Morning News Call - India, August 3

FACTORS TO WATCH 09:00 am: IBBI Chairperson M.S. Sahoo at a two-day conference on Insolvency and Bankruptcy reforms in India, in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Junior Finance Minister Shiv Pratap Shukla at a private Security Industry conclave in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi. INDIA TOP NEWS • India likely to postpone raising tariffs on U.S. goods India plans to delay the imposition of retaliatory duties on U.S. goods, the trade ministry said on Thursday, to allow time to resolve disputes that worsened after President Donald Trump imposed tariff hikes on steel and aluminium. • ONGC Q1 profit misses estimates Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) on Thursday posted a lower-than-expected first-quarter standalone profit, hurt by higher expenses. • Vedanta postpones quarterly results amid going-private offer process Miner Vedanta Resources, which is set to be taken private by Chairman Anil Agarwal, postponed its quarterly production results to next Monday. • Rosneft's India venture Nayara rejigs debt to cut interest costs Russian oil company Rosneft's Indian venture Nayara Energy, which owns one of the largest refineries in the country, is moving to replace high-interest loans with new debt, part of efforts to reshape its balance sheet and cut borrowing costs, according to three sources familiar with the plan. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Apple breaches $1 trillion stock market valuation Apple on Thursday became the first $1 trillion publicly listed U.S. company, crowning a decade-long rise fueled by its ubiquitous iPhone that transformed it from a niche player in personal computers into a global powerhouse spanning entertainment and communications. • China July services new business growth weakest since December 2015 - Caixin PMI China's services sector expanded at the weakest pace in four months in July, as there was the least growth in new business since December 2015, a private survey showed. • GM seeks to exclude China-made Buick SUV from tariff General Motors is seeking an exemption to a 25 percent U.S. tariff on its Chinese-made Buick Envision sport utility, the automaker said on Thursday, in a move to prevent the key model in the brand's U.S. lineup from becoming a victim of the U.S.-China trade war. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading at 11,323.00, up 0.4 percent from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar amid a Chinese yuan-led decline in regional currencies in the wake of continuing U.S.-China trade tensions. • Indian government bonds will likely open lower ahead of a fresh supply of papers, with the rupee's expected decline against the dollar also expected to weigh on investor sentiment. Yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.70 percent-7.75 percent band till the auction results today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Technology stocks pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq higher on Thursday, driven by Apple shares as the iPhone maker became the first publicly traded U.S. company worth a trillion dollars. • Asian stocks inched following a tech-led rise on Wall Street, although the latest exchange of trade threats between Beijing and Washington capped gains and drove safehaven flows to the dollar, which hovered near a two-week high. • The dollar stayed firm against the yuan and a basket of currencies, with markets gripped by worries over escalating trade tensions between the United States and China. • U.S. Treasury yields eased on Thursday, a day after 10-year notes hit a 10-week high, as investors sought the safety of government debt with trade tensions between the United States and China escalating once again. • Oil prices edged lower after strong gains the previous day, easing on persisent supply concerns as Russia increased production in July and Saudi Arabia cut the price of crude for its Asian customers. • Gold prices were little changed, having hit a one-year low in the previous session on a resilient U.S. dollar. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.66/68.69 August 2 $93.27 mln $93.66 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.72 pct Month-to-date -$40.23 mln $300.59 mln Year-to-date -$619.74 mln -$5.45 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.6200 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Yoganand KN in Bengaluru)