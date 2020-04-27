Morning News Call - India, April 27

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 4:00 pm: IndusInd Bank MD & CEO Sumant Kathpalia will participate in a Q4 earnings conference call in Mumbai. LIVECHAT - MARKETS UPDATE Mike Dolan, Reuters Editor at Large, Finance & Markets, discusses the themes in play for markets in the upcoming week at 3:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • India's Modi urges citizens to follow lockdown as coronavirus spreads Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to comply with a nationwide lockdown and social distancing measures on Sunday, a day after some of the world's toughest restrictions were eased slightly while cases of COVID-19 continued to mount. • Indian government brushes off Indian tax officers' proposal for coronavirus tax on super rich A group of Indian Revenue Service officers have recommended taxing the super rich, and foreign companies, to help pay for the coronavirus economic fallout, but the government brushed off the idea, saying it did not reflect official views. • EXCLUSIVE-India plans to fast track Chinese investments after policy change - sources India plans to fast track the review of some investment proposals from neigbouring countries such as China following concerns new screening rules could hit plans of companies and investors, three sources told Reuters on Saturday. • Indian funds seek to reassure investors after shutdowns fuel redemption fears Fund houses in India were battling to reassure investors on Friday, amid fears of a flood of redemption requests after the unprecedented closure of six debt funds by global giant Franklin Templeton. • India's truckers in crisis: Police checks, no food and fears of coronavirus Indian truck driver Arju Yadav says he was on a 30-40 km journey earlier this month to deliver a consignment of biscuits when he was stopped by police for defying a coronavirus lockdown, beaten and made to do sit-ups. • Indians try to flee unsanitary, overcrowded coronavirus quarantine centres Thousands of people in overcrowded coronavirus quarantine centres in government buildings across India are complaining of poor food and sanitation and lack of social distancing, inmates and officials say. Some are trying to escape. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Next wave of U.S. states set to reopen as coronavirus could push jobless rate to 16% Another wave of states prepared to ease coronavirus restrictions on U.S. commerce this week, despite health experts warning there is still too little diagnostic testing, while the White House forecast a staggering jump in the nation's monthly jobless rate. • Bank of Japan to expand stimulus again as pandemic pain deepens The Bank of Japan is expected to expand monetary stimulus for the second straight month to ease corporate funding strains and finance huge government spending aimed at combating the deepening economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. • S.Korean officials call for caution amid reports that N.Korean leader Kim is ill South Korean officials are calling for caution amid reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may be ill, emphasising that they have detected no unusual movements in North Korea. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.9% higher at 9,230. • The Indian rupee will likely edge higher against the dollar tracking positive Asian risk appetite amid more signs than the coronavirus outbreak is waning in major economies. • Indian government bonds are likely to open higher, ahead of the central bank’s special open market operation, where it will simultaneously buy and sell notes worth up to 100 billion rupees each. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.12%-6.18%. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street rallied on Friday, led higher by Apple and Microsoft as investors finished a turbulent week of trading and some states prepared to relax coronavirus-related lockdowns. • Asian shares inched higher ahead of a busy week for earnings and central bank meetings, with much chatter the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will announce more stimulus steps. • The yen was hemmed into a tight range before a Bank of Japan meeting where policymakers may consider scrapping limits on bond purchases and easing funding for companies hit by the coronavirus crisis. • U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Friday as investors stuck with riskier assets like stocks despite dim prospects of a quick economic rebound after the novel coronavirus outbreak. • Oil prices fell on signs that worldwide oil storage is filling rapidly, raising concerns that production cuts will not be fast enough to catch up with the collapse in demand from the coronavirus pandemic. • Gold prices edged lower as equities firmed, while expectations for more economic stimulus measures limited losses. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 76.3/76.33 April 24 482.54 crore 881.81 crore 10-yr bond yield 6.16 pct Month-to-date (6,822) crore (7,603) crore Year-to-date (54,852) crore (77,530) crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 76.30 Indian rupees)