Market News
April 7, 2020 / 3:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Morning News Call - India, April 7

6 Min Read

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here
    
    If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at:
here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    No moajor events are scheduled for the day.
    
    LIVECHAT - FRONTIER MARKETS IN FOCUS
    Charles Robertson, Global Chief Economist and Head of Macro Strategy at
Renaissance Capital, discusses frontier markets at 4:30 pm IST. To join the
conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • Testing times for India in race to head off coronavirus epidemic
    India, like a lot of countries plunged into crisis by the pandemic, is
struggling to ramp up testing for the coronavirus, but in few places would the
odds of containing the disease appear so bleak should domestic transmission
start to multiply.
    • India's March services activity contracts amid coronavirus disruptions
    India's dominant services sector, the lifeblood for economic growth and
jobs, contracted in March as new business and export demand fell sharply as the
coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc globally, a private survey showed.

    • India lifts restrictions on 24 drug exports amid coronavirus
    India, the world's main supplier of generic drugs, has lifted restrictions
on the export of 24 pharmaceutical ingredients and medicines made from them, the
government said in a statement.
    • Odd number in India coronavirus testing data sparks questions
    A statistical oddity in India's new coronavirus testing numbers has sparked
questions about the country's data management.
    • "Don't target doctors": Indian medics say coronavirus critics being
muzzled
    Indian authorities are facing growing complaints from doctors who say their
criticism of the response to the coronavirus outbreak and a lack of protective
gear is being muzzled.
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • UK's Johnson fights worsening coronavirus symptoms in intensive care
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was being treated for worsening
coronavirus symptoms in an intensive care unit, with his foreign minister
deputising for him as the nation tackles the COVID-19 crisis.
    • OPEC+ likely to agree to cut production if U.S. joins effort - sources
    Major oil producers including Saudi Arabia and Russia are likely to agree to
cut production at a Thursday meeting but only if the United States joins the
effort, aimed at coping with the disastrous effect of the coronavirus on fuel
demand, three OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Monday.
    • Japan set to announce coronavirus emergency, finalise near $1 trillion
stimulus
    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to announce a state of emergency
for the capital Tokyo and six other prefectures to stem a worrying rise in
coronavirus infections in major population centres.
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 4.7% higher at 8,486.00.
    • The Indian rupee is expected to rise against the dollar after U.S.
equities surged amid hopes that the coronavirus outbreak peaked in major
European countries. 
    • India's federal government bonds are likely to edge lower in early trade
ahead of a fresh supply of state notes today. The yield on the benchmark 6.45%
bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.29%-6.38% today, a
trader with a state-run bank said. 
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • U.S. stocks rocketed higher on Monday, with each of the major indexes
rallying at least 7%, after a fall in the daily death toll in New York, the
country's biggest coronavirus hot spot, fueled optimism a leveling off of the
pandemic was on the horizon.
    • Asian stock markets rallied for a second day, and riskier currencies rose,
buoyed by tentative signs the coronavirus crisis may be levelling off in New
York and receding in Europe.
    • The pound edged lower against the dollar and the euro after British Prime
Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care after his coronavirus
symptoms worsened.
    • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as stocks rallied on hopes the
coronavirus health crisis may be slowing, with hard-hit New York and New Jersey
eying possible plateaus.
    • Oil rose amid hopes that the world's biggest producers of crude will agree
to curtail production as the coronavirus pandemic ravages the global economy,
even as analysts cautioned the cuts may do little to boost demand.
    • Gold prices eased from a four-week high, as the U.S. dollar and global
equities strengthened on signs of a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths.
   
    
                   CLOSE     FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES          DEBT
 PNDF spot         75.97/76  April 3          (3,801.61) crore  (2,823.95) crore
 10-yr bond yield  6.3%      Month-to-date    (3,802) crore     (2,824) crore
                             Year-to-date     (51,832) crore    (72,751) crore
    
    (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities
Depository Limited)​  

    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes                 
    Stock market reports                
    Non-deliverable forwards data              
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
    
    ($1 = 75.96 Indian rupees)
    

 (Compiled by Swathi Nair in Bengaluru.)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below