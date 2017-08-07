Morning News Call - India, August 7

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: IRDAI, PFRDA, LIC chiefs at CII Insurance Summit in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Britannia annual general meeting in Kolkata. 11:00 am: Eveready annual general meeting in Kolkata. LIVECHAT - G10 OUTLOOK With only one more U.S. non-farm payroll data release before the next FOMC meeting in September, the market is searching for clues of how a potential balance sheet cut may look like. Greg McKenna, Chief Market Strategist, AxiTrader will discuss the outlook of the major currency pairs and trading strategies at 9:00 am IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Indian Oil plans $2.4 billion expansion of Gujarat refinery Indian Oil Corp will spend $2.4 billion to increase capacity at its refinery in western India by about a third over the next few years to meet rising local demand for fuel. • Venkaiah Naidu elected vice president in another boost for Modi India's ruling party candidate M. Venkaiah Naidu was elected vice president in a parliamentary vote on Saturday, enabling the party to boost its political standing in his southern home region where it lacks a broad support base. • Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 profit falls about 20 percent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd posted an about 20 percent fall in quarterly profit, missing estimates, as sales growth in passenger vehicles slowed ahead of the transition to a new nationwide tax. • HPCL aims to buy U.S. oil in next few months Hindustan Petroleum Corp plans to buy low-sulphur oil from the United States in the next few months for its 166,000 barrel per day (bpd) Vizag refinery in southern India, company executives said. • India launches exchange-traded fund for asset sales India has set up a new exchange-traded fund to sell government stakes in 22 state-run and private firms under its $11.4 billion asset sale programme, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters. • Mahindra Logistics Ltd files for IPO Mahindra Logistics Ltd, a unit of automobile major Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, has filed for an initial public offering of shares. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • S.Korea, U.S. agree on pressure for N.Korea, China media warns on sanctions South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, agreed to cooperate and apply maximum pressure on North Korea in a telephone call on Monday, as Chinese media warned of the limits of new U.N. sanctions. • Pence denies eyeing presidential bid amid distance with Trump over Russia U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday denied that he is preparing for a presidential election run in 2020, saying the suggestion is "disgraceful and offensive." • Venezuela quells attack on military base, two killed Venezuelan authorities quelled an attack on a military base near the city of Valencia by soldiers and armed civilians on Sunday, killing two of them in a dramatic escalation of unrest in the protest-convulsed South American nation. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 10,109.00, up 0.10 percent from its previous close. • Indian sovereign bonds are likely to slip in early trade tracking a rise in U.S. Treasury yields after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data for July. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 6.42 percent-6.47 percent band. • The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, in line with most other Asian peers, tracking a rebound in the greenback after data showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls in July rose more than expected. GLOBAL MARKETS • The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at its eighth straight record high on Friday, with gains in JPMorgan Chase and other banks after data showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in July. • Asian stocks advanced on Monday, taking their cue from Wall Street, while the dollar moderated but retained most gains made on stronger-than-expected July jobs growth and the promise of a U.S. tax plan that will repatriate corporate profits. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after data showed that U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in July, while wage growth also met economists’ expectations. • Oil prices held near nine-week highs, buoyed by robust U.S. jobs data last week and a slight fall in U.S. drilling, although rising output from OPEC capped gains. • Gold prices held steady around near two-week lows early, under pressure from a rebound in the U.S. dollar after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data last week. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 63.70/63.73 August 4 -$134.21 mln $233.25 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.73 pct Month-to-date -$46.20 mln $612.28 mln Year-to-date $8.93 bln $21.76 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 63.6300 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Erum Khaled in Bengaluru)