Philippines defied experts' advice on dengue
Health
Philippines defied experts' advice on dengue
With foes absent, Venezuela local vote to boost socialists
With foes absent, Venezuela local vote to boost socialists
California wildfire rages toward scenic coastal communities
California wildfire rages toward scenic coastal communities
December 11, 2017 / 3:21 AM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Morning News Call - India, December 11

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    
If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    9:00 am: IRDAI Member (Life) Nilesh Sathe, National Insurance Company MD K.
Sanath Kumar and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance MD K.G. Krishnamoorthy Rao at
The Economic Times Insurance Summit in Mumbai.
    10:00 am: Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari and Science & Technology
Minister Harsh Vardhan at Ground Water Vision 2030 in New Delhi.
    10:15 am: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, Former RBI Governors Y.V. Reddy and
D. Subbarao, NABARD General Manager D. Nageswara Rao at India Finance event in
New Delhi.
    10:30 am: SIAM to announce industry sales figures for November in New Delhi.
    11:00 am: IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to inaugurate NIC Data Security
Centre in New Delhi.
    11:00 am: Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari to address ASEAN-India
Connectivity Summit in New Delhi.

        
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • Indians vote in first stage of election seen as acid test for Modi 
Tens of thousands of Indians voted in the first stage of assembly elections in
the western state of Gujarat on Saturday, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi
faces his toughest electoral test since coming to power with a landslide victory
in 2014.
    • Thyssenkrupp makes offer to workers for Tata Steel deal - sources 
Thyssenkrupp has offered workers commitments on jobs and investments to get
union backing for its deal with Tata Steel to merge their European steel
operations, several people close to labour union IG Metall said.
    • Uber agrees to settle U.S. lawsuit filed by India rape victim 
Uber Technologies Inc and a woman who accused top executives of improperly
obtaining her medical records after a company driver raped her in India have
agreed to settle a civil lawsuit the woman filed against Uber in June, according
to a U.S. federal court filing on Friday.
    • Indian court says government can take control of Unitech 
An Indian court on Friday allowed the government to take over management control
of the debt-laden property developer Unitech Ltd, a rare intervention that the
government said was to protect the public interest.
    • India's Future Supply Chain Solutions $101 mln IPO sees strong demand
Indian logistics provider Future Supply Chain Solution Ltd's initial public
offering of shares to raise up to 6.5 billion rupees was subscribed 7.5 times on
the last day of the sale on Friday, adding to what has been a record year for
initial share sales in the country.
        
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • Hotly anticipated bitcoin futures debut in sedate fashion
The eagerly anticipated launch of futures trading of the world's largest
cryptocurrency bitcoin got off to a positive start on Sunday, with the price
nearly 9 percent ahead after briefly slipping below its opening level.

    • Palestinian stabs Israeli in Jerusalem; anti-Trump protest flares in
Beirut
    A Palestinian stabbed an Israeli security guard at Jerusalem's main bus
station on Sunday, police said, and violence flared near the U.S. Embassy in
Beirut over U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's
capital.
    • China's Nov producer prices ease to 4-month low as pollution curbs bite
China's producer price inflation slowed to a four-month low in November as
factory activity softened due to the government's efforts to curb pollution,
cooling demand from factories for raw materials.
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    •  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 10,309.00, up 0.2percent from its
previous close.    
    •  Indian government bonds are likely to fall in early trade after the
latest U.S. data cemented the view that the Federal Reserve will hike its rates
later this week. A rise in crude oil prices will further weigh on demand,
traders said. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is
likely to trade in a 7.06 percent-7.11percent band. The note closed at 97.96
rupees, the lowest since its issuance on May 12, yielding 7.09percent on Dec. 8.
    •  The Indian rupee will likely open a tad lower against the dollar after
data showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls in November rose more than expected,
strengthening bets the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates after a two-day
meeting that starts tomorrow.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    •  U.S. stocks advanced on Friday, buoyed by a solid payrolls report for
November that locked in expectations for an interest rate hike from the U.S.
Federal Reserve next week and raised optimism about economic prospects in
2018.
    • Futures in bitcoin, which has taken global financial markets by storm,
swung above their launch price, while the dollar kept gains in Asian session on
expectations the Federal Reserve will stick to its tightening path.

    • The dollar was steady, underpinned by expectations of higher U.S. interest
rates, while bitcoin seized the spotlight as futures of the cryptocurrency began
trading.
    • U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Friday after seesawing
following the release of a U.S. jobs report that showed the economy added
228,000 jobs last month but average hourly earnings failed to meet
expectations.
    • Oil prices fell, pulled down as the latest rise in the U.S. rig count
pointed to a further increase in American production, potentially undermining
efforts led by OPEC to tighten markets.
    • Gold prices were steady, holding above a four-month low hit last week,
amid a firm dollar.
    
    
                    CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES      DEBT
 PNDF  spot         64.45/64.48  December 8       -$104.70 mln  $26.06 mln
 10-yr bond yields  7.13 pct     Month-to-date    -$634.80 mln  $410.31 mln
                                 Year-to-date     -$8.06 bln    $26.14 bln
 
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes                 
    Stock market reports                
    Non-deliverable forwards data              
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 


($1 = 64.4700 Indian rupees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
