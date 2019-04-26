Morning News Call - India, April 26

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. LIVECHAT - CHARTS & CHAT Reuters Stocks Buzz writer and Chartist Terence Gabriel calls out risks and opportunities in global markets via the charts at 8:00 pm. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Maruti Suzuki India to phase out diesel cars, sees weak year ahead Maruti Suzuki India said on Thursday it would stop making all diesel cars beginning April next year and forecast a weak rate of growth for the current fiscal year, blaming uncertain fuel prices and the onset of stricter emission norms. • India alleges big multinationals did not pass on tax benefits -source Indian tax authorities have alleged that a number of big multinational companies have not passed on benefits from a tax cut to customers, a senior government official told Reuters. • Spotify loses access to major Indian label Music streaming service Spotify Technology said it will remove all songs belonging to one of India's oldest record labels from its app after they failed to agree on licensing terms, months after the Swedish company's launch in the country. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Japan's March factory output declines, rise in inventories raises concerns Japan's industrial output fell in January-March at the fastest pace in almost five years, suggesting the economy may post a mild contraction in the first quarter as manufacturers struggle with the U.S.-Sino trade war. • China President Xi says goal of Belt and Road is advance 'win-win cooperation' China's President Xi Jinping said the aim of his Belt and Road initiative is to advance win-win cooperation among countries and build a new platform for international trade, while also creating development opportunities for China. • U.S. adds another China e-commerce site to 'notorious' IP blacklist The United States on Thursday added China's third-largest e-commerce platform to its list of "notorious markets" for violations of intellectual property rights and kept China on its priority watch list for piracy and counterfeiting concerns. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were little changed at 11,732.50, from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the dollar amid a broad recovery in Asian currencies after two days of losses. • Indian government bonds will likely open lower ahead of fresh supply of papers via a weekly auction today, while surging crude oil prices continue to be a major trigger. The yield on the benchmark 7.26 percent note maturing in 2029 will likely trade in a 7.44 percent-7.48 percent range till the auction results, a trader with a private bank said. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 closed just barely lower on Thursday, as a dive in industrial stocks and concerns about slowing global growth eclipsed gains in Facebook and Microsoft. • Asian shares got off to a subdued start, while the dollar held near two-year highs against the euro on speculation that data later in the day will show the U.S. economy outperforming the rest of the developed world. • The dollar hovered near a two-year high against its peers, supported by strong U.S. capital goods orders and awaiting first-quarter GDP data which could further reinforce the greenback's bullish standing. • Afternoon trade saw Treasury yields rise ahead of U.S. gross domestic product report, which is expected to show growth of 2 percent in the first quarter, a strong outcome after a volatile start to the year in financial markets. • Oil prices dipped on hopes that producer club OPEC will soon raise output to make up for a decline in exports from Iran following a tightening of sanctions on Tehran by the United States. • Gold rose on track for its first weekly gain in five weeks as investors focused on signs of economic weakness after dismal data from Germany and Asia, although a strong dollar ahead of U.S. GDP data kept a lid on gains. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 70.22/70.25 April 25 - -$44.40 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.45 pct Month-to-date $2.48 bln -$1.80 bln Year-to-date $9.32 bln -$2.25 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 70.13 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swathi Nair in Bengaluru)