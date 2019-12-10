Morning News Call - India, December 10

To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 2:30 pm: Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian at FICCI’s ARISE Conference in New Delhi. 6:00 pm: Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council Member Ashima Goyal at NSE-NYU Conference on Indian Financial Markets in Mumbai. LIVECHAT - FED & ECB IN FOCUS Frederik Engholm, Nykredit's chief strategist for global markets, analyses what Fed and ECB outlook in 2020 could look like at 3:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • Executives at Indian state-run companies oppose privatisation of refiner BPCL Executives at major state-run Indian companies voiced their opposition to government plans to privatise oil refiner Bharat Petroleum in a statement released by industry bodies on Monday. • Factory owner, manager arrested after Indian capital's deadliest fire in 20 years Police in New Delhi have arrested the owner and manager of a factory where 43 people died in the Indian capital's deadliest fire in 20 years, a spokesman said on Monday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump wants 'movement' from China to avoid Dec. 15 tariffs -U.S. agriculture secretary U.S. President Donald Trump does not want to implement the next round of scheduled tariffs against Chinese goods on Dec. 15, but he wants "movement" from China to avoid them, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Monday. • China November producer prices fall for 5th month, CPI soars China's producer prices fell in annual terms for the fifth consecutive month in November while consumer prices spiked as food costs climbed, data showed, complicating policymakers' efforts to boost demand as economic growth slows. • U.N. Security Council to meet over North Korea on Wednesday at U.S. request The U.N. Security Council will meet on Wednesday, at the request of the United States, over missile launches by North Korea and the possibility of an "escalatory" provocation after Pyongyang conducted what it said was a key test at satellite launch site. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were little changed at 11,975.50 • The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed against the dollar as investors focus on foreign currency flows and U.S.-China trade developments ahead of a deadline for additional tariffs on Chinese shipments. -NewsRise​ • Indian government bonds will likely open largely unchanged, as traders await November’s retail inflation data due later this week, while concerns of a likely fiscal slippage continued to linger. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.65%-6.70% today, a trader with a private bank said. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks pulled back on Monday from near-record levels, as Apple and healthcare shares fell and investors braced for a busy week of political and economic news, including a potential turning point in the U.S.-China trade dispute. • Asian equity markets were a tad lower as investors refrained from making major bets before Dec. 15, when the next round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports is due to take effect. • The dollar and yen held the safe-haven high ground, with investors on edge ahead of a looming tariff deadline, the UK election and upcoming central bank meetings in Europe and the United States. • U.S. long-dated Treasury yields fell on Monday, after rising three straight days, as risk appetite waned following weak Chinese trade data that rattled bond investors worried about the impact of a prolonged trade battle between the United States and China. • Oil prices dropped for a second straight session as the cons of a slowing global demand outlook outweighed the pros of OPEC's agreement with associated producers at the end of last week to deepen crude output cuts in early 2020. • Gold prices held steady, ahead of a policy meeting by the U.S. central bank, while investors awaited clarity on whether a next round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports will take effect this weekend.​ CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.10/71.13 December 9 (73.96) crore 472.63 crore 10-yr bond yield 6.66% Month-to-date (1,743) crore 1,897 crore Year-to-date 92,041 crore 32,395 crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 71.77 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Nidhi C Sai)