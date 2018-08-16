Morning News Call - India, August 16

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:30 am: Banking Secretary Rajiv Kumar at launch of Canara Bank’s digital branch in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - BONDS UPDATE Reuters interest rate reporter Dhara Ranasinghe delves into government bond markets at 6:00 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • July trade deficit widens to a more than five year high - trade ministry India's trade deficit widened to a more than five year high of $18.02 billion in July, the trade ministry said on Tuesday, driven largely by a surge in oil imports. • India says forex reserves comfortable to withstand rupee fall Foreign exchange reserves are comfortable by global standards and sufficient to mitigate any undue volatility in the foreign exchange market,the finance minister said on Wednesday, a day after the rupee currency sank to an all-time low. • Sun Pharma Q1 profit beats estimates as U.S. sales climb India's largest drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries posted a first-quarter profit on Tuesday, beating street estimates, helped by stronger sales in the United States. • Blackstone may buy stake in India's Jet Airways loyalty arm - Bloomberg U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group is in talks to acquire a stake in the frequent-flier loyalty programme of Jet Airways, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. • Cash-strapped Fortis Healthcare sees signs of improvement Cash-strapped Indian hospital operator Fortis Healthcare said on Tuesday it was starting to see some signs of recovery, as it secured shareholder approval for its takeover by Malaysia's IHH Healthcare. • IDBI Bank posts 7th quarterly loss as bad loans rise Indian state-run lender IDBI Bank posted a seventh straight quarterly loss on Tuesday, sending its shares lower, as the bank continues to be plagued by the highest bad loan ratio in the sector. • Reliance halts gasoline shipments from Jamnagar site causing fuel margins to spike Reliance Industries has declared force majeure on gasoline exports from its Jamnagar site, four people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, causing the profit margin from producing the fuel to jump to its highest since September. • India's SpiceJet posts quarterly loss on fuel expense, forex loss Low-cost carrier SpiceJet reported a loss for the first quarter on Tuesday, partly hurt by higher fuel expenses and foreign exchanges losses. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • U.S. tariffs to stay on Turkey, Qatar offers Ankara aid The United States on Wednesday ruled out removing steel tariffs that have contributed to a currency crisis in Turkey even if Ankara frees a U.S. pastor, as Qatar pledged $15 billion in investment to Turkey, supporting a rise in the Turkish lira. • Japan export growth slows as U.S.-bound shipments fall Japan's export growth slowed more than expected in July as shipments to the United States fell for a second straight month, with the automotive sector down sharply as global trade disputes cast doubts over the strength of foreign demand. • In Chinese port city, Japan's Toyota lays foundation to ramp up sales Toyota Motor is likely to make 120,000 more cars a year in the Chinese port city of Tianjin as part of a medium-term strategy that's gathering pace as China-Japan ties improve, said four company insiders with knowledge of the matter. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading at 11,409.00, down 0.2 percent from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar amid continued pressure on emerging market assets and India’s wider-than-expected trade deficit. • Indian government bonds are likely to edge lower in early trade amid expectations of a further depreciation in the local currency, and ahead of fresh supply of bonds today. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 may trade in a 7.79 percent - 7.85 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street fell in a day of heavy trading on Wednesday with the S&P 500 posting its biggest percentage drop since late June as investors turned risk-averse on disappointing earnings and escalating global tariff worries. • Asian shares hit fresh one-year lows in early trading, while oil and precious metal prices also tumbled as Turkey's currency crisis and fears of an economic slowdown in China fanned worries about global growth. • The dollar held near a 13-month peak as political turmoil in Turkey and concerns about China's economic health continued to support safe-haven assets and weighed on emerging market currencies. • U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday after two straight days of gains as risk appetite soured amid nagging concerns about fallout from the Turkish crisis hitting other emerging markets. • Oil prices recouped some of the previous day's losses after Beijing said it would send a delegation to Washington in an attempt to resolve trade disputes between the United States and China that have roiled global markets. • Gold prices shed over one percent to hit their lowest in more than 19 months, with the U.S. dollar holding steady near a recent peak as concerns about a Turkey crisis and China's economic health weighed on emerging market currencies. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 70.50/70.53 August 14 -$54.21 mln $19.70 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.81 pct Month-to-date $273.49 mln $705.93 Year-to-date -$306.02 mln -$5.04 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 69.9150 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru)