Morning News Call - India, April 3

LIVECHAT - MARKETS FOCUS Hans Goetti, now an independent research consultant, is a well-known name in the investment community. He tracks assets across stocks and commodities and joins us to discuss his outlook on markets in Asia at 9:30 am IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Congress promises to halve unemployment; Kashmir plan criticised Congress party made election pledges on Tuesday to halve unemployment in five years, but its promise to change a law on special powers for troops in disputed Kashmir drew criticism from the ruling party. • Supreme court quashes RBI directive on resolving bad debt Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed a Reserve Bank of India circular on resolving bad debt, providing relief for some major corporate defaulters but throwing the country's still nascent bankruptcy regime into question. • Thyssenkrupp, Tata Steel see little room for more JV concessions - source Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel see little scope for making more concessions to try to win regulatory approval for a planned joint venture, a person familiar with the matter said, casting doubt over whether the deal will go ahead. • Facebook, Twitter sucked into India-Pakistan information war Pakistani social media campaigner Hanzala Tayyab leads about 300 ultra-nationalist cyber warriors fighting an internet war with arch-foe India, in a battle that is increasingly sucking in global tech giants such as Twitter and Facebook. • WhatsApp launches fact-check service to fight fake news during India polls WhatsApp on Tuesday launched a service for Indians to check the veracity of information, in the messaging platform's latest attempt to combat fake news in India ahead of national elections beginning this month. • U.S. State Dept OKs $2.6 billion sale of MH-60R helicopters to India The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale to India of 24 MH-60R Multi-Mission helicopters for an estimated cost of $2.6 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. • Google India VP heads to Sequoia Capital Google's vice president for India and Southeast Asia, Rajan Anandan, is joining Sequoia Capital India as a managing director, the U.S.-based capital venture firm said on Tuesday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • White House sees 'headway' on U.S.-China trade ahead of new talks this week The United States and China "expect to make more headway" in trade talks this week, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday as the top U.S. business lobbying group said differences over an enforcement mechanism and the removal of U.S. tariffs were still obstacles to a deal. • May gambles on talks with Labour to unlock Brexit, enraging her own party Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she would seek another Brexit delay to agree an EU divorce deal with the opposition Labour leader, a last-ditch gambit to break an impasse over Britain's departure that enraged many in her party. • China March services activity quickens to 14-mth high in further sign of recovery - Caixin PMI Activity in China's services sector picked up to a 14-month high in March as demand improved at home and abroad, a private business survey showed, adding to signs that government stimulus policies are gradually kicking in. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.1 percent higher at 11,798.00, from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed against the U.S. currency amid a report that the U.S. and China resolved most of their trade disputes, which will likely offset technical dollar bids, a dealer said. • Indian government bonds will likely open little changed as traders await the rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee’s interest rate decision tomorrow, wherein a rate cut has already been factored in. The yield on the benchmark 7.26 percent bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a 7.25 percent-7.30 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The benchmark S&P 500 stock index paused on Tuesday, taking a breather from Monday's strong quarterly kickoff as a decline in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc weighed and economic data did little to ease growth concerns. • Asian shares rose to fresh seven-month highs as global investors took heart from signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and brisk economic data, while oil approached the key $70 per barrel mark. • The yen slipped and the Australian dollar rose as concerns over the U.S.-China tariff war receded further following a Financial Times report that the two sides have resolved most of the issues standing in the way of a trade deal. • U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Tuesday, with benchmark yields receding from one-week highs as a result of buying from bargain-minded investors and safe-haven demand on renewed worries about Brexit. • Oil prices rose for a fourth day, with support from OPEC-led supply cuts and U.S. sanctions overshadowing an industry report showing an unexpected rise in U.S. inventories last week. • Gold prices slipped, after touching their lowest level in four weeks in the previous session, as equities traded near a seven-month high, denting bullion's appeal. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.99/69.02 April 2 $72.80 mln -$372.23 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.27 pct Month-to-date $1.38 bln - Year-to-date $8.23 bln -$820.96 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.91 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Avina Ajit in Bengaluru)