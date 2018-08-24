Morning News Call - India, August 24

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla at India Banking Conclave in New Delhi. 9:00 am: Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh and Steel Secretary Aruna Sharma at a seminar in New Delhi. 1:00 pm: Maruti Suzuki India MD & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa at launch of ‘Quick Response Team on Bikes’ initiative in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. LIVECHAT - CHARTS & CHAT Reuters Stocks Buzz writer and Chartist Terence Gabriel calls out risks and opportunities in global markets via the charts at 8:00 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • SEBI chief calls for caution in mutual funds' debt investments India's debt mutual fund managers need to be vigilant and appropriately value their investments in corporate papers, even as a bulk of the money comes from institutional investors, the chief of the market regulator said on Thursday. • Jaguar Land Rover approves launch of electric E-type Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover has given the go-ahead to production of an electric version of its E-type sports car with first deliveries planned for the summer of 2020, the company said on Thursday. • Reliance Communications sells $285 million worth assets to Reliance Jio Reliance Communications said on Thursday it completed the sale of its media convergence nodes and related infrastructure assets worth 20 billion rupees to Reliance Jio Infocomm. • CreditAccess Grameen shares fall on market debut CreditAccess Grameen shares dropped in their market debut, after an initial public offering of 11.31 billion rupees. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • U.S.-China trade talks end with no breakthrough as tariffs kick in U.S. and Chinese officials ended two days of talks on Thursday with no major breakthrough as their trade war escalated with activation of another round of dueling tariffs on $16 billion worth of each country's goods. • Fed policymakers see rate hikes, blurring dove-hawk divide Increasing consensus at the Federal Reserve on the need to continue raising U.S. interest rates was on display at the start of a global central bankers meeting here, as the longstanding distinction between so-called policy hawks, centrists and doves blurs in the face of falling unemployment. • Japan's inflation stalls, cuts in smartphone fees may threaten BOJ goal Japan's annual consumer inflation stalled in July and government pressure on carriers to cut smartphone charges could undercut prices ahead, further hindering the central bank's efforts to achieve its elusive price target. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading at 11,568, down 0.3 percent from previous close. • The Indian rupee will likely extend losses against the U.S. currency, weighed by the recovery in the dollar index before Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech. Weaker Asian currencies, led by the Chinese yuan, after trade talks between the U.S. and China reportedly ended without any major progress is also likely to hurt the rupee, traders said. • Indian government bonds will likely open lower today ahead of a fresh supply of notes, while a beaten-down rupee and elevated crude oil prices will also weigh on investor appetite. Yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 may trade in a 7.83 percent - 7.90 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street's major indexes fell on Thursday as trade-sensitive stocks were hit by a fresh round of tariffs in the trade dispute between the United States and China. • Asian stocks fell after U.S.-China trade talks ended without progress, with the markets braced for a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for hints on the direction of U.S. monetary policy. • The dollar held onto recent gains in early trade after U.S. and Chinese officials ended two days of trade talks without any major breakthroughs. • U.S. Treasuries were little changed on Thursday ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday, after minutes from the U.S. central bank's most recent meeting showed that further interest rate hikes are likely soon. • Oil prices rose on expectations that U.S. sanctions on Iran will cut significant volumes of crude from the market towards the end of the year, but trading was muted due to the unresolved trade dispute between Washington and Beijing. • Gold prices held firm, after falling nearly 1 percent in the previous session and sentiment for the yellow metal remained negative amid an outlook for rising U.S. interest rates. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 70.11/70.14 August 23 $61.78 mln $174.37 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.88 pct Month-to-date $110.41 mln $686.89 mln Year-to-date -$469.10 mln -$5.06 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 70.0900 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru)