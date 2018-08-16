FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2018 / 3:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Morning News Call - India, August 16

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    
If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    11:30 am: Banking Secretary Rajiv Kumar at launch of Canara Bank’s digital
branch in New Delhi. 
    
    LIVECHAT - BONDS UPDATE 
    Reuters interest rate reporter Dhara Ranasinghe delves into government bond
markets at 6:00 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • July trade deficit widens to a more than five year high - trade ministry
    India's trade deficit widened to a more than five year high of $18.02
billion in July, the trade ministry said on Tuesday, driven largely by a surge
in oil imports.
    • India says forex reserves comfortable to withstand rupee fall 
    Foreign exchange reserves are comfortable by global standards and sufficient
to mitigate any undue volatility in the foreign exchange market,the finance
minister said on Wednesday, a day after the rupee currency sank to an all-time
low.
    • Sun Pharma Q1 profit beats estimates as U.S. sales climb
    India's largest drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries posted a
first-quarter profit on Tuesday, beating street estimates, helped by stronger
sales in the United States.
    • Blackstone may buy stake in India's Jet Airways loyalty arm - Bloomberg 
    U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group is in talks to acquire a stake in
the frequent-flier loyalty programme of Jet Airways, Bloomberg reported on
Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
    • Cash-strapped Fortis Healthcare sees signs of improvement
    Cash-strapped Indian hospital operator Fortis Healthcare said on Tuesday it
was starting to see some signs of recovery, as it secured shareholder approval
for its takeover by Malaysia's IHH Healthcare.
    • IDBI Bank posts 7th quarterly loss as bad loans rise
    Indian state-run lender IDBI Bank posted a seventh straight quarterly loss
on Tuesday, sending its shares lower, as the bank continues to be plagued by the
highest bad loan ratio in the sector.
    • Reliance halts gasoline shipments from Jamnagar site causing fuel margins
to spike
    Reliance Industries has declared force majeure on gasoline exports from its
Jamnagar site, four people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, causing
the profit margin from producing the fuel to jump to its highest since
September.
    • India's SpiceJet posts quarterly loss on fuel expense, forex loss
    Low-cost carrier SpiceJet reported a loss for the first quarter on Tuesday,
partly hurt by higher fuel expenses and foreign exchanges losses.
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • U.S. tariffs to stay on Turkey, Qatar offers Ankara aid
    The United States on Wednesday ruled out removing steel tariffs that have
contributed to a currency crisis in Turkey even if Ankara frees a U.S. pastor,
as Qatar pledged $15 billion in investment to Turkey, supporting a rise in the
Turkish lira.
    • Japan export growth slows as U.S.-bound shipments fall
    Japan's export growth slowed more than expected in July as shipments to the
United States fell for a second straight month, with the automotive sector down
sharply as global trade disputes cast doubts over the strength of foreign
demand.
    • In Chinese port city, Japan's Toyota lays foundation to ramp up sales
    Toyota Motor is likely to make 120,000 more cars a year in the Chinese port
city of Tianjin as part of a medium-term strategy that's gathering pace as
China-Japan ties improve, said four company insiders with knowledge of the
matter.    

            
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading at 11,409.00, down 0.2
percent from its previous close.
    • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar amid
continued pressure on emerging market assets and India’s wider-than-expected
trade deficit.
    • Indian government bonds are likely to edge lower in early trade amid
expectations of a further depreciation in the local currency, and ahead of fresh
supply of bonds today. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in
2028 may trade in a 7.79 percent - 7.85 percent band today.
    
            
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • Wall Street fell in a day of heavy trading on Wednesday with the S&P 500
posting its biggest percentage drop since late June as investors turned
risk-averse on disappointing earnings and escalating global tariff worries.
    • Asian shares hit fresh one-year lows in early trading, while oil and
precious metal prices also tumbled as Turkey's currency crisis and fears of an
economic slowdown in China fanned worries about global growth.
    • The dollar held near a 13-month peak as political turmoil in Turkey and
concerns about China's economic health continued to support safe-haven assets
and weighed on emerging market currencies.
    • U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday after two straight days of gains as
risk appetite soured amid nagging concerns about fallout from the Turkish crisis
hitting other emerging markets.
    • Oil prices recouped some of the previous day's losses after Beijing said
it would send a delegation to Washington in an attempt to resolve trade disputes
between the United States and China that have roiled global markets.
    • Gold prices shed over one percent to hit their lowest in more than 19
months, with the U.S. dollar holding steady near a recent peak as concerns about
a Turkey crisis and China's economic health weighed on emerging market
currencies.
  
          
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES      DEBT
 PNDF spot         70.50/70.53  August 14        -$54.21 mln   $19.70 mln
 10-yr bond yield  7.81 pct     Month-to-date    $273.49 mln   $705.93
                                Year-to-date     -$306.02 mln  -$5.04 bln
       
    
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes                 
    Stock market reports                
    Non-deliverable forwards data              
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 


($1 = 69.9150 Indian rupees)

 (Compiled by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru)
