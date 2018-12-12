Morning News Call - India, December 12

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 12:30 pm: ICRA webinar on Indian banking sector in Mumbai. 5:30 pm: Government to release November consumer price inflation data in New Delhi. 5:30 pm: Government to release October Industrial production data in New Delhi. GMF: LIVECHAT - EQUITIES WATCH Join our Reuters correspondents in London and New York for a discussion on the stock markets and company earnings at 7:30 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Modi suffers biggest state election loss, boosting opposition India's ruling party lost power in three key states on Tuesday, dealing Prime Minister Narendra Modi his biggest defeat since he took office in 2014 and boosting the opposition ahead of national polls next year. • Moving fast, India names Modi demonetisation backer as RBI head Ex-finance ministry official Shaktikanta Das took charge of the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday, in a swift appointment expected to ease a dispute with the government as it pushes for looser credit rules ahead of a general election. • Saudi Aramco, ADNOC's India refinery project delayed by 2 years India has delayed the commissioning of a giant refinery that state-owned firms are building in tie up with Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) by two year to 2025, a senior official at the consortium told Reuters on Tuesday. • ANALYSIS-Modi seen forgiving farm loans as he seeks to win back rural voters Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is likely to announce loan waivers worth billions of dollars to woo millions of farmers ahead of a general election, government sources said, after his ruling party suffered a rural drubbing in state polls. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump says would intervene in arrest of Chinese executive U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would intervene with the U.S. Justice Department in the case against a Chinese telecommunications executive if it would help secure a trade deal with Beijing. • Japan machinery orders miss expectations, protectionism threatens investment Japan's core machinery orders rose less than expected in October following an earthquake in the previous month, pointing to more subdued business investment as earnings growth slows and as trade protectionism increases headwinds for the economy. • China's Tencent Music raises nearly $1.1 billion in U.S. IPO China-based music streaming company Tencent Music Entertainment Group said it raised close to $1.1 billion in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) after pricing its shares at the bottom of its targeted range. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading almost flat at 10,594. • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar after the government named former economic affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das as the new central bank governor following Urjit Patel’s surprise resignation. • Indian government bonds are expected to open higher as the government appointed former economic affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das as the twenty-fifth governor of the Reserve Bank of India, after Urjit Patel abruptly resigned earlier this week amid reported differences of opinion with New Delhi. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 and the Dow closed marginally lower after volatile trading on Tuesday as investors swiveled their focus between China-U.S. trade talks, President Donald Trump's threat to shut down the U.S. government and political uncertainty in Britain. • Asian stock markets rallied as U.S. President Donald trump sounded upbeat about a trade deal with China, while sterling struggled with the risk of an imminent party coup against British Prime Minister Theresa May. • The dollar held near a one-month high against its peers, supported by a rebound in U.S. yields and weakness of the pound as its battering from uncertainty about Brexit continued. • U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday, as equities bounced amid positive developments in trade negotiations between the United States and China. • Oil prices climbed by more than 1 percent, lifted by expectations that an OPEC-led supply cut announced last week for 2019 would stabilise markets as well as hopes that long-running Sino-American trade tensions could ease. • Gold prices were steady, supported by expectations of fewer rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve next year, while palladium traded at a premium to gold. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 71.79/71.82 December 11 -$341.71 mln -$53.80 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.53 pct Month-to-date $846.11 mln $380.99 mln Year-to-date -$4.21 bln -$6.77 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 70.85 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Avina Ajit in Bengaluru)