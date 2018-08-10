Morning News Call - India, August 10

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at inauguration of “World Biofuel Day” program in New Delhi 10:00 am: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant to inaugurate Investors’ Conference for the Holistic Development of Islands in New Delhi 02:30 pm: State Bank of India earnings conference call in Mumbai 05:00 pm: Government to release June Industrial production data in New Delhi 05:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai 05:00 pm: Union bank of India earnings press conference in Mumbai GMF: LIVE CHAT - KSA-CANADA ROW Over the week, political tensions have flared up between Saudi Arabia and Canada. Saudi has called back students, expelled the Canadian ambassador and halted new trade. We speak to Nader Hashemi, Director of the Center for Middle East Studies, Josef Korbel School of International Studies at the University of Denver, on the political and economic ramifications of these actions and also on MBS' plans for KSA over the next couple of decades at 9:30 am IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS Indian court grants Vedanta conditional access to its copper smelter The National Green Tribunal on Thursday granted Vedanta conditional access to its copper smelter in Tamil Nadu, which was shut down by the state government two months ago on environmental grounds. FOCUS- Apple's mettle in India tested in squabble over anti-spam app For almost two years, Apple has battled India's telecom regulator over a demand that it allow the use of the government's anti-spam app. Non-compliance, the watchdog threatened last month, could result in phones being "derecognised" from the country's networks, meaning they would no longer function. India regulator, who took on Facebook, Apple, to stay on for 2 more years Ram Sewak Sharma, the head of India's telecoms regulator who took on global giants Facebook and Apple, has been given two more years in his assignment, which was due to end today. India's Jindal Steel and Power posts profit after 14 quarters India's Jindal Steel and Power Ltd JNSP.NS posted its first profit in 15 quarters on Thursday and beat analysts' estimates, helped by higher iron and steel sales. India's Aurobindo Pharma Q1 profit misses estimates Aurobindo Pharma Ltd ARBN.NS reported a 12 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday and missed analysts' expectations, hurt by higher expenses. India launches 2nd auction of small discovered oil & gas blocks India launched its second auction of small discovered oil and gas blocks on Thursday, as the south Asian nation looks to quickly monetise its hydrocarbon resources. GLOBAL TOP NEWS Japan holds out for multilateral trade approach with US in new talks Top U.S. and Japanese trade officials said they better understood each other's positions after talks on Thursday, while Tokyo appeared to stick to its position of avoiding a bilateral free-trade agreement. Japan's economy rebounds on brisk spending but trade rifts cloud outlook Japan's economy grew more than expected in the second quarter, helped by strong household and business spending and recovering from a contraction earlier this year, but global trade tensions loom as major risks to the export and investment outlook. Russia denounces new U.S. sanctions as illegal, mulls retaliation Russia condemned a new round of U.S. sanctions as illegal on Thursday and said it had begun working on retaliatory measures after news of the curbs pushed the rouble to two-year lows over fears Moscow was locked in a spiral of never-ending sanctions. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were almost flat at 11,485.50. The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the U.S. currency after the dollar index climbed to its highest in a year amid a broad decline in emerging market currencies. Indian government bonds are expected to open higher as crude oil prices continue their downward trend, but any major rise is unlikely ahead of a fresh supply of notes. Yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.70 percent -7.76 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 and Dow ended down slightly on Thursday as gains in Apple AAPL.O and Amazon AMZN.O were offset by losses in energy and financial shares. • Asian stock markets fell amid heightened global trade tensions, while currency markets were whipsawed by a searing selloff in Russia's rouble after the United States slapped on new sanctions, and as economic worries sent the Turkish lira tumbling. • The dollar rose against most major currencies on Thursday in thin summer trading, as investors bet global trade tensions and a robust American economy would continue to support the U.S. currency. • The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond's rally accelerated in late U.S. trading on Thursday, as the S&P 500 and Dow stock prices ended lower, adding some safe-haven bids to earlier demand following a fair $18 billion 30-year auction. • Oil markets were torn between concerns that the U.S.-China trade dispute would stall economic growth, while Washington's sanctions against Iran were expected to tighten supplies. • Gold prices held broadly steady after dipping the session before, drawing some support from global political tensions and a slightly weaker dollar against the yen. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.64/68.67 August 9 $53.96 mln $235.29 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.74 pct Month-to-date $153.17 mln $828.87 mln Year-to-date -$426.34 mln -$4.92 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.7500 Indian rupees)