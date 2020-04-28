Morning News Call - India, April 28

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 5:00 pm: Axis Bank MD & CEO Amitabh Chaudhry will participate in a Q4 earnings conference call. LIVECHAT - FED WATCH Michael Pearce, Senior U.S. Economist, Capital Economics, speaks on expectations for the Federal Reserve’s upcoming meeting, the outlook for U.S. monetary policy, and what’s ahead for the U.S. economy at 7:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • RBI announces special liquidity window for mutual funds India's central bank is opening a special liquidity facility of upto 500 billion rupees to help mutual funds tide over a severe liquidity strain imposed by the coronavirus pandemic and redemption pressures, it said on Monday. • RBI chief says 'very challenging' to meet FY21 fiscal deficit target Meeting India's fiscal deficit target in the current financial year is going to be challenging and the central bank has not yet made a decision on its monetisation, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said. • Indian medical body asks states to stop using COVID-19 test kits from 2 Chinese firms India's federal medical research agency on Monday asked state government to stop using coronavirus testing equipment brought from China because of conflicting results. • Bangladesh garment factories reopen, while India looks to ease its lockdown More than 500 garment factories in Bangladesh that supply to global brands reopened on Monday after a month-long shutdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, while India considered ways to scale back its vast lockdown to reduce economic pain. • Singapore's PSA, container freight operators warn of congestion at Indian ports Singapore's PSA International and Indian container freight operators have warned the Indian government that its order to waive container storage charges during the coronavirus lockdown could lead to port congestion, letters seen by Reuters showed. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump faults China for coronavirus' spread, says U.S. investigating U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that China could have stopped the coronavirus before it swept the globe and said his administration was conducting "serious investigations" into what happened. • Japan's March jobless rate rises to one-year high as coronavirus hits economy Japan's March jobless rate rose to its highest in a year, while job availability slipped to a more than three-year low, official data showed, as the coronavirus outbreak and containment measures caused the nation's job market to ease. • GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler target May 18 U.S. restart date - WSJ General Motors, Ford Motor and Fiat Chrysler are targeting May 18 to resume some production at their U.S. factories after shutting down plants in March due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Wall Street Journal reported. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty May futures were at 9,338.00. • The Indian rupee will likely trade little changed against the dollar amid focus on crude oil prices and steps countries are taking to ease restrictions imposed to combat the coronavirus outbreak. • Indian government bonds are likely to open higher, on bets of more special open market operations by the central bank in the coming sessions to absorb heavy debt supply. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.12%-6.18%. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street gained more than 1% on Monday at the onset of a hectic earnings week, as investors turned a hopeful eye toward several U.S. states that are relaxing shutdown restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. • Asian shares and U.S. stock futures dipped into the red, erasing earlier gains as a renewed decline in oil prices overshadowed optimism about the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions seen globally. • The Australian dollar tested six-week highs, as signs of progress in re-opening economies helped the risk-sensitive currency recoup most of the panic selling seen in March, and as the greenback nursed overnight losses. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday despite strong auctions of two- and five-year notes as investors braced for massive looming supply to finance the stimulus measures aimed at combating the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak. • Oil prices slumped, extending the previous session's slide, on worries about limited capacity to store crude worldwide and expectations that fuel demand may only recover slowly as coronavirus pandemic restrictions are gradually eased. • Gold fell as risk appetite was boosted by plans of some countries to ease coronavirus curbs in a phased manner, but prices held above the key $1,700 per ounce level amid hopes for more stimulus to cushion the fallout from the pandemic. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 76.23/76.26 April 27 (125.60) crore (833.92) crore 10-yr bond yield 6.15 pct Month-to-date (6,947) crore (8,437) crore Year-to-date (54,977) crore (78,364) crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 76.17 Indian rupees)