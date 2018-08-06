Morning News Call - India, August 6

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Monsoon session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. TRADING INDIA FORUM – INDIA EQUITY MARKETS We speak to Pankaj Murarka, Founder-Renaissance Investment Managers and former Head of Equities at Axis MF, on his view on Indian markets. To join the conversationat 11:00 am IST, click on the link: here Please note, Pankaj will not answer stock specific questions. LIVECHAT - FX MONTH AHEAD John Noonan, Head of IFR FX Watch Asia, analyses cues and views for market moves for the month ahead, including all the central bank meetings this week. INDIA TOP NEWS • India panel wants localisation of cloud storage data in possible blow to big tech firms A panel working on the Indian government's cloud computing policy wants data generated in India to be stored within the country, according to its draft report seen by Reuters, a proposal that could deal a blow to global technology giants such as Amazon and Microsoft who offer such services. • Jet Airways confident in prospects despite reports cash running out Jet Airways said on Friday it was confident that it would be able to cut costs and keep flying, despite reports that it had warned staff it was running out of cash. • India to impose delayed tariffs on some U.S. goods in September India said on Saturday that delayed higher tariffs against some goods imported from the United States will go into force on September 18. • Steel Authority of India misses profit estimates Steel Authority of India missed analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Friday, as it booked a one-time charge of 2.77 billion rupees, including a provision for royalty payment to Odisha state government. • Edible oil traders use free-trade pact to get around India's import tax hike Edible oil traders are sourcing exports of palm oil and other cooking oils to India from neighbouring countries, designating the supplies as duty-free under a regional free-trade pact and circumventing India's import tax hike on the oils. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • China state media attacks Trump on trade in unusually harsh terms China's state media lashed out at the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump in an usually direct attack, accusing him of "starring in his own carefully orchestrated street fighter-style deceitful drama". • Powerful quake kills 82 on Indonesia's Lombok island, thousands flee homes At least 82 people were killed when Indonesia's resort island of Lombok was hit by a powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake on Sunday, triggering widespread panic as thousands fled their homes for emergency shelters as buildings collapsed. • White House to detail implementation of new Iran sanctions Monday -Pompeo The United States intends to fully enforce sanctions due to be reimposed against Iran early this week on orders from U.S. President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading at 11,438.00, up 0.4 percent from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the dollar amid a yuan-led broad advance in regional currencies after China’s central bank took measures to discourage speculators. • Indian government bonds will likely open little changed amid lack of major triggers, while traders may eye the rupee’s movement for intraday direction. Yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.73 percent-7.78 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks advanced on Friday as upbeat earnings helped investors shrug off heightened trade anxieties and weaker-than-expected July jobs growth. • Asian stocks rose after China's central bank took steps to try to drag the yuan away from 14-month lows, but the tit-for-tat conflict over Sino-U.S. trade hung heavily on markets. • The dollar remained steady against a basket of its peers after the U.S. job data reinforced investors' expectations the Federal Reserve will gradually raise interest rates this year. • The middle of U.S. yield curve fell faster than the short and long ends on Friday as China unveiled retaliatory tariffs on $60 billion of U.S.-made goods and the White House said President Donald Trump's resolve was firm on China trade matters. • Oil prices rose after Saudi crude production registered a surprising dip in July and as American shale drilling appeared to plateau. • Gold prices held onto the last session's gains, extending a rally from a 17-month low, as the U.S. dollar traded largely steady. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.76/68.79 August 3 -$0.85 mln $51.90 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.76 pct Month-to-date -$121.07 mln $352.49 mln Year-to-date -$700.58 mln -$5.40 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.5400 Indian rupees)