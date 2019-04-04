Morning News Call - India, April 4

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: The Finance Commission, in partnership with the World Bank, the OECD and the ADB, organizes a round table conference on 'Fiscal Relations Across Levels of Government' in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at CII Annual Session in New Delhi. 11:45 am: Monetary Policy Committee to announce interest rate decision in Mumbai. 3:00 pm: RBI analyst conference call following interest rate decision in Mumbai. LIVECHAT - BONDS UPDATE Reuters interest rate reporter Dhara Ranasinghe delves into government bond markets at 5:00 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Jet grounds much of its fleet as it awaits bailout funds Jet Airways has been forced to ground more than three quarters of its fleet after failing to pay lessors as it awaits bailout funds promised by state-run banks. • State court asks government to ban 'inappropriate' video app TikTok A court in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday asked the federal government to ban Chinese video app TikTok, saying it was "encouraging pornography". • Reddit, Telegram among websites blocked in India -internet groups Websites like Reddit and Telegram are being blocked in India by internet service providers, throwing into question the enforcement of net neutrality rules, advocacy groups said on Wednesday. • Thyssenkrupp workers want guarantees should Tata Steel deal dissolve Steel workers at Thyssenkrupp expect substantial guarantees for jobs and plants even if a planned joint venture with India's Tata Steel falls apart, the head of Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe's works council said on Wednesday. • IL&FS unit has 90 percent non-performing assets - company The flagship lending unit of India's Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) has seen 90 percent of its loans go sour, a company executive said on Wednesday, as the current management tries to recover dues from external agencies to pay its debt. • Rail Vikas Nigam IPO fully subscribed State-owned Rail Vikas Nigam's initial public offering (IPO) to raise 4.82 billion rupees was fully subscribed at the end of the book-running process, stock exchange data showed on Wednesday. • Raymond to enter real estate business to monetise land bank Raymond is venturing into real estate business to monetise its land bank, the textile and branded apparel company said on Wednesday, at a time when the sector is reeling from rising debt and funding crunch. • The government may direct state banks on debt resolution - finmin source The India government could issue directions to state-run banks to resolve corporate default cases and ensure there is no tampering with the pace of cleaning up bad debt, a finance ministry source said on Wednesday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • White House's Kudlow says U.S.-China talks making progress, could extend Trade talks between the United States and China made "good headway" last week in Beijing and the two sides aim to bridge differences during talks that could extend beyond three days this week, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said. • Brexit delay law approved by UK's House of Commons The lower house of the British parliament on Wednesday approved legislation which would force Prime Minister Theresa May to seek a Brexit delay to prevent a potentially disorderly departure on April 12 without a deal. • Ethiopia to issue first Boeing investigation report on Thursday Investigators will release on Thursday a keenly awaited report on the deadly crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jet, Ethiopia's Transport Ministry said, giving the first official clues to the second crash of a new Boeing 737 MAX in five months. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.2 percent higher at 11,738.00, from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed against the dollar ahead of a likely interest rate cut by the nation’s monetary policy committee. • Indian sovereign bonds will likely open little changed, as traders await the rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee’s crucial interest rate decision, wherein a rate cut has already been factored in. The yield on the benchmark 7.26 percent bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a 7.25 percent-7.29 percent band till the policy decision today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks edged higher on Wednesday, extending a strong start to the quarter as a rally among chipmaker shares provided a boost to the broader market on growing hopes of a trade deal between Washington and Beijing. • Asian shares held near an eight-month peak as investors awaited developments on Sino-U.S. trade talks, with both sides appearing closer to signing a deal and improved risk appetite weighing on safe-haven assets like the yen. • The euro held firm against the dollar as hopes of a trade deal between the United States and China bolstered risk appetite globally, while the British pound was buoyed after the UK parliament approved legislation to seek a Brexit delay. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday to their highest in a week and a half, as hopes for a trade deal between China and the United States and a breakthrough for Brexit triggered a sell-off in the bond market. • Oil prices were mixed, with Brent edging higher towards the psychologically important $70 level after easing in the previous session on data showing a surprise build in U.S. inventories. • Gold prices inched up as the dollar eased and a rally in equities paused, while investors kept a close watch on Sino-U.S. trade talks. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.44/68.47 April 3 -$151.96 mln -$346.98 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.27 pct Month-to-date $1.45 bln -$719.21 mln Year-to-date $8.29 bln -$1.17 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.44 Indian rupees)