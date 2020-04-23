Morning News Call - India, April 23

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 2:30 pm: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant will participate in a discussion on welfare of senior citizens during COVID19. LIVECHAT - BONDS FOCUS Reuters European Government Bonds Correspondent Yörük Bahçeli examines the state of play in European govvies at 4:00 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • India suspends coronavirus antibody tests after questions over reliability India has ordered a pause in testing for antibodies to the coronavirus because of concern over the accuracy, health officials said on Wednesday, complicating the fight against the epidemic as its tally of cases nears 20,000. • Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources Two lessors to Indian carrier SpiceJet are in talks to terminate contracts and repossess planes via mutually agreed deals with the airline over missed payments, according to two sources directly involved in the discussions. • SoftBank-backed OYO cuts pay of all India employees - internal memo SoftBank Group-backed OYO Hotels and Homes has cut salaries of all employees in India by 25% for four months starting in April and also put some of its staff on leave without pay, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters. • India battles supply snags in race to build affordable ventilators Indian medical device makers, racing to churn out ventilators as domestic COVID-19 cases spike, have been beset by supply bottlenecks, cost overruns and labour shortages that are delaying their efforts to produce an affordable device. • Three Indian refiners cut Mideast oil imports in May - sources At least three Indian refiners have curbed oil imports from Middle East producers, including Saudi Arabia, for May because of storage constraints as local fuel demand slumped following the coronavirus outbreak, company officials said. • India cuts potash subsidy to lowest in a decade India on Wednesday cut subsidies for potash-based fertiliser by 9% to the lowest in a decade, as the world's leading importer of the crop nutrient tries to contain a fiscal deficit. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump order temporarily limits U.S. immigration during coronavirus crisis President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered a temporary block on some foreigners from permanent residence in the United States, saying he wanted to protect American workers and jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. • Japan's coronavirus shutdowns pummel service, factory sectors - PMIs Japan's services sector shrank at a record pace in April, while factories also fell quiet across the country due to the widening fallout from the coronavirus pandemic as an economic contraction deepens. • McConnell says he favors state bankruptcy over more federal aid U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday opened the door to allowing U.S. states to file for bankruptcy to deal with economic losses stemming from the coronavirus outbreak that are punching big holes in their budgets. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.3% lower at 9,161 after opening on positive note. • The Indian rupee is expected to rise against the dollar, tracking a rebound in most regional equities from the losses triggered by concerns over crude oil prices. • Indian government bonds may open little changed, as investors still await the likely announcement of a fiscal stimulus package to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic impact. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.20%-6.25%. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street surged on Wednesday as oil prices recovered and Congress looked on course to approve nearly $500 billion more in aid to help small businesses ride out the coronavirus crisis. • Asian stock markets rose as the combination of a rebound in crude prices from historic lows and the promise of more U.S. government aid to cushion the coronavirus-ravaged economy helped calm nervous markets. • The dollar edged higher against the currencies of oil producers as a rebound in crude prices from an unprecedented collapse only partially calmed markets unnerved by the massive coronavirus-led drop in global demand. • A market shift back into equities on Wednesday drove up U.S. Treasury yields, but they remained at relatively low levels as bond investors' skepticism about efforts to restart the U.S. economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic limited gains. • Oil extended gains amid signs that producers are cutting production to cope with a collapse in demand for fuel as the coronavirus outbreak ravages the world's economies. • Gold prices edged lower after a sharp rise in the previous session, as equities regained some footing and the dollar firmed, although hopes for more global economic stimulus measures underpinned bullion. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 76.64/76.67 April 22 (1,830.85) crore 414.32 crore 10-yr bond yield 6.22 pct Month-to-date (6,513) crore (8,413) crore Year-to-date (54,543) crore (78,340) crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 76.42 Indian rupees)