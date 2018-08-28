Morning News Call - India, August 28

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to address Smart Railways Conclave in New Delhi. 1:30 pm: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal at signing of MoU for railway project in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: ICRA webinar on Indian banking sector in Mumbai. LIVECHAT - NAFTA OVERHAUL TALKS, A YEAR ON Reuters Breakingviews Washington columnist Gina Chon walks the GMF through the intricacies, hazards and possibilities in the high-stakes NAFTA trade negotiations among Canada, Mexico and the United States at 8:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Jet Airways posts first-quarter loss; draws up strategy to cut costs India's biggest full-service airline, Jet Airways, posted its second consecutive quarterly loss on Monday, and said it would inject funds and cut costs in excess of 20 billion rupees in two years as it seeks to turnaround the business. • Axis Bank arm offers trading in commodity derivatives The stock-broking arm of Axis Bank on Monday began offering commodity derivatives trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange platform, making it the first subsidiary of a bank to offer the service. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • U.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal, turn up pressure on Canada The United States and Mexico agreed on Monday to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), putting pressure on Canada to agree to new terms on auto trade and dispute settlement rules to remain part of the three-nation pact. • UN calls for Myanmar generals to be tried for genocide, blames Facebook for incitement Myanmar's military carried out mass killings and gang rapes of Muslim Rohingya with "genocidal intent", and the commander-in-chief and five generals should be prosecuted for the gravest crimes under international law, United Nations investigators said. • Toyota to invest $500 million in Uber for self-driving cars Toyota Motor Corp will invest $500 million in Uber to jointly work on developing self-driving cars, the companies said on Monday, a bid by both to catch up to rivals in the hotly competitive autonomous driving business. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading at 11,754.50, up 0.3 percent from its previous close. • The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the U.S. currency amid a further decline in the dollar index in the wake of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments on inflation. Month-end dollar demand from corporates, however, is expected to limit the potential upside on the rupee, a dealer said. • Indian government bonds are likely to edge lower today tracking overnight gain in crude oil prices. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 may trade in a 7.86 percent-7.92 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • A broad-based rally pushed the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to record-high closes for the second straight session on Monday as a trade agreement reached between the United States and Mexico buoyed investor sentiment. • Asian shares advanced again while major currencies held on to gains amid hopes global tariff tensions were abating as the United States and Mexico made a deal to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement. • The dollar was steady against the euro and a basket of major currencies after the United States and Mexico agreed to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement, boosting optimism for an easing of global trade tensions. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as Mexico and the United States reached a deal on bilateral issues in the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), stoking some selling of safe-haven Treasuries holdings. • Oil prices rose as risks of supply disruptions from places such as Venezuela, Africa and Iran triggered expectations of a tightening market. • Gold prices held steady after hitting a two-week high in the previous session, with the dollar under pressure in the wake of a trade deal between the United States and Mexico. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 70.03/70.06 August 27 $36.10 mln -$59.55 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.89 pct Month-to-date $161.85 mln $663.12 mln Year-to-date -$417.66 mln -$5.09 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 70.0900 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru)