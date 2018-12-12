Market News
December 12, 2018 / 3:31 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Morning News Call - India, December 12

6 Min Read

    FACTORS TO WATCH
    12:30 pm: ICRA webinar on Indian banking sector in Mumbai.
    5:30 pm: Government to release November consumer price inflation data in New
Delhi.
    5:30 pm: Government to release October Industrial production data in New
Delhi.
        
    GMF: LIVECHAT - EQUITIES WATCH 
    Join our Reuters correspondents in London and New York for a discussion on
the stock markets and company earnings at 7:30 pm IST. To join the conversation,
click on the link: here
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • Modi suffers biggest state election loss, boosting opposition
India's ruling party lost power in three key states on Tuesday, dealing Prime
Minister Narendra Modi his biggest defeat since he took office in 2014 and
boosting the opposition ahead of national polls next year.
    • Moving fast, India names Modi demonetisation backer as RBI head
Ex-finance ministry official Shaktikanta Das took charge of the Reserve Bank of
India on Tuesday, in a swift appointment expected to ease a dispute with the
government as it pushes for looser credit rules ahead of a general election.

    • Saudi Aramco, ADNOC's India refinery project delayed by 2 years
India has delayed the commissioning of a giant refinery that state-owned firms
are building in tie up with Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC)
by two year to 2025, a senior official at the consortium told Reuters on
Tuesday.
    • ANALYSIS-Modi seen forgiving farm loans as he seeks to win back rural
voters
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is likely to announce loan
waivers worth billions of dollars to woo millions of farmers ahead of a general
election, government sources said, after his ruling party suffered a rural
drubbing in state polls.
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • Trump says would intervene in arrest of Chinese executive
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would intervene with the U.S.
Justice Department in the case against a Chinese telecommunications executive if
it would help secure a trade deal with Beijing.
    • Japan machinery orders miss expectations, protectionism threatens
investment
Japan's core machinery orders rose less than expected in October following an
earthquake in the previous month, pointing to more subdued business investment
as earnings growth slows and as trade protectionism increases headwinds for the
economy.
    • China's Tencent Music raises nearly $1.1 billion in U.S. IPO
China-based music streaming company Tencent Music Entertainment Group said it
raised close to $1.1 billion in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) after
pricing its shares at the bottom of its targeted range.
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading almost flat at 10,594. 
    • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar after the
government named former economic affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das as the new
central bank governor following Urjit Patel’s surprise resignation.
    • Indian government bonds are expected to open higher as the government
appointed former economic affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das as the twenty-fifth
governor of the Reserve Bank of India, after Urjit Patel abruptly resigned
earlier this week amid reported differences of opinion with New Delhi.

       
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • The S&P 500 and the Dow closed marginally lower after volatile trading on
Tuesday as investors swiveled their focus between China-U.S. trade talks,
President Donald Trump's threat to shut down the U.S. government and political
uncertainty in Britain.
    • Asian stock markets rallied as U.S. President Donald trump sounded upbeat
about a trade deal with China, while sterling struggled with the risk of an
imminent party coup against British Prime Minister Theresa May.
    • The dollar held near a one-month high against its peers, supported by a
rebound in U.S. yields and weakness of the pound as its battering from
uncertainty about Brexit continued.
    • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday, as equities bounced amid positive
developments in trade negotiations between the United States and China.
    • Oil prices climbed by more than 1 percent, lifted by expectations that an
OPEC-led supply cut announced last week for 2019 would stabilise markets as well
as hopes that long-running Sino-American trade tensions could ease.
    • Gold prices were steady, supported by expectations of fewer rate hikes by
the U.S. Federal Reserve next year, while palladium traded at a premium to gold.

    
     
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES      DEBT
 PNDF spot         71.79/71.82  December 11      -$341.71 mln  -$53.80 mln
 10-yr bond yield  7.53 pct     Month-to-date    $846.11 mln   $380.99 mln
                                Year-to-date     -$4.21 bln    -$6.77 bln
 
    
($1 = 70.85 Indian rupees)

 (Compiled by Avina Ajit in Bengaluru)
