Morning News Call - India, April 26

FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Trade Minister Suresh Prabhu, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan, Boeing India President Pratyush Kumar, Bank of America President & Country Head (India) Kaku Nakhate at annual general meeting of American Chamber of Commerce in India in New Delhi. 2:45 pm: Yes Bank MD & CEO Rana Kapoor to announce quarterly results in Mumbai. 4:30 pm: Trade Minister Suresh Prabhu and DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek at India Intellectual Property Convention in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Health Minister J.P. Nadda at PGIMER Annual Convocation in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: Axis Bank Deputy MD V. Srinivasan and CFO Jairam Sridharan to address media after quarterly results in Mumbai. To join the Global Markets Forum, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Bharti Infratel, Indus merging to form $14.6 billion telecom tower giant Bharti Infratel has agreed to merge with Indus Towers, in a deal that creates the world's No. 2 telecom tower company with an estimated equity value of $14.6 billion. • India shows jobs growth as more than 3 million join social security fund More than three million workers joined India's state-run social security fund in six months through February, giving Prime Minister Narendra Modi some ammunition to defend his record on creating jobs ahead of a general election due next year. • Wipro sees weak first quarter revenue growth after clients go bust India's third-biggest software services exporter Wipro on Wednesday forecast weak growth in revenue during the current quarter after two clients went bankrupt and it lost business in the U.S. • Where's the money, RBI? Data shows India's old habits die hard Having speeded up printing presses to refill banks' empty ATMs in some parts of the country, the Reserve Bank of India released data on Wednesday showing that people were still hoarding cash as withdrawals outpaced spending. • UltraTech Cement Q4 profit falls 39 percent UltraTech Cement,part of the Aditya Birla Group, posted a 38.5 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as higher expenses weighed. • SoftBank to move ride-hailing stakes worth $20 billion to Vision Fund - FT Japan's SoftBank plans to shift more than $20 billion of its investments in top ride-hailing companies including Uber, Ola, Grab and Didi Chuxing into its Saudi-backed Vision technology fund, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. • Ride-hailing firm Jugnoo eyes Singapore as Uber drives off Ride-hailing firm Jugnoo plans to enter the Singapore market next month, its chief executive said on Wednesday, joining other companies eyeing the city state as Uber prepares to leave. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Facebook's rise in profits, users shows resilience after scandals Facebook's shares rose on Wednesday after the social network reported a surprisingly strong 63 percent rise in profit and an increase in users, with no sign that business was hurt by a scandal over the mishandling of personal data. • Samsung Elec flags mobile weakness after record Q1 profit Samsung Electronics said weakness in the global smartphone market would slow earnings growth, as it reported record quarterly profit thanks to strong demand for semiconductors used in servers. • U.S. probing Huawei for possible Iran sanctions violations -sources U.S. prosecutors in New York have been investigating whether Chinese tech company Huawei violated U.S. sanctions in relation to Iran, according to sources familiar with the situation. Since at least 2016, U.S. authorities have been probing Huawei's alleged shipping of U.S.-origin products to Iran and other countries in violation of U.S. export and sanctions laws, two of the sources said. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading at 10,549.50, down 0.2 percent from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is likely to edge lower against the dollar today as the U.S. currency, supported by rising Treasury yields, has risen to its highest level since mid-January. • Indian government bonds will likely open lower ahead of a fresh supply of debt today, while higher U.S. Treasury yields and falling rupee continue to weigh on sentiment. Yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent 2028 bond is likely to trade in a 7.72 percent-7.78 percent band till the auction results today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street limped into positive territory on Wednesday on optimism over a spate of upbeat earnings that was nearly offset by jitters over rising U.S. bond yields and corporate costs. • Asian stocks rose as robust corporate earnings helped Wall Street quell concerns about the surge in U.S. bond yields, while the dollar hovered near 3-1/2-month highs against a basket of currencies. • The dollar traded near a 3-1/2 month high against a basket of currencies, bolstered by higher U.S. Treasury yields, led by the 10-year benchmark breaching the 3 percent threshold this week for the first time in four years. • The benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yield edged above 3 percent on Wednesday as jitters about growing federal borrowing spurred more selling in the U.S. government bonds, paving the path for it to visit levels not seen since July 2011. • Oil prices rose, supported by an expectation that the United States will re-impose sanctions against Iran, a decline in output in Venezuela and ongoing strong demand. • Gold prices stayed close to five-week lows hit in the previous session, pressured by a stronger dollar, which hovered near more than three-month highs, and a rise in U.S. Treasury yields. 