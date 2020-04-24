Morning News Call - India, April 24

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. INDIA TOP NEWS • India freezes salary rises for more than 11 million to combat coronavirus India on Thursday froze inflation-linked increases in salaries and pensions for more than 11 million federal employees and pensioners to generate nearly $10 billion to help combat the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Thursday. • 'I do feel afraid': Indian workers disinfect coronavirus hotspots One recent morning in his two-room New Delhi home, sanitation worker Dev Dutt Sharma drank tea before putting on an orange jacket and bidding goodbye to his two sons, wife, and elderly mother. • POLL-Locked-down Indian economy in its worst quarter since mid-1990s The Indian economy is likely to suffer its worst quarter since the mid-1990s, hit by the ongoing lockdown imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus, according to a Reuters poll, which predicted a mild and gradual recovery. • India pushes lending, asks banks for daily reports India's government has redoubled efforts to push state-run banks to boost lending and it has demanded that lenders submit a daily report detailing the volume and scale of loans sanctioned, according to industry sources and documents seen by Reuters. • RBI special operation leaves traders wary, but bonds rally India's central bank said on Thursday it will buy and sell bonds in a special operation this month, leaving traders wondering if it is attempting to partially monetise government debt - but giving the benchmark bond its biggest one-day rally in nearly six months. • ANALYSIS-Chinese investors flummoxed by India's new foreign investment rules India's plan to screen foreign direct investments from neighbouring countries has Chinese firms concerned that such scrutiny will affect their projects and delay deals in one of Asia's most lucrative investment markets. • Amazon India to highlight local shops as online sellers Amazon.com's Indian arm will soon add small local shops as sellers on its platform as a way to provide them broader online exposure and offer consumers a greater selection of merchandise, the company said on Thursday. • Jaguar Land Rover to restart some European output from mid-May Jaguar Land Rover will restart some production in Europe from May 18, including at one of its three British car plants and its factory in Slovakia, where the new Defender vehicle is being made. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • U.S. House passes $500 billion coronavirus bill in latest relief package The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a $484 billion coronavirus relief bill on Thursday, funding small businesses and hospitals and pushing the total spending response to the crisis to an unprecedented near $3 trillion. • Gilead disputes report that its drug flopped in leaked coronavirus trial A closely-watched Gilead Sciences experimental antiviral drug failed to help patients with severe COVID-19 in a clinical trial conducted in China, but the drugmaker said the findings were inconclusive because the study was terminated early. • Coronavirus-spurred slowdown in Japan prices sparks deflation fears Japan's core consumer inflation eased in March for the second straight month, underscoring fears that slumping oil costs and soft consumption because of the coronavirus pandemic might push the country back into deflation. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 1.1% lower at 9,193.50. • The Indian rupee will likely trade little changed against the U.S. currency amid negative risk sentiment and bets that foreign investment flows will cap the upside on the dollar. • India government bonds are likely to open higher, as sentiment remained positive on the central bank’s announcement to conduct a special open market operation next week. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.00%-6.08% GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 ended marginally lower on Thursday after a report that an experimental antiviral drug for the coronavirus flopped in its first randomized clinical trial, denting optimism that the pandemic's impact on the labor market was nearing an end. • Asian shares and U.S. stock futures fell, spurred by doubts about progress in the development of drugs to treat COVID-19 and new evidence of U.S. economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. • The dollar was headed for its best week since early April, as tumbling oil prices weighed on commodity currencies and division over Europe's emergency fund dragged on the euro. • Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields were slightly lower on Thursday as investors set aside the latest grim jobs report to focus on how quickly the U.S. economy might reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. • Oil prices rose, gaining further ground as some producers like Kuwait said they would move to cut output swiftly to try to counter the evaporation in global demand for fuels caused by the coronavirus pandemic. • Gold prices jumped as much as 1.5% to more than a one-week high on Thursday, emboldened by hopes of more stimulus from the United States as a coronavirus-led lockdown takes a toll on the world's largest economy and its labor market. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 76.1/76.13 April 23 (791.23) crore (71.13) crore 10-yr bond yield 6.06 pct Month-to-date (7,304) crore (8,484) crore Year-to-date (55,334) crore (78,411) crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 76.10 Indian rupees)