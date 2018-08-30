Morning News Call - India, August 30

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:30 am: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to talk on development of infrastructure and Ganga rejuvenation in Mumbai. 3:00 pm: GAIL India Chairman B.C. Tripathi at a MoU signing event between Ministry of Railways and GAIL in New Delhi. 6:30 pm: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari at Global Cruise Summit in Mumbai. LIVECHAT - OIL OUTLOOK Reuters correspondents Amanda Cooper and Jessica Resnick-Ault take your questions about energy markets in the rapid-fire, weekly segment "Lock, Stock and Barrel" at 7:00 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • INTERVIEW-Paytm Mall looks to deepen partnerships in fight with Flipkart, Amazon Paytm Mall, the e-commerce venture backed by China's Alibaba Group, is looking to deepen ties with regional retailers as well as partner with top online grocer BigBasket to compete with Walmart-controlled Flipkart and Amazon's local unit, a company executive said. • POLL-India's economy seen growing at steady 7.6 percent pace in April-June India likely grew 7.6 percent in the April-June quarter, propelled in part by an improvement in manufacturing and exports, a Reuters poll showed. • Indian panel wants Johnson & Johnson to pay compensation over recalled implants A government panel has recommended that Johnson & Johnson pay compensation of at least $28,500 to each Indian patient who suffered from artificial hip implants the U.S. healthcare firm recalled eight years ago. • India expects clarity on Iran oil cut after U.S. meeting - source India will not completely halt Iranian oil imports and will finalise its strategy on crude purchases from Tehran after a meeting with top U.S. officials next week, a senior government official said. • Indians turned in almost all the currency notes banned in 2016 - cenbank Indians returned almost the entire amount of currency withdrawn in the government's note ban of November 2016, raising fresh questions over the purpose of a shock move that triggered a sharp slowdown in the economy. • Mahindra says Fiat Chrysler files patent complaint in U.S. Mahindra and Mahindra said on Wednesday Fiat Chrysler Automobiles U.S. LLC filed a patent violation complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission against the company. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday The leaders of the United States and Canada expressed optimism on Wednesday that they could reach new NAFTA deal by a Friday deadline as negotiators prepared to talk through the night, although Canada warned that a number of tricky issues remained. • EXCLUSIVE-Hyundai to ship China-made cars to Southeast Asia amid erratic sales recovery Hyundai Motor Co plans to ship China-made cars to Southeast Asia, its China joint venture and two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, as a plunge in Chinese sales has left much of its massive local manufacturing capacity idled. • Trump hails Kim, sees no need to resume U.S.-South Korea war games Days after canceling a planned visit to North Korea by his top diplomat citing insufficient progress in denuclearization talks, U.S. President Donald Trump hailed his personal relationship North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday and said there was no reason to resume war games with South Korea. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading at 11,722.00, up 0.2 percent from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed against the dollar after Brent crude rose past $77 per barrel, offsetting a further decline in the dollar index. The focus for the rupee remains on month-end dollar demand from corporates and on the Reserve Bank of India’s efforts to prevent the currency from rapidly declining. • Indian government bonds will likely edge lower today, dragged by increasing global crude oil prices. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 may trade in a 7.89 percent-7.95 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street extended its rally on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hitting record highs for the fourth straight session as technology companies pushed indexes higher and promising trade negotiations stoked investor sentiment. • Asian stocks rose as Wall Street hit record highs in the hope that the current North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) negotiations will lead to a further easing of global trade tensions. • The British pound held firm in early Asian trade, after making its biggest gains in seven months the previous day, following comments from the European Union's chief negotiator offering Britain close ties after Brexit. The dollar index struggled near a four-week low of 94.434 touched on Tuesday, dragged down by the pound's rally. • U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Wednesday afternoon as an overnight drop in longer-dated yields and a flattening of the yield curve were mostly reversed by an upward revision of U.S. second-quarter gross domestic product. • Oil prices inched up, extending solid gains from the previous session on a fall in U.S. crude inventories and expected disruptions to supply from Iran and Venezuela. • Gold prices held steady, after rising nearly half a percent in the previous session, as the dollar edged down, but views on higher U.S. interest rates limited gains. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 70.44/70.47 August 29 -$200.77 mln -$61.28 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.92 pct Month-to-date $217.12 mln $853.20 mln Year-to-date -$362.39 mln -$4.90 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 70.5300 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru)