Morning News Call - India, December 11

To join the conversation, click on the link: refini.tv/2P8N0Wp INDIA TOP NEWS • India's automobile sales fall for 13th straight month - industry body India's domestic passenger vehicle sales fell in November for a 13th consecutive month with no sign of an immediate recovery, an auto industry body said on Tuesday. • India asks Japan to reduce trade surplus before Abe's visit India asked Japan on Tuesday to take steps to reduce the Japanese trade surplus and sought more market access for Indian goods and services, a government statement said, before Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit next week. • Yes Bank yet to decide on Braich's $1.2 billion offer in crucial fund raise Yes Bank said on Tuesday it was still discussing a $1.2 billion offer from Canadian investor Erwin Singh Braich and Hong Kong-based SPGP Holdings as part of a $2 billion capital raise it announced last month. • India's electricity demand falls for fourth straight month India's power demand fell 4.3% in November from a year ago, representing the fourth straight month of decline, government data showed, potentially reflecting a worsening industrial slowdown which has stifled overall economic growth. • India's privacy bill seeks access to users' data from companies Changes to India's privacy bill could cause trouble for Facebook, Google and others as proposals include government powers to request user data to help forge policies. • Koovs sold by administrators as Indian billionaire Biyani fails to invest Koovs said on Tuesday that administrators had sold its business and assets to SGIK 3 Investments, an entity owned by the online fashion retailer's largest secured creditor and chairman Waheed Alli. • ADB cuts growth views for China, developing Asia as trade war bites The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said it has lowered its growth forecasts for developing Asia this year and the next, as a weaker outlook for China and India indicated softer economic activity elsewhere in the region. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump's December 15 China tariffs threaten a long list of Christmas favorites U.S. President Donald Trump has days to decide whether to impose tariffs on nearly $160 billion in Chinese consumer goods just weeks before Christmas, a move that could be unwelcome in both the United States and China. • China November new loans jump more than expected, modest easing seen on track New bank loans in China rebounded more than expected in November as the central bank lowered some key lending rates and encouraged faster credit growth to prop up the slowing economy amid Sino-U.S. trade tensions. • UK's Johnson now less certain of election victory - YouGov Britain's election race has tightened markedly over the past two weeks and Prime Minister Boris Johnson is now likely to win only a modest majority in Thursday's vote, according to a closely watched forecast released on Tuesday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were little changed at 11,910.00. • The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the dollar ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision. • Indian government bonds are likely to edge lower amid speculation that the inflation rate may accelerate in November, raising concerns over the outlook for further monetary easing. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.70%-6.75% today, a trader with a primary dealership said. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street's main stock indexes ended slightly lower on Tuesday, though not far from record highs, as investors awaited concrete news on whether a new round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods would take effect on Dec. 15, a potential turning point in a trade dispute between the world's two largest economies that has convulsed markets. • Asian stocks flatlined as Sino-U.S. trade talks approached a weekend deadline with little sign of progress, while a tightening of the UK election race knocked the pound. • The British pound slipped after a poll showed a narrowing lead for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party in an election later in the week, while U.S. dollar movement looked to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting. • Most U.S. Treasury yields were modestly higher on Tuesday, as risk appetite improved on optimism that U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods set to take effect on Sunday might be delayed. • Oil prices fell after industry data showed a surprise build in crude oil inventory in the United States and as investors waited for news on whether a fresh round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods would take effect on Sunday. • Gold prices moved in narrow range, as cautious investors held back from making big bets ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement later in the day and amid a looming tariff deadline. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 70.87/70.90 December 10 733.37 crore 43.57 crore 10-yr bond yield 6.70% Month-to-date (1,009) crore 1,941 crore Year-to-date 92,775 crore 32,439 crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 71.77 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Nidhi C Sai in Bengaluru)