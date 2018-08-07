Morning News Call - India, August 7

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Monsoon session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. TRADING INDIA FORUM – INDIA EQUITY MARKETS We speak to Pankaj Murarka, Founder-Renaissance Investment Managers and former Head of Equities at Axis MF, on his view on Indian markets. To join the conversation, click on the link: here Please note, Pankaj will not answer stock specific questions. INDIA TOP NEWS • Vedanta core profit rises as aluminium offsets copper weakness Vedanta Resources, set to be taken private by Chairman Anil Agarwal, reported on Monday a 26.3 percent rise in quarterly core earnings on higher aluminium production and commodity prices, and said it was hopeful of restarting its copper smelter in India. • HDFC AMC soars in blockbuster trading debut HDFC Asset Management shares soared on the first day of trading on Monday after a $408 million initial public offering last month, reflecting bullish investor sentiment on Indian mutual fund managers who have seen record inflows in recent months. • BPCL to shut Bina refinery for 45 days from mid-August -company source Bharat Petroleum will shut its 120,000 barrels-per-day joint venture Bina refinery from mid-August for 45 days, a month ahead of the previous plan after a minor fire at the delayed coker, two sources said on Monday. • RCom, Ericsson reach $80 million settlement Reliance Communications (RCom) said on Monday it had received approval from the Supreme Court to proceed with the sale of its wireless assets to Reliance Jio after it agreed to pay 5.5 billion rupees to settle dues with Swedish telecom gearmaker Ericsson. • Britannia posts quarterly profit below estimates on higher expenses Good Day biscuits maker Britannia Industries reported quarterly profit below analysts' estimates on Monday, hurt by subdued growth in the dairy business and an increase in expenses. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Japan household spending falls but wage growth hits 21-year high Japan's household spending fell for the fifth straight month in June but real wages rose at their fastest pace in more than 21 years thanks to higher summer bonuses, which could provide some support for consumer prices. • Chinese state newspaper says Trump's claims of winning trade war are 'wishful thinking' A Chinese state newspaper described as "wishful thinking" U.S. President Donald Trump's belief that a fall in Chinese stocks was a sign of his winning the trade war and an example of his "ability to elasticise the truth." • PepsiCo veteran Ramon Laguarta to replace Indra Nooyi as CEO PepsiCo has appointed Ramon Laguarta to take over as chief executive from Indra Nooyi, handing the reins to a veteran who led the company's fast-growing emerging markets business. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were little changed at 11,429. • The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed against the dollar amid expectations that the country’s central bank will step in to prevent its further decline in the backdrop of weakness in emerging market currencies amid rising trade tensions. • Indian government bonds are expected to open lower ahead of supply from state papers, while traders will also eye the rupee’s movement through the day for cues. Yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.74 percent-7.79 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The three major U.S. stock indexes closed higher on Monday as investors applauded a strong U.S. earnings season with results from Berkshire Hathaway impressing and Facebook lifting Nasdaq after a report it was planning new services. • Asian stocks wobbled as simmering worries over the U.S.-China trade conflict offset positive leads from earnings-led gains on Wall Street. • The pound remained weak after dropping to an 11-month low against the dollar overnight on worries over a 'hard' Brexit from the European Union, while simmering U.S.-China trade tensions helped support the greenback. • U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Monday, with the 10-year yield hitting a two-week low on safe-haven demand stemming from the trade conflict between United States and China, the world's two largest economies. • Oil prices rose ahead of the introduction of U.S. sanctions against major crude exporter Iran. • Gold prices edged up on a steady U.S. dollar, but expectations for further interest rate hikes in the United States supported the greenback and limited interest in the metal. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.71/68.74 August 6 $36.19 mln $57.53 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.76 pct Month-to-date -$61.90 mln $410.02 mln Year-to-date -$641.41 mln -$5.34 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.8100 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Yoganand KN in Bengaluru)