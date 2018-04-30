Morning News Call - India, April 30

Morning News Call - India edition will not be published on Tuesday, May 1 as markets are closed for Maharashtra Day. To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 2:15 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Buddha Jayanti 2018 celebrations in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - FX WEEK AHEAD FX Buzz analyst Jeremy Boulton analyses G7 currencies at 03:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Maruti Suzuki India's profit misses estimate on tax expense, shares drop Maruti Suzuki India, whose iconic 'Maruti 800' helped popularise cars in India, posted a 10 percent rise in quarterly net profit but missed analysts' expectations due to higher tax expenses, sending its shares lower. • Reliance Industries's Jio makes profit for second quarter in a row Indian oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries said on Friday its telecoms business Jio reported its second straight quarterly net profit since its launch nearly two years ago, as its cut-price plans continue to attract subscribers. • Walmart attempts international turnaround with UK, India tie-ups Walmart's urgency to stem market share losses to rivals around the world is driving it to partner with local players in the UK and India, even as it scales back in some other markets like Brazil. • Indian green energy firms eye stock market listings Two Indian renewable energy firms, Adani Green Energy, a subsidiary of trading firm Adani Enterprises and ReNew Power, are set to unveil stock market listing plans in the coming weeks, giving investors a new way to gain exposure to the sector at a time when India is pushing to make renewable power a bigger part of its energy mix. • RBI lifts key restriction on foreign investors in bond market RBI said it is withdrawing a restriction that limited foreign investors to only investing in government and corporate bonds with tenures of three years or more, a move that could bolster the domestic bond market. • India aims to split GAIL within a year to open up gas sector India plans to split state-run gas utility GAIL by March next year to create two companies: one marketing gas, and another operating pipelines that can be used by consumers who buy direct from producers, the head of the sector's regulator told Reuters. • IndiGo says its president Ghosh resigning, to name new CEO InterGlobe Aviation, which runs the country's top carrier IndiGo, said on Friday its president, Aditya Ghosh, would step down effective July 31, after being with the company for 10 years. • Idea Cellular posts 6th straight quarterly loss Idea Cellular, India's third-biggest telecoms carrier, posted a sixth straight quarterly net loss that was narrower than expected but showed the firm continues to battle intense competition sparked by upstart rival Reliance Jio. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • T-Mobile, Sprint say $26 billion deal would give U.S. tech lead over China T-Mobile and Sprint said on Sunday they had agreed to a $26 billion all-stock deal and believed they could win over skeptical regulators because the merger would create thousands of jobs and help the United States beat China to creating the next generation mobile network. • China official factory PMI eases slightly in April, export orders slow Activity in China's vast manufacturing sector eased in April, as export orders slowed in another sign of ebbing economic growth, while a simmering Sino-U.S. trade row heightened risks for the industrial sector. • U.S. warns North Korea must take 'irreversible' steps to denuclearize U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that he told Kim Jong Un that the North Korea leader would have to agree to take "irreversible" steps toward shutting its nuclear weapons program in any deal with U.S. President Donald Trump. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK • The SGX Nifty futures were trading at 10,763.50, up 0.3 percent from its previous close. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street closed nearly flat on Friday as inflation worries and struggling technology and energy stocks were offset by an advance in the consumer discretionary sector led by Amazon. • Asian shares rose again as tensions in the Korean Peninsula eased and first-quarter earnings shone, although some investors pondered whether this sunny outlook could dim in the near future. • The dollar held steady against a basket of currencies, having pulled back from a 3-1/2-month high set late last week, pressured by a decline in the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield. • The margin between U.S. shorter-dated Treasury yields and longer-dated ones shrank on Friday on investors' skepticism about the global economy even as the United States fared better than other nations in the first quarter. • Oil prices edged lower as a rising rig count in the United States pointed to higher production, but prices held near more than three-year highs and were on track to rise for a second consecutive month. • Gold prices inched up early as the U.S. dollar steadied after a recent run of gains, weighed down by a decline in the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.76/66.79 April 27 -$113.95 mln -$316.68 mln 10-yr bond yield - Month-to-date -$845.90 mln -$2.39 bln Year-to-date $1.32 bln -$1.67 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.61 Indian rupees)