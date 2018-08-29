Morning News Call - India, August 29

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh at an international exhibition on minerals and metals in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari at NHAI’s Toll-Operate-Transfer program road show in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Power Minister R.K. Singh to visit Power System Operation Corp. Ltd in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - EQUITIES WATCH Join our Reuters correspondents in London and New York for a discussion on the stock markets and company earnings at 6:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • After flood, tourism in India's Kerala left mud-bound More than a week after the floodwater began subsiding, animal carcasses are still floating in Kerala's backwaters, and in places a nauseating stench rises like a wall when the wake from a passing boat breaks the surface. • Supreme court seeks WhatsApp's response on petition alleging it breaches law The Supreme court has asked WhatsApp to respond to a petition that alleges it breaches certain Indian regulations, creating another headache for the Facebook-owned firm already facing pressure in India over fake news. • INTERVIEW-Google ties up with Indian lenders in bid to woo new users Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday it is partnering with a handful of Indian banks to bring quick loans to the masses, as it aims to woo tens of millions of new internet users in the country to its digital payments services. • India's health ministry calls for halting sales of e-cigarettes, smoking devices India's federal health ministry called on Tuesday for stopping the sale or import of electronic cigarettes and heat-not-burn tobacco devices that companies like Philip Morris International Inc were planning to launch in the country. • Jet Airways seeks to reassure investors with cost-cutting plan Jet Airways on Tuesday set out to reassure investors it was taking measures to cut costs and boost revenue, a day after the beleaguered airline reported its second consecutive quarterly loss. • GAIL's online gas portal to boost transparency The launch of an online portal by GAIL (India), allowing third-party access to its natural gas pipeline network, would ensure transparency and permit companies to understand the infrastructure further, analysts said on Tuesday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • White House probes Google after Trump accuses it of bias U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused Google's search engine of promoting negative news articles and hiding "fair media" coverage of him, vowing to address the situation without providing evidence or giving details of action he might take. • Canada rejoins NAFTA talks as U.S. autos tariff details emerge Canada's top trade negotiator praised Mexico's trade concessions on autos and labor rights on Tuesday as she rejoined NAFTA talks, while U.S. lawmakers warned that a bilateral U.S.-Mexico trade deal would struggle to win approval in Congress. • Haley says U.S. Rohingya report 'consistent' with U.N. findings Findings of a U.S. State Department investigation into Myanmar's Rohingya crisis are "consistent" with those of a report by U.N. investigators released this week that called for Myanmar's commander-in-chief and other generals be tried for genocide, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said on Tuesday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading at 11,751, little changed from its previous close. • The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar amid month-end demand for the greenback from corporates and pullback in regional currencies. • Indian government bonds are likely to edge lower today as the rupee is expected to fall against the dollar and as crude oil prices continued to rise. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 may trade in a 7.88 percent-7.93 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq edged up to record closing highs for the third consecutive session as investors struggled over whether to take profits following a rally on positive developments in trade disputes which have vexed the markets. • Asian shares crept marginally higher as optimism over the U.S.-Mexico trade deal was quickly clouded by caution ahead of a looming deadline on tariffs with China. • The dollar inched higher, sticking to a tight range after touching a four-week low overnight as optimism over the U.S.-Mexico trade deal gave way to caution ahead of an upcoming deadline in the China-U.S. trade dispute. • U.S. Treasury yields on Tuesday rose across maturities to weekly highs as fears of a global trade war abated a day after the United States and Mexico agreed on an overhaul of the North America Free Trade Agreement, and following fair demand at auction for $37 billion of five-year notes. • Oil markets were stable, buoyed by falling supplies from Iran ahead of U.S. sanctions but held in check by rising production outside the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. • Gold prices edged up after falling as much as 1 percent in the previous session, but Sino-U.S. trade tensions continued to drag on the precious metal. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 70.11/70.14 August 28 -$22.97 mln $251.36 mln 10-yr bond yield 8.04 pct Month-to-date $224.08 mln $914.48 mln Year-to-date -$355.43 mln -$4.83 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 70.0900 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru)