Morning News Call - India, April 8

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold all-party meeting to discuss coronavirus-related situation in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - GLOBAL MARKETS Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone in Sydney, will discuss at 09:30 am IST his outlook on equities and currencies as markets sentiment improved, encouraged by a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths and new cases, and what to expect from the talks beween Russia and Saudi Arabia and impact on oil prices. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • Small businesses struggle to pay wages amid coronavirus lockdown Hundreds of thousands of cash-starved Indian small businesses have either deferred or cut their workers' wages this month, say industrialists and union leaders, amid a 21-day nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. • Indian leaders hesitate to end world's biggest lockdown India's 21-day lockdown is set to end next week but several state leaders have called for an extension or only a partial lifting of restrictions, saying is the only way to avoid a coronavirus epidemic that will be difficult to tackle. • India allows limited exports of anti-malaria drug after Trump warns of retaliation India, the world's main supplier of generic drugs, said on Tuesday it will allow limited exports of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine that U.S. President Donald Trump has touted as a potential weapon in the fight against the coronavirus. • Indian states scramble for funds as virus takes toll on coffers A three-week nationwide lockdown is testing the resilience of India's state governments, with analysts warning that essential public services and health care for millions of Indians will be in jeopardy without further federal and central bank support. • Virus slowdown threatens India's restaurants with bitter aftertaste After growing tenfold in the last decade, India's restaurant sector fears for the future when a nationwide lockdown is eventually lifted, with customer numbers and spending expected to plunge in the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. • India asks TikTok, Facebook to remove users spreading coronavirus misinformation India has told Facebook and Chinese video app TikTok to remove users found to be spreading misinformation about the coronavirus following concern about videos intended to mislead Muslims, according to a government source and a letter seen by Reuters. • India to continue prompt fuel exports for at least two more weeks Indian refiners are likely to continue prompt export of refined fuels for at least another two weeks to avoid a complete shutdown after the coronavirus lockdown hit local demand, company officials said. • Indian traders ask court for Amazon, Flipkart antitrust probe restart An Indian retail group has asked a court to allow the restart of an antitrust investigation into Amazon.com and a Walmart unit that is on hold following a legal challenge by the companies, a court filing seen by Reuters showed. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Japan's machinery orders rise unexpectedly but darker days seen ahead Japan's machinery orders unexpectedly rose in February, suggesting business investment remained resilient even as companies braced for a major jolt to demand from the coronavirus pandemic. • China's Wuhan lockdown ends, but local coronavirus cases rise across country The Chinese city where the coronavirus epidemic first broke out, Wuhan, ended a two-month lockdown, allowing people to leave the city, if they were healthy, amid concerns of a second wave of infections as cases in mainland China rose. • U.S. pushes back on call by OPEC+ to join big oil output cuts Saudi Arabia, Russia and allied oil producers will agree to deep cuts to their crude output at talks this week only if the United States and several others join in with curbs to help prop up prices that have been hammered by the coronavirus crisis. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 1.6% lower at 8,732.00. • The Indian rupee is expected to trade little changed against the dollar as investors focus on the trajectory of the coronavirus outbreak. • Indian government bonds will likely edge lower in early session ahead of a fresh supply of notes at a weekly auction tomorrow. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.40%-6.48% today, a trader with a state-run bank said. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street fell on Tuesday, as a drop in oil prices steepened in the latter stages of the session and erased early gains built on tentative signs that coronavirus outbreaks in some of the biggest U.S. hot spots may be leveling. • Asian stocks stepped back after two sessions of sharp gains as investors turned wary on getting too optimistic about the coronavirus while death tolls were still mounting across the globe. • The dollar found a footing as investors returned to safe-havens, unwinding some risk currency gains made on hopes the coronavirus crisis in Europe and New York was slowing. • Yields on longer-term U.S. Treasuries erased some early gains on Tuesday after a Wall Street rally sparked by hopes the coronavirus outbreak may be slowing fizzled out. • Oil bounced back, with U.S. crude jumping over $1, lifted by hopes that a meeting between OPEC members and allied producers on Thursday will trigger output cuts to shore up prices that have crumbled amid the coronavirus pandemic. • Gold prices eased as the U.S. dollar firmed, while signs of a slowdown in the new coronavirus cases in major hot spots hurt the metal's safe-haven appeal and pushed it further away from a near one-month high hit in the previous session. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 75.62/75.65 April 7 (3,801.61) crore (2,823.95) crore 10-yr bond yield 6.41% Month-to-date (6,050) crore (4,044) crore Year-to-date (54,080) crore (73,971) crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 75.62 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swathi Nair in Bengaluru)