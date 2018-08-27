Morning News Call - India, August 27

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Election Commission of India to meet all national and state recognized political parties in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to launch online portal for transportation of natural gas in New Delhi. 3:30 pm: Indian Banks’ Association annual general meeting. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to address event through video conference in Mumbai. LIVECHAT - FX WEEK AHEAD FX Buzz analyst Jeremy Boulton analyses G7 currencies at 6:00 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • GRAPHIC-India's stock market rally lacks depth Five Indian blue-chip companies have driven 97 percent of the stock market's rise to record highs this year, and analysts reckon uncertainty heading into next year's general elections will keep the rally in the months ahead just as narrowly focused. • Berkshire Hathaway in talks to buy stake in Paytm -Economic Times Berkshire Hathaway is in talks to invest about 20-25 billion rupees in India's One97 Communications Ltd, the parent of digital payments firm Paytm, the Economic Times reported. • Eyeing election, Rahul Gandhi sets out small business focus Rahul Gandhi, leader of opposition Congress party, said he would seek to shift the focus of the country's economic policy towards supporting small and medium-sized firms if he won power at an upcoming election. • INTERVIEW-Nippon Steel sees India as most promising market -executive Japan's top steelmaker Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp sees India as the most promising market and wants to become "an insider" to capitalise on growth of the world's third-biggest steel market, a senior executive said. • INTERVIEW-Motor racing-We are still Force India, says new team boss Force India fans should continue to refer to the Formula One team by its old name despite the outfit's rebirth as a new mid-season entry with no Indian involvement, boss Otmar Szafnauer said on Friday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Struggling Noble Group faces crucial vote for $3.5 billion restructure Noble Group faces a key shareholder meeting today as the shrivelled commodity trader races to clinch a last-ditch $3.5 billion debt restructuring deal to stay afloat and put a three-year crisis behind it. • John McCain, war hero and 'maverick' Republican, is dead at 81 U.S. Senator John McCain, a former prisoner of war in Vietnam who ran for president in 2008 as a maverick Republican and became a prominent critic of President Donald Trump, died on Saturday. He was 81. • Myanmar court to deliver verdicts on jailed Reuters reporters A court in Myanmar is set to hand down verdicts today in the case of two Reuters journalists accused of obtaining secret state documents. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading at 11,614.00, up 0.4 percent from its previous close. • The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar after China resumed the use of a counter-cyclical factor in yuan’s daily fixing to support the currency reeling under the impact of a trade spat with the U.S. • Indian government bonds will likely open lower today as crude oil prices continue to rise, bringing back inflation fears that may lead to faster pace of interest rate hikes. Yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 may trade in a 7.84 percent - 7.90 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The benchmark S&P 500 stock index clinched its longest bull-market run on Friday, closing above its previous January high, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell affirmed the U.S. central bank's current pace of rate hikes. • Asian shares rose, taking support from Wall Street's gains on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said a gradual approach to raising rates was best to protect the U.S. economy and job growth. • The dollar's safe-haven appeal faded after risk sentiment in the broader markets picked up following a well-received speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. • The Treasury yield curve reached its flattest level since 2007 on Friday as comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell affirmed expectations that the U.S. central bank will continue raising rates. • Oil prices dipped slightly on concerns that a U.S.-China trade dispute will erode global economic growth, although looming U.S. sanctions against Iran's oil sector kept crude from falling further, traders said. • Gold prices inched up after marking their biggest one-day percentage gain in over a year the session before, with the U.S. dollar easing on comments from the Federal Reserve chairman in support of a gradual approach to raising rates. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 70.16/70.19 August 24 -$10.81 mln $35.78 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.87 pct Month-to-date $169.66 mln $722.67 mln Year-to-date -$409.85 mln -$5.03 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 70.0900 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru)