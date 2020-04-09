Market News
April 9, 2020 / 3:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Morning News Call - India, April 9

8 Min Read

(Morning News Call - India edition will not be published on Friday, April 10, as
markets are closed for Good Friday)
    To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here
    
    If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at:
here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    5:30 pm: Government to release February industrial output data in New Delhi.
    
    LIVECHAT - BONDS FOCUS
    Reuters Senior European Government Bonds Correspondent Dhara Ranasinghe
speaks on the latest in the world of European govvies at 5:00 pm IST. To join
the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • To help small firms, India seen unveiling second coronavirus stimulus
worth $13 billion
    A second stimulus package India is poised to announce in coming days will be
worth around $13 billion and focus on help for small and medium businesses
weathering the coronavirus outbreak, two senior officials said on Wednesday.

    • India shuns Gulf producers, diverts refiners' oil to SPR
    India will divert 19 million barrels of Gulf oil from state-run firms to
strategic petroleum reserves (SPRs) skipping direct purchases from producers to
help refiners get rid of extra oil as their storage is full, three sources said.

    • Bond investors to test India's yield comfort in first auction of year
    Indian bond markets are set to demand punishing high yields at the federal
government's first auction of the fiscal year on Thursday as they test both the
government's ability to pay as well as the central bank's intent to cap interest
rates.
    • India's coal ministry wants power plants to keep buying coal despite weak
demand 
India's coal ministry wants electricity generators to keep buying coal, despite
a steep fall in power demand due to a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread
of the coronavirus.
    • India considers narrowing lockdown to coronavirus hotspots
    India is considering plans to seal off coronavirus hotspots in Delhi, Mumbai
and parts of the south while easing restrictions elsewhere as a way out of a
three-week lockdown that has caused deep economic distress, officials said on
Wednesday.
    • Indian white sugar exports at near standstill as lockdown bites
    India's white sugar shipments have been brought to a near standstill by the
coronavirus lockdown, depriving the global market of key supplies after a poor
harvest in Asia's top exporter Thailand.
    • Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown
    India's financial hub Mumbai is set to extend lockdown measures until at
least April 30 as authorities race to expand testing to stem the spread of
coronavirus in the city, three senior officials said.
    • Donations pour in but India's "PM CARES" coronavirus fund faces criticism
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing criticism for creating a new
coronavirus relief fund when about $500 million was lying unspent in an older
fund, even as top businesses and celebrities pledge millions of dollars in new
donations.
    
    
    FOCUS
    As delivery workers emerge as frontline soldiers, India's government warms
to e-commerce
    Three days after India imposed a nationwide lockdown, Devender Singh revved
up his motorcycle to deliver meat and eggs to customers - but his heart was in
his mouth as he closed in on a police barricade on a deserted New Delhi road.
Beatings of delivery workers by overzealous police after Prime Minister Narendra
Modi late last month suddenly imposed the world's biggest lockdown to contain
the coronavirus had unnerved him.
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • Japan's economy faces 'extremely high' uncertainty on pandemic hit -
central bank head
    Uncertainty over Japan's economic outlook is "extremely high" as the
coronavirus pandemic hits output and consumption, central bank Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said, stressing his readiness to take additional monetary steps to
prevent a deep recession.
    • Russia, Saudi to debate oil output cuts as U.S. resists joining
    OPEC and Russia meet to try to agree to record oil output cuts but their
efforts to address the slump in prices wrought during the coronavirus pandemic
have been complicated by mutual animosity and the reluctance of the United
States to join the action.
    • After pandemic, Fed policymakers see slow U.S. recovery
    The U.S. economy is set for a deep slide in coming months with the
coronavirus forcing businesses to shut and putting millions out of work, but
Federal Reserve policymakers are also warning of a slugging recovery once the
pandemic subsides.
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 1.8% higher at 8,904.00.
    • The Indian rupee is expected to rebound from its record low, tracking
gains in most Asian currencies and equities.
    • Indian government bonds will likely edge lower in early session ahead of a
fresh supply of notes at a weekly auction today, while fiscal slippage worries
continued to hurt investor sentiment. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond
maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.42%-6.48% until the auction
outcome today, a trader with a primary dealership said.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • U.S. stock markets jumped on Wednesday on hopeful signs about the
coronavirus outbreak in the United States was close to a peak, with health
insurers getting an additional lift from Bernie Sanders' decision to suspend his
presidential campaign.
    • Asian shares rose on hopes the COVID-19 pandemic is nearing a peak and
that governments would roll out more stimulus measures, while expectations of an
oil production cut agreement bolstered crude prices.
    • Risk-sensitive currencies climbed on budding optimism the coronavirus
pandemic may be peaking although the euro was dented by the European Union's
failure to agree on more support for their weakened economies.
    • U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Wednesday following an auction of
30-year bonds that was better received than note auctions earlier this week and
the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's March meeting
    • Crude futures rose on expectations the world's largest oil producers would
agree to cut production at a meeting later in the day as the industry grapples
with the coronavirus-driven collapse in global oil demand.
    • Gold prices rose slightly ahead of a U.S. weekly jobless claims report as
the dollar inched lower, while increasing appetite for risk on hopes that the
new coronavirus pandemic is nearing a peak limited the metal's upside.
    
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES          DEBT
 PNDF spot         76.34/76.37  April 8          (3,801.61) crore  (2,823.95) crore
 10-yr bond yield  6.44%        Month-to-date    (5,033) crore     (5,192) crore
                                Year-to-date     (53,063) crore    (75,119) crore
 
    (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities
Depository Limited)

    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes                 
    Stock market reports                
    Non-deliverable forwards data              
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
    
    ($1 = 69.39 Indian rupees)
 

 (Compiled by Swathi Nair in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below