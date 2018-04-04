Morning News Call - India, April 4

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: Skymet Weather to release its monsoon forecast for 2018 in Mumbai. 10:00 am: Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India Chairman M.S. Sahoo, Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas, Corporate Affairs Joint Secretary Gyaneshwar Kumar Singh, DIPP Additional Secretary Shailendra Singh at CII’s ‘National Conference on Resolving Insolvency in India’ in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at an event in New Delhi. TRADING INDIA FORUM - INDIA POLITICS The BJP's loss in the Gorakhpur bypolls has caught the eye of many political pundits. With unhappy regional allies like the TDP and Shiv Sena and the re-emergence of the Third Front, 2019 is shaping up to be a massive political battle. Who will win and who has the upper hand? Author, independent political analyst and market expert Pankaj Sharma shares his views with us at 11:00 am IST. INDIA TOP NEWS • Lacklustre demand drags Indian March factory growth to 5-month low-PMI Activity in India's manufacturing sector expanded at its weakest pace in five months in March as order and production growth slowed, discouraging firms from hiring, a business survey showed on Tuesday. • India central bank drops Axis Bank from list of bullion importers The Reserve Bank of India has dropped Axis Bank from a list of banks it has cleared to import gold and silver in the current financial year that began on April 1, in the latest setback for the country's third-biggest private sector lender. • India drops plan to punish journalists for "fake news" following outcry Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday ordered the withdrawal of rules punishing journalists held responsible for distributing "fake news", giving no reason for the change, less than 24 hours after the original announcement. • Centrum Group to sell money exchange business to US-based Ebix India's Centrum Capital Ltd said on Tuesday its parent Centrum Group had agreed to sell its money exchange business, Centrum Direct, to U.S.-based Ebix Inc for about 12 billion rupees. • Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant's funds IT services company Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp said on Tuesday an Indian court had granted the company's application to lift the Indian income tax department's freeze on its bank accounts. • INTERVIEW-Sberbank to increase gold sales to India and China in 2018 Sberbank CIB, an arm of Russia's largest lender, plans to more than double its gold sales to India this year and sell more gold than forecast to China, while keeping gold purchases in Russia flat, its head of global markets said. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • U.S. escalates China trade showdown with tariffs on $50 billion in imports The Trump administration on Tuesday raised the stakes in a growing trade showdown with China, targeting 25 percent tariffs on some 1,300 industrial technology, transport and medical products to try to force changes in Beijing's intellectual property practices. • Japan March services PMI shows slowest growth in 17 months as new orders ebb Activity in Japan's service sector expanded at the slowest pace in 17 months in March as new business growth cooled, suggesting a slight moderation in overall economic growth. • Samsung's Q1 profit seen at $13.7 billion as DRAM chip margins soar Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is set to forecast a near 50 percent jump in quarterly profit on Friday as an unprecedented rally in the global memory chip market should outweigh a slowdown in smartphones and related components sales. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) The SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading at 10,281.00, up 0.1 percent from its previous close. The Indian rupee is likely to edge higher against the dollar after the U.S. unveiled a list of Chinese products on which it plans to impose tariffs. Indian government bonds are likely to trade little changed because investors may stay on the sidelines as the Monetary Policy Committee’s first meeting for current financial year starts today. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.32 percent-7.36 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The three major U.S. stock indexes ended higher after a choppy session on Tuesday as investors looked forward to earnings season while the S&P 500 pushed above a key support level and Amazon.com shares jumped on bets that criticism from President Donald Trump would not translate to policy changes. • Asian share markets faltered as simmering fears of a Sino-U.S. trade war overshadowed a bounce on Wall Street and left investors reluctant to take positions in anything. • The dollar eased against the yen, with the outlook clouded by worries that escalating U.S.-China trade tensions could exert a toll on the global economy and U.S. growth. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as stock markets firmed and as investors looked ahead to Friday's closely watched employment report for March. • Oil prices slipped on expectations for a build-up in U.S. crude inventories, but Russian government comments on prospects for stepping up cooperation with OPEC to coordinate output cuts braked steeper declines. • Gold prices were steady in early Asian trade as the dollar eased amid escalating trade tensions between the United States and China. CLOSE FII EQUITIES DEBT INVESTMENTS PNDF spot 64.98/65.01 April 3 -$57.86 mln -$158.44 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.49 pct Month-to-date - -$145.09 mln Year-to-date $2.13 bln $575.54 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.99 Indian rupees)