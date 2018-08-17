Morning News Call - India, August 17

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 2:00 pm: IBA CEO V.G. Kannan at FICCI’s press conference on FIBAC 2018 in Mumbai. INDIA TOP NEWS • RBI's monetary policy panel cites inflationary risks as reason for rate hike The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee members cited possible risks of inflation in the second half of the year as one of the key drivers for raising interest rates in August, according to minutes of the meeting released on Thursday. • Japan, South Korea steel exports to India surge on tariffs, high-end demand India is being hit by a wave of steel from producers in Japan and South Korea, a government document showed, as mills there redirect supply after U.S. President Donald Trump slapped an import duty on the alloy earlier this year. • Indian streaming firm Hotstar sees blended revenues as winning strategy Indian video streaming service Hotstar sees its blended revenue model that relies on both subscription fees and ad sales as a winning formula in India's fast-growing market, home to tens of millions of price-sensitive new internet users. • Floods hit rubber output in southern Indian state as death toll rises to 79 The death toll from the southern Indian state of Kerala's worst floods in a century has risen to 79, a government official said, with rising water levels likely to impact rubber and other plantations in the region. • Reliance cancels VGO cargo buy from Nayara on FCC shutdown- sources Reliance Industries, operator of the world's biggest refining complex, has cancelled lifting of vacuum gas oil cargo from local refiner Nayara Energy due to shutdown of its gasoline making unit, three sources said on Thursday. • ANALYSIS-If rupee slump persists, it can hurt India's Modi The rupee's plunge to a record low has worried a wide cross-section of India's society: companies, importers, those going on vacation and students planning to study overseas. But if the weakness persists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's job could become a lot harder just before big state and national elections. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Pentagon says China military 'likely training for strikes' on U.S. targets China's military has expanded its bomber operations in recent years while "likely training for strikes" against the United States and its allies, a Pentagon report released on Thursday said. • Japan's manufacturers most confident in 7 mths despite trade war worries -Reuters Tankan Business confidence among Japanese manufacturers was at its highest in seven months in August thanks to a firm global economy, a Reuters poll showed, but the service sector's mood hit its lowest since 2016, casting doubt on the robustness of domestic demand. • U.S. says more sanctions await if Turkey does not free pastor The United States warned Turkey on Thursday to expect more economic sanctions unless it hands over detained American pastor Andrew Brunson, as relations between the two countries took a further turn for the worse. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks rebounded on Thursday with the Dow posting its biggest percentage gain in over four months, as positive earnings and waning trade jitters buoyed investor confidence. • Asian shares won a modest reprieve after China and the United States agreed to hold their first trade talks since June next week and as the Turkish lira extended gains from its record low earlier this week. • The dollar was little changed against other major currencies on Friday after nudging away from 13-1/2-month highs amid easing risk aversion and as investors awaited the next developments in the U.S.-China trade saga. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday after reports of new trade talks between the United States and China boosted risk appetite and reduced demand for safe-haven bonds. • Oil prices fell, with U.S. crude heading for a seventh weekly decline amid increasing concerns about slowing global economic growth that could hit demand for petroleum products. • Gold prices edged higher in early trade as dollar held steady, but the metal remained on track to post its biggest weekly decline since May 2017. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 70.31/70.34 August 16 -$117.72 mln -$90.43 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.86 pct Month-to-date $220.28 mln $615.50 mln Year-to-date -$359.23 mln -$5.13 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 70.0800 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru)