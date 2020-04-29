Morning News Call - India, April 29

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No major events are scheduled. LIVECHAT - EQUITIES FOCUS Reuters stocks correspondents in London and New York discuss the first week of corporate earnings after the novel coronavirus outbreak wreaked havoc on equity markets. To join the conversation at 7:30 pm IST, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • Coronavirus cases in India climb towards 30,000; Pakistan mosques a growing worry India was nearing 30,000 coronavirus infections on Tuesday, second only to China in Asia, a steady rise that would make it difficult to lift a nearly six-week lockdown that ends this weekend, health officials and some government leaders said. • Reliance Industries to consider first rights issue in three decades Reliance Industries said it will consider its first rights issue in almost 30 years when its board meets on Thursday, in another attempt to slash its debt. • Axis Bank posts 13.88 billion rupee loss as provisions nearly triple on COVID-19 Axis Bank on Tuesday posted a surprise fourth-quarter loss of 13.88 billion rupees, as it set aside more funds to cover a potential rise in bad loans in a coronavirus-hit economy. • Fitch warns India against further deterioration in fiscal outlook India's sovereign rating could come under pressure if its fiscal outlook deteriorates further as the government tries to steer the country through the coronavirus crisis, rating agency Fitch said on Tuesday. • Nokia wins network equipment order from India's Bharti Airtel Nokia said on Tuesday it has won a multi-year deal with India's third-largest telecom firm Bharti Airtel to provide equipment and services. • India's Serum Institute to make millions of potential coronavirus vaccine doses The Serum Institute of India said on Tuesday it plans this year to produce up to 60 million doses of a potential vaccine against the new coronavirus that is under clinical trial in Britain. • China says Indian criticism of coronavirus test kits is "irresponsible" China has criticised India's decision to stop using Chinese testing kits for the novel coronavirus because of quality issues as unfair and irresponsible in the latest strain in their ties. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Samsung expects Q2 profit fall as virus hits sales of smartphones, TVs Samsung Electronics said it expected profit to decline in the current quarter due to a coronavirus-related slump in sales of smartphones and TVs, although the chip business would remain solid. • Ford expects $5 billion loss in current quarter as coronavirus hits demand Ford Motor said on Tuesday its second-quarter loss would more than double to over $5 billion from $2 billion in the first quarter due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but added it had enough money despite the crisis to last the rest of 2020. • U.S. coronavirus deaths surpass Vietnam War toll as Florida governor meets Trump The U.S. coronavirus death toll reached a grim milestone on Tuesday, surpassing the number of American lives lost in the Vietnam War, as Florida's governor met with President Donald Trump to discuss easing shutdowns aimed at curbing the pandemic. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty futures were trading 0.4% higher at 9,436.30. • The Indian rupee is expected to rise against the U.S. currency, tracking the dollar’s decline and the positive risk appetite ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy review. • Indian government bonds are likely to trade little changed in early session, as traders still await a likely fiscal stimulus package from the government to cushion the impact of the coronavirus. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.10%-6.17% GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street's major indexes lost ground on Tuesday as investors moved out of market-leading growth stocks, though a rotation into cyclical value stocks indicated hopes of economic revival as states began to relax restrictions enacted to fight the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. • Asian shares were cautiously higher as investors paused ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision while oil prices jumped on hopes demand will pick up as many countries lift some of the coronavirus-related restrictions. • The dollar was on the back foot as the slowing spread of the coronavirus and moves to re-open economies supported the investor mood, ahead of major central bank meetings. • Traders looking for stronger indications of the economy's path through the COVID-19 pandemic sent U.S. Treasury yields lower on Tuesday. • Oil prices climbed, trimming some of this week's steep losses after U.S. stockpiles rose less than expected and hopes grew for demand to pick up as some European countries and U.S. cities moved to ease coronavirus lockdowns. • Gold prices inched higher as the dollar weakened amid plans to ease major economies out of coronavirus lockdowns, while investors awaited any forward guidance from the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement due later in the day. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 76.17/76.20 April 28 (770.63) crore 546.89 crore 10-yr bond yield 6.14 pct Month-to-date (7,718) crore (7,890) crore Year-to-date (55,748) crore (77,817) crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 76.02 Indian rupees)