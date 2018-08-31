Morning News Call - India, August 31

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: RBI Deputy Governor B.P. Kanungo and SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar at Financial Market Conclave in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: Government to release July Infrastructure output data in New Delhi. 5:30 pm: Government to release April-June GDP data in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - G7 FX CHARTING Wilson Leung, chief market strategist at Trendsetter, joins us to discuss technical charts for G7 currencies at 9:30 am IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • India's economy likely grew 7.6 percent y/y in April-June quarter India's economy likely sustained strong growth momentum for a second straight quarter in April-June, but the depreciating rupee and monetary tightening pose risks for coming periods. • Idea and Vodafone's India deal edges closer to completion - source Idea Cellular and Vodafone have cleared the last regulatory hurdle to merge their operations in India, a source told Reuters, opening the way for the creation of a new market leader in the fiercely competitive country. • Diesel guzzler Indian Railways turns to natural gas to cut cost India's state railways on Thursday signed a preliminary deal with gas firm GAIL (India) to use natural gas in some of its operations, part of a drive by the world's third biggest oil consumer to gradually shift to cleaner fuels. • Congress raps Modi over "failed" ban on high-value notes India's main opposition Congress party on Thursday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after central bank data showed that his shock 2016 move to ban high-value notes failed to meet his key objective of flushing out money hidden from the tax man. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump ready to ratchet up China trade war with more tariffs -report U.S. President Donald Trump is prepared to quickly ramp up a trade war with China and has told aides he is ready to impose tariffs on $200 billion more in Chinese imports as soon as a public comment period on the plan ends next week, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. • EXCLUSIVE-Fake photos in Myanmar army's "True News" book on the Rohingya crisis The grainy black-and-white photo, printed in a new book on the Rohingya crisis authored by Myanmar's army, shows a man standing over two bodies, wielding a farming tool. "Bengalis killed local ethnics brutally", reads the caption. • China August factory pick up surprises, but export orders fall again Growth in China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly picked up in August after a two-month slide, offering some cushion for the slowing economy as the United States rapidly ratchets up tariffs on Chinese goods. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading at 11,707.00, down 0.2 percent from its previous close. • The Indian rupee will likely fall to record lows against the dollar in the wake of renewed pressure on emerging market currencies such as the Argentinean peso and the Turkish lira. • Indian government bonds will likely edge lower ahead of a fresh supply of notes via auction today, while rising crude oil prices and expectation of further depreciation in the rupee will further weigh on investor sentiment. Yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 may trade in a 7.90 percent-7.96 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks ended their four-day winning streak on Thursday as risk reduction ahead of the long holiday weekend accelerated on growing trade anxieties. • Asian shares came under renewed pressure on Friday as a report U.S. President Donald Trump was preparing to step up a trade war with Beijing sent Chinese stocks lower and partially erased gains made in this week's global rally. • The dollar stood firm against its peers, finding support as the latest round of U.S.-China trade tensions dulled investor risk appetite, with weakness in emerging market currencies also helping lift the greenback. • U.S. Treasury yields hit session lows on Thursday afternoon in a flight-to-quality sparked by a report that President Donald Trump planned to impose tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods next week, and after Argentina's central bank raised interest rates to 60 percent, roiling emerging markets. • Oil prices dipped amid concerns the trade war between the United States and China could intensify, although looming U.S. sanctions against Iran's oil exports prevented markets from falling further. • Gold inched lower, as the dollar stayed firm on expectations of rising interest rates amid lingering Sino-U.S. trade tensions, and the yellow metal was headed for its fifth straight monthly decline. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 70.74/70.77 August 30 --- -$175.57 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.93 pct Month-to-date $18.04 mln $677.63 mln Year-to-date -$561.47 mln -$5.07 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 70.7400 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru)