April 8, 2020 / 3:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

Morning News Call - India, April 8

    FACTORS TO WATCH
    11:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold all-party meeting to discuss
coronavirus-related situation in New Delhi.
    
    LIVECHAT - GLOBAL MARKETS
    Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone in Sydney, will discuss at
09:30 am IST his outlook on equities and currencies as markets sentiment
improved, encouraged by a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths and new cases,
and what to expect from the talks beween Russia and Saudi Arabia and impact on
oil prices. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • Small businesses struggle to pay wages amid coronavirus lockdown
    Hundreds of thousands of cash-starved Indian small businesses have either
deferred or cut their workers' wages this month, say industrialists and union
leaders, amid a 21-day nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus
pandemic.
    • Indian leaders hesitate to end world's biggest lockdown
    India's 21-day lockdown is set to end next week but several state leaders
have called for an extension or only a partial lifting of restrictions, saying
is the only way to avoid a coronavirus epidemic that will be difficult to
tackle.
    • India allows limited exports of anti-malaria drug after Trump warns of
retaliation
    India, the world's main supplier of generic drugs, said on Tuesday it will
allow limited exports of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine that U.S.
President Donald Trump has touted as a potential weapon in the fight against the
coronavirus.
    • Indian states scramble for funds as virus takes toll on coffers
    A three-week nationwide lockdown is testing the resilience of India's state
governments, with analysts warning that essential public services and health
care for millions of Indians will be in jeopardy without further federal and
central bank support.
    • Virus slowdown threatens India's restaurants with bitter aftertaste
    After growing tenfold in the last decade, India's restaurant sector fears
for the future when a nationwide lockdown is eventually lifted, with customer
numbers and spending expected to plunge in the fallout from the coronavirus
pandemic.
    • India asks TikTok, Facebook to remove users spreading coronavirus
misinformation
    India has told Facebook and Chinese video app TikTok to remove users found
to be spreading misinformation about the coronavirus following concern about
videos intended to mislead Muslims, according to a government source and a
letter seen by Reuters.
    • India to continue prompt fuel exports for at least two more weeks
    Indian refiners are likely to continue prompt export of refined fuels for at
least another two weeks to avoid a complete shutdown after the coronavirus
lockdown hit local demand, company officials said.
    • Indian traders ask court for Amazon, Flipkart antitrust probe restart
    An Indian retail group has asked a court to allow the restart of an
antitrust investigation into Amazon.com and a Walmart unit that is on hold
following a legal challenge by the companies, a court filing seen by Reuters
showed.
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • Japan's machinery orders rise unexpectedly but darker days seen ahead
    Japan's machinery orders unexpectedly rose in February, suggesting business
investment remained resilient even as companies braced for a major jolt to
demand from the coronavirus pandemic.
    • China's Wuhan lockdown ends, but local coronavirus cases rise across
country
    The Chinese city where the coronavirus epidemic first broke out, Wuhan,
ended a two-month lockdown, allowing people to leave the city, if they were
healthy, amid concerns of a second wave of infections as cases in mainland China
rose.
    • U.S. pushes back on call by OPEC+ to join big oil output cuts
Saudi Arabia, Russia and allied oil producers will agree to deep cuts to their
crude output at talks this week only if the United States and several others
join in with curbs to help prop up prices that have been hammered by the
coronavirus crisis.
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 1.6% lower at 8,732.00. 
    • The Indian rupee is expected to trade little changed against the dollar as
investors focus on the trajectory of the coronavirus outbreak.
    • Indian government bonds will likely edge lower in early session ahead of a
fresh supply of notes at a weekly auction tomorrow. The yield on the benchmark
6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.40%-6.48% today,
a trader with a state-run bank said.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • Wall Street fell on Tuesday, as a drop in oil prices steepened in the
latter stages of the session and erased early gains built on tentative signs
that coronavirus outbreaks in some of the biggest U.S. hot spots may be
leveling.
    • Asian stocks stepped back after two sessions of sharp gains as investors
turned wary on getting too optimistic about the coronavirus while death tolls
were still mounting across the globe.
    • The dollar found a footing as investors returned to safe-havens, unwinding
some risk currency gains made on hopes the coronavirus crisis in Europe and New
York was slowing.
    • Yields on longer-term U.S. Treasuries erased some early gains on Tuesday
after a Wall Street rally sparked by hopes the coronavirus outbreak may be
slowing fizzled out.
    • Oil bounced back, with U.S. crude jumping over $1, lifted by hopes that a
meeting between OPEC members and allied producers on Thursday will trigger
output cuts to shore up prices that have crumbled amid the coronavirus pandemic.
    • Gold prices eased as the U.S. dollar firmed, while signs of a slowdown in
the new coronavirus cases in major hot spots hurt the metal's safe-haven appeal
and pushed it further away from a near one-month high hit in the previous
session.    
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES          DEBT
 PNDF spot         75.62/75.65  April 7          (3,801.61) crore  (2,823.95) crore
 10-yr bond yield  6.41%        Month-to-date    (6,050) crore     (4,044) crore
                                Year-to-date     (54,080) crore    (73,971) crore
   (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities
Depository Limited)

           
    ($1 = 75.62 Indian rupees)

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
