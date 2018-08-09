Morning News Call - India, August 9

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Former RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra and others at ASSOCHAM’s National Summit on Bankers Borrowers Business Meet in Mumbai. 01:00 pm: Federal Cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. Agenda not known. \ GMF: LIVE CHAT - BONDS UPDATE Reuters interest rate reporter Dhara Ranasinghe delves into government bond markets at 6:00 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEW Indian regulator clears Walmart's $16 billion acquisition of Flipkart The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved U.S. retail giant Walmart's $16 billion acquisition of online marketplace Flipkart, beefing up the competition to Amazon.com in the fast growing e-commerce market. IMF says India will need to tighten monetary policy to counter inflation The Reserve bank of India will need to gradually tighten monetary policy further due to rising inflation, driven mainly driven by higher oil prices and a falling rupee, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday. Lupin Q1 profit misses estimate by wide margin Drugmaker Lupin posted a bigger-than-expected fall in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, hurt by declining sales in the United States and Japan. Cipla Q1 profit trumps estimates on strong domestic growth Indian drugmaker Cipla posted quarterly profit well above analysts' expectations, helped by strong growth in the domestic market. Hindustan Petroleum tops profit estimates Hindustan Petroleum posted an 86 percent jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, beating analysts' expectations, driven by strong refining margins. IKEA strives to keep prices low as opens first store in India IKEA will set some prices even lower in India than elsewhere when it opens its first store in the country today, as it woos cost-conscious shoppers unaccustomed to DIY furniture. BPCL Q1 profit rises over three-fold, beats estimates Bharat Petroleum reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strong refining margins. GLOBAL TOP NEWS Chinese state media accuse U.S. of "mobster mentality", vow to fight tariffs Chinese state media accused the United States of a "mobster mentality" in its move to implement additional tariffs on Chinese goods, and warned Beijing had all the necessary means to fight back. Japan says Mazda, Suzuki, Yamaha Motor carried out improper testing Mazda Motor Corp, Suzuki Motor Corp and Yamaha Motor conducted improper fuel economy and emissions tests on their vehicles, Japan's transport ministry said. Japan machinery orders tumble, stoke doubts on capex Japan's core machinery orders tumbled in June at the fastest pace in six months, with firms expecting another modest drop in the third quarter in a sign capital expenditure may slow, especially as international trade worries cloud the horizon. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were almost flat at 11,480.50. The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the dollar after Brent crude suffered its biggest decline in three weeks amid increasing trade tensions and a smaller-than-expected drop in U.S. stockpiles. Indian sovereign bonds are expected to open higher, driven by the central bank’s higher-than-expected dividend payment to the government, while fall in crude oil prices will further aid buying sentiment. Yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in a 7.72 percent -7.78 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 closed slightly lower on Wednesday as falling crude prices and trade jitters held markets in check. • Asian shares were subdued after a new round of tit-for-tat tariffs in the U.S.-Sino trade conflict torpedoed oil prices, while the Russian rouble tumbled as the U.S. slapped fresh sanctions on the country • The yen was broadly higher on trade tensions and on revelations the Bank of Japan is under pressure to move away from its accommodative policy, while the New Zealand dollar slid on a decidedly dovish policy stance by nation's central bank. • U.S. Treasury yields held firm on Wednesday as investors bought a hefty chunk of the record $26 billion sale of 10-year notes, the second leg of this week's $78 billion in quarterly refunding. • Oil edged higher after it tumbled on Wednesday amid an escalated trade dispute between the United States and China and Chinese import data which showed a slowdown in energy demand. • Gold prices were steady, after gaining for two straight sessions, as the dollar extended losses versus the yen. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.65/68.68 August 8 $82.88 mln $78.06 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.78 pct Month-to-date $19.59 mln $593.58 mln Year-to-date -$559.92 mln -$5.16 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.6500 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru)