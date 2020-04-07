Morning News Call - India, April 7

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH No moajor events are scheduled for the day. LIVECHAT - FRONTIER MARKETS IN FOCUS Charles Robertson, Global Chief Economist and Head of Macro Strategy at Renaissance Capital, discusses frontier markets at 4:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • Testing times for India in race to head off coronavirus epidemic India, like a lot of countries plunged into crisis by the pandemic, is struggling to ramp up testing for the coronavirus, but in few places would the odds of containing the disease appear so bleak should domestic transmission start to multiply. • India's March services activity contracts amid coronavirus disruptions India's dominant services sector, the lifeblood for economic growth and jobs, contracted in March as new business and export demand fell sharply as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc globally, a private survey showed. • India lifts restrictions on 24 drug exports amid coronavirus India, the world's main supplier of generic drugs, has lifted restrictions on the export of 24 pharmaceutical ingredients and medicines made from them, the government said in a statement. • Odd number in India coronavirus testing data sparks questions A statistical oddity in India's new coronavirus testing numbers has sparked questions about the country's data management. • "Don't target doctors": Indian medics say coronavirus critics being muzzled Indian authorities are facing growing complaints from doctors who say their criticism of the response to the coronavirus outbreak and a lack of protective gear is being muzzled. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • UK's Johnson fights worsening coronavirus symptoms in intensive care British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was being treated for worsening coronavirus symptoms in an intensive care unit, with his foreign minister deputising for him as the nation tackles the COVID-19 crisis. • OPEC+ likely to agree to cut production if U.S. joins effort - sources Major oil producers including Saudi Arabia and Russia are likely to agree to cut production at a Thursday meeting but only if the United States joins the effort, aimed at coping with the disastrous effect of the coronavirus on fuel demand, three OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Monday. • Japan set to announce coronavirus emergency, finalise near $1 trillion stimulus Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to announce a state of emergency for the capital Tokyo and six other prefectures to stem a worrying rise in coronavirus infections in major population centres. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 4.7% higher at 8,486.00. • The Indian rupee is expected to rise against the dollar after U.S. equities surged amid hopes that the coronavirus outbreak peaked in major European countries. • India's federal government bonds are likely to edge lower in early trade ahead of a fresh supply of state notes today. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.29%-6.38% today, a trader with a state-run bank said. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks rocketed higher on Monday, with each of the major indexes rallying at least 7%, after a fall in the daily death toll in New York, the country's biggest coronavirus hot spot, fueled optimism a leveling off of the pandemic was on the horizon. • Asian stock markets rallied for a second day, and riskier currencies rose, buoyed by tentative signs the coronavirus crisis may be levelling off in New York and receding in Europe. • The pound edged lower against the dollar and the euro after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as stocks rallied on hopes the coronavirus health crisis may be slowing, with hard-hit New York and New Jersey eying possible plateaus. • Oil rose amid hopes that the world's biggest producers of crude will agree to curtail production as the coronavirus pandemic ravages the global economy, even as analysts cautioned the cuts may do little to boost demand. • Gold prices eased from a four-week high, as the U.S. dollar and global equities strengthened on signs of a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 75.97/76 April 3 (3,801.61) crore (2,823.95) crore 10-yr bond yield 6.3% Month-to-date (3,802) crore (2,824) crore Year-to-date (51,832) crore (72,751) crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited)​ For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 75.96 Indian rupees)