Morning News Call - India, April 25

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at foundation day of HUDCO in New Delhi. 11:30 am: India’s federal cabinet to meet. May discuss modifications to bankruptcy code in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh to address National Conference on Agriculture for Kharif Campaign in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - EQUITIES WATCH Join our Reuters correspondents in London and New York for a discussion on the stock markets and company earnings at 06:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Bharti Airtel posts lowest quarterly profit in nearly 15 years Bharti Airtel posted its lowest quarterly profit in nearly 15 years on Tuesday, as a price war in the telecoms sector continued to hurt, while revenue was hit by a regulatory cut in international termination charges. • IDFC Bank Q4 profit falls 76 pct as bad loan provisions surge Private sector lender IDFC Bank on Tuesday reported a 76 percent plunge in its quarterly profit, hurt by a jump in provisions to cover bad loans. • Reliance Naval and Engineering auditors raise going concern doubts Auditors of Reliance Naval and Engineering have raised doubts about the Anil Ambani-led company's ability to continue as going concern, with shares plummeting to a record low on Tuesday. • KKR-backed Radiant revises offer for Fortis Radiant Life Care revised its offer for Fortis Healthcare on Tuesday, proposing to buy one of its hospitals in Mumbai immediately, as a five-way takeover battle for the hospital chain intensifies. • Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG's anti-piracy work in India Microsoft is not auditing how its partner KPMG cracks down on illegal use of Microsoft software in India, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday. • Lenovo eyes making smart wearables in India, higher market share Lenovo is looking to make smart wearables in India and raise its share of the local market by three-fold, in a plan that will help boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheme to promote the country an electronics manufacturing hub. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Shire says willing to recommend Takeda's $64 bln offer to shareholder London-listed drugmaker Shire said it was willing to recommend a deal with Takeda Pharmaceutical to its shareholders, after the Japanese company sweetened its acquisition offer to $64 billion. • Trump and France's Macron seek new measures on Iran as deadline looms U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Tuesday to seek stronger measures to contain Iran,but Trump refrained from committing to staying in a 2015 nuclear deal and threatened Tehran with retaliation if it restarted its nuclear program. • South Korea's LG Display looks up after posting first loss in 6 yrs South Korea's LG Display forecast higher panel shipments and more stable prices in the second quarter as it reported its first operating loss in six years on Wednesday, hit by a flood of supply from Chinese rivals. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading at 10,555.50, down 0.6 percent from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is seen lower against the dollar today as Wall Street’s overnight slide and higher U.S. yields hurt demand for regional assets. • Indian government bonds will likely trade lower in early session as U.S. Treasury prices fall, while higher crude oil prices may continue to weigh on investor sentiment. The yield on the 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.65 percent - 7.71 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street dropped sharply on Tuesday as warnings by bellwether companies of higher costs reverberated as the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield pierced the 3 percent level for the first time in four years. • Asian shares were under pressure, with a rise in U.S. bond yields above the 3 percent threshold and warnings from bellwether U.S. companies of higher costs driving fears that corporate earnings growth may peak soon. • The dollar was steady, just below a four-month high reached after the U.S. 10-year bond yield hit 3 percent for the first time since early 2014, as a slide in Wall Street stocks slowed the pace of the greenback rally. • The U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3 percent for the first time in more than four years on Tuesday, reflecting the durability of the U.S. economic expansion and stoking views the three-decade-old bull market in bonds is coming to an end. • Oil prices fell back from more than three-year highs reached the previous session as rising U.S. fuel inventories and production weighed on an otherwise bullish market. • Gold prices edged higher as most global stock markets fell and as the U.S. dollar eased below an over three-month high hit in the previous session. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.34/66.37 April 24 -$102.41 mln $12.81 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.80 pct Month-to-date -$697.23 mln -$1.70 bln Year-to-date $1.47 bln -$982.28 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.40 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Priyanka Das in Bengaluru)