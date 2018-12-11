Morning News Call - India, December 11

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:45 am: State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar at YONO inFINite 2018 conclave in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Parliament winter session begins in New Delhi. GMF: LIVECHAT - FED WATCH Reuters reporters and editors tracking the Federal Reserve take questions on the economics , politics, trade matters and rates policies facing America's central bank and others whose decisions drive markets day in and day out at 7:00 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • RBI head quits after months of government pressure The Governor of India's central bank, Urjit Patel, resigned abruptly on Monday after a months-long tussle over policy with the government that has raised concerns about the bank's independence as a national election nears. • Indian opposition could get a boost as Modi looks set to lose state votes When Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party won a landslide in India's last general election, in 2014, it grabbed almost all the parliamentary seats in the heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. • Kotak Mahindra Bank petitions court against RBI preference share rule Kotak Mahindra Bank has petitioned a court against a central bank rule preventing the company from issuing preference shares to reduce its promoters' ownership stakes, weeks ahead of a deadline for its CEO to trim his own stake in the bank. • UK court orders tycoon Mallya to be extradited on fraud charges Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya should be extradited from Britain to India to face fraud charges resulting from the collapse of his defunct Kingfisher Airlines, a London court ruled on Monday. • India's green court to issue judgment on Vedanta smelter next week India's environmental court on Monday said it will issue its judgment in one week on whether to allow Vedanta to re-open its copper smelter, which was closed earlier this year after 13 people died when police fired on protesters. • Markets likely to be rocked as RBI chief quits Indian stock, bond and foreign exchange markets are all likely to open lower after the shock resignation of the head of India's central bank. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Brexit in turmoil as UK's May pulls vote to seek changes to EU divorce British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday postponed a parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal to seek more concessions but the European Union refused to renegotiate and lawmakers doubted her chances of winning big changes. • China, U.S. discuss next stage of trade talks China and the United States discussed the road map for the next stage of their trade talks, during a telephone call between Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. • Art and cash-filled Rio apartment the new battleground for Nissan, Ghosn - court filing A Rio de Janeiro apartment containing cash, art works and personal belongings of Carlos Ghosn has emerged as the latest battleground between the indicted former Nissan Motor chairman and the automaker. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading down 1.7 percent at 10,342.00, from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is expected to open sharply lower against the dollar following the unexpected resignation of Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel. • Indian government bonds are expected to slump today along with other local assets, as investors work out the implications of the Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel’s surprise resignation. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 may rise to as much as 7.70 percent-7.75 percent in early trade tracking the local currency and equity markets, a trader with a foreign bank said. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street ended Monday's volatile session slightly higher with help from technology stocks although bank stocks tumbled and uncertainty over Britain's exit from the European Union kept investors on edge about global growth. • Chinese shares pulled ahead after Beijing confirmed it was still in trade talks with the United States, though sentiment remained fragile in Asia as the pound wallowed near 20-month lows on deepening political turmoil over a Brexit deal. • The pound languished near 20-month lows against the dollar after British Prime Minister Theresa May postponed a crucial vote on her Brexit deal, raising the risk of a chaotic exit from the European Union. • U.S. Treasury yields drifted higher on Monday as Wall Street stocks recovered, but trading was mostly rangebound as investors digested the Brexit turmoil and its impact on other assets after Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May postponed a parliamentary vote on her deal to exit the European Union. • Oil prices clawed back some of their losses from the previous day as Libya's National Oil Company declared force majeure on exports from the El Sharara oilfield, which was seized at the weekend by a local militia group. • Gold prices held steady early, supported by hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve could pause its rate hike cycle sooner than previously thought, but a stronger dollar amid Brexit worries weighed on the precious metal. 