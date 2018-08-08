Morning News Call - India, August 8

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at Government and Business Partnership Conclave in New Delhi. 10:15 am: State Bank of India to announce strategic digital payments initiative in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Monsoon session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. TRADING INDIA FORUM – INDIA EQUITY MARKETS We speak to Pankaj Murarka, Founder-Renaissance Investment Managers and former Head of Equities at Axis MF, on his view on Indian markets. To join the conversation at 11:00 am IST, click on the link: here Please note, Pankaj will not answer stock specific questions. • Fraud-hit Indian lender PNB plots revival after second straight quarterly loss Punjab National Bank reported a second straight quarterly loss on Tuesday as it earmarked more funds to cover a massive fraud, but expects faster bad loan recovery to help it return to a profit for the full year. • India doubles import tax on textile products, may hit China India doubled the import tax on more than 300 textile products to 20 percent on Tuesday as the world's biggest producer of cotton tries to curb rising imports from China. • Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 profit surges 63 percent, beats estimates Mahindra & Mahindra reported a better-than-expected 63 percent surge in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, underpinned by robust sales. • Ola to launch in Britain as Uber rivalry heats up Indian ride-hailing firm Ola said on Tuesday it plans to launch services in Britain this year, months after expanding operations in Australia, intensifying its rivalry with U.S. peer Uber Technologies. • TVS Motor posts 13 percent rise in quarterly profit on higher sales TVS Motor's first-quarter profit rose 13 percent on higher sales, but fell short of analysts' estimates as raw material prices rose. • Motherson Sumi Q1 net profit misses estimates Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems net profit jumped about 59 percent in the first quarter but fell short of analysts' expectations, hurt by higher expenses. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • U.S. finalizes next China tariff list targeting $16 billion in imports The United States will begin collecting 25 percent tariffs on another $16 billion in Chinese goods on Aug. 23, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Tuesday as it published a final tariff list targeting 279 imported product lines. • China Tower in muted HK debut for world's largest IPO in 2 years China Tower shares were little changed on their debut in Hong Kong on Wednesday, with escalating Sino-U.S. trade tensions weighing on investor sentiment towards the world's biggest initial public offering (IPO) in two years. • Toshiba posts record quarterly profit on chip unit sale, beats estimates Toshiba reported a record quarterly net profit, thanks to the $18 billion sale of its flash memory chip business earlier this year to a consortium led by U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were little changed at 11,429.50. • The Indian rupee is expected to open slightly higher against the U.S. currency after the dollar index retreated from more-than-one-month highs. • Indian government bonds are expected to open lower as crude oil prices inched upwards for a second consecutive session yesterday, leading to fears of local inflation gaining pace. Yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.75 percent-7.81 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 inched nearer to a record high on Tuesday, lifted by Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft, and by a strong second-quarter earnings season that fueled optimism about the U.S. economy's strength. • Asian shares rose on the back of firmer Wall Street earnings while expectations for increased Chinese stimulus helped take the edge off wider concerns about the worsening Sino-U.S. trade dispute. • The U.S. dollar inched lower against a basket of currencies as its recent rally on concerns over escalating trade tensions showed signs of fading, while the offshore yuan held firm near a one-week high. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as investors scaled back their bond holdings on higher Wall Street stock prices and pressure to make room for $78 billion in coupon-bearing supply from this week's quarterly government refunding. • Oil prices held steady, supported by a report of rising U.S. crude inventories as well as the introduction of sanctions against Iran. • Gold prices were steady, after rising in the previous session, as the U.S. dollar softened against China's yuan and the euro. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.69/68.72 August 7 $45.90 mln $105.50 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.78 pct Month-to-date $3.24 mln $515.52 mln Year-to-date -$576.27 mln -$5.23 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.6200 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Yoganand KN in Bengaluru)