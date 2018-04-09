Morning News Call - India, April 9

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:45 am: Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Bharat Forge CMD Baba Kalyani at CII Annual Session in New Delhi. 01:30 pm: Commerce and Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu and Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at CII Annual Session in New Delhi. 03:00 pm: Junior Civil Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha, SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh and Power Minister R.K. Singh at CII Annual Session in New Delhi. 04:30 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address CPSE event in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - TRADE WARS Trade war tensions escalated last week with further retaliatory moves by China which were followed by more threats by U.S. President Donald Trump. Alicia Garcia-Herrero, chief economist at Natixis, joins us at 10:30 am IST to discuss whether this is going to be a prolonged stare down match and who might blink first. Or will we see some serious negotiations start between the world's two biggest economies? To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Indian special court issues warrants against two accused in PNB bank fraud A special court of India's Central Bureau of Investigation issued non-bailable warrants against two Indian jewellers who are central figures in an alleged $2 billion scam at state-run Punjab National Bank, according to a source within the investigative agency. • Swiss Aviation Consulting may bid for Air India assets - Economic Times Aviation advisory firm Swiss Aviation Consulting (SAC) has shown interest in bidding for India's debt burdened state-run carrier Air India, the Economic Times newspaper quoted a senior aviation ministry official as saying. • Cryptocurrencies hit hard on Indian exchanges after central bank clampdown The Indian central bank moved to bar banks and other entities that it regulates from having any linkages to virtual currency dealers, leading to a plunge in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies on local exchanges on Friday. • India opens contest to supply more than 100 fighter jets India is seeking to buy around 110 fighter jets, the air force said in a request for information issued on Friday, marking the first step toward a long-delayed deal that could be worth more than $15 billion. • No jobs, no vote: Indian town warns Modi ahead of 2019 polls Rakesh Kumar has a post-graduate degree but works as a house painter in the small town of Kasba Bonli in northwestern India. • India's RCom gets tribunal nod for tower, fibre assets sale Communications Ltd said on Friday the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has given its approval for the debt-laden company to proceed with the sale of its tower and fibre assets. • India agrees to open waterways, rail link to Nepal capital India agreed on Saturday to construct a rail link to Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, and to open up inland waterways in the landlocked Himalayan nation that has also been courted by China with transport deals. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump predicts trade concessions by China, despite rising tensions U.S. President Donald Trump predicted on Sunday that China would take down its trade barriers, expressing optimism despite escalating trade tensions between the world's two largest economies that have roiled global markets in the past week. • Trump says "big price to pay" for Syria chemical attack U.S. President Donald Trump warned on Sunday there would be a "big price to pay" after aid groups said dozens of people were killed by poison gas in a besieged rebel-held town in Syria, an attack the opposition blamed on Syrian government forces. • N.Korea tells U.S. it is prepared to discuss denuclearization -source North Korea has told the United States for the first time that it is prepared to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula when North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets President Donald Trump, a U.S. official said on Sunday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty nearest-month futures at 10,300.50, down 0.4 percent from its previous close. -NewsRise • The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the dollar after lower-than-expected U.S. job additions, and as persistent trade tensions between the U.S. and China hurt demand for the greenback. -NewsRise • Indian government bonds are likely to fall in early session after the central bank announced a smaller-than-expected increase in foreign investment limit in sovereign debt. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.20 percent -7.30 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks dropped about 2 percent on Friday, with the Dow falling more than 570 points, as U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff threat on Chinese imports fueled increasing concern over a U.S. trade war with China. • Asian shares edged higher as a bounce in U.S. stock futures soothed sentiment even as U.S. President Donald Trump kept up his twitter war with China over trade just a couple of days before President Xi Jinping gives a keynote speech. • The dollar nursed its losses, having retreated late last week due to concerns over U.S.-China trade tensions and following data that showed the U.S. economy created the fewest jobs in six months in March. • U.S. Treasury prices gained on Friday as trade tensions mounted between the United States and China and after employers added fewer jobs than expected in March. • Oil markets stabilised after slumping around 2 percent last Friday on the back of concerns of an intensifying trade dispute between the United States and China, as well as increased U.S. drilling activity. • Gold prices fell slightly in early Asian trade on Monday as the dollar firmed on signs of easing tensions between the United States and North Korea, although the bullion was underpinned by continued concerns over U.S.-China trade spat. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 64.96/64.99 April 6 -$80.71 mln $150.07 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.30 pct Month-to-date $14.49 mln $316.36 mln Year-to-date $2.18 bln $ 1.04 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.9200 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Pradip Kakoti in Bengaluru)