor fell out from under crude prices, exposing the deep economic damage wrought by the global coronavirus health crisis. • The dollar and yen held broad gains, as a bounce in oil prices failed to calm market nerves, with the week's rout and frail fuel demand underlining a grim outlook for the global economy. • Safety-seeking investors bought U.S. Treasuries on Tuesday, pushing yields on the five-year note to a record low, as the difficulties of restarting the U.S. economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic sank in. • Oil prices found some respite as U.S. oil futures rose more than 20% and Brent prices steadied after a two-day price plunge, as markets struggle with a massive crude glut amid the coronavirus outbreak. • Gold prices held steady as fragile equities, hammered by falling crude prices, offset a stronger U.S. dollar. 