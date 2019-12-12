Market News
December 12, 2019 / 3:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

Morning News Call - India, December 12

7 Min Read

    FACTORS TO WATCH
    5:30 pm: Government to release November consumer price inflation data and
October industrial output data in New Delhi.
    7:00 pm: Junior Commerce Minister Som Parkash, Commerce Secretary Anup
Wadhawan at LOGIX India event in New Delhi.​
       
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • India's fuel demand growth hits 23-month high in November
    India's fuel demand grew by 10.5% in November from a year earlier, its
fastest pace since January 2018, driven by higher consumption of transport fuels
gasoil and gasoline, and cooking gas.
    • India eases lending rules for weak shadow banks
    India's federal cabinet has approved easier lending rules for shadow banks,
the government said on Wednesday, to help them get more access to funds.

    • Tenfold rise in onion prices leaves Indians teary-eyed
    As onion prices in India have soared tenfold this year, Mukesh Thoke, a
restaurant owner on the outskirts of Mumbai, faces a dilemma - raise prices or
take a hit on margins.
    • Qatar wealth fund to invest $450 million in Adani power distribution arm
    Qatar's sovereign wealth fund will invest about $450 million in a power
distribution company controlled by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, the latest
in a series of foreign investments in India's energy sector.
    • Law enforcement needs exemptions in India's privacy bill, senior official
says
    Allowing law enforcement to commit "authorised privacy violations" will
ensure investigations are not hindered, a senior government official told
Reuters on Wednesday, amid worries that India's privacy law will increase state
surveillance.
    • Netflix tests cheaper, yearly subscription plan in India
    Netflix is testing longer subscription plans in India as it looks to attract
more users in a highly competitive market where smartphone and internet usage is
soaring.


    COLUMN
    • India's economic recovery critical for oil in 2020: Kemp
    India's economy is suffering its worst cyclical downturn for more than a
decade, which is weighing heavily on global oil consumption, and until the
economy improves, prices are unlikely to see a sustained increase.
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • Fed keeps rates on hold, points to 'favorable' economic outlook next year
    The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday held interest rates steady and
signaled borrowing costs will not change anytime soon, with moderate economic
growth and historically low unemployment expected to persist through the 2020
presidential election.
    • High-stakes White House meeting expected Thursday to debate U.S.-China
tariffs -sources
    U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to meet with top trade advisers to
discuss planned Dec. 15 tariffs on some $160 billion in Chinese goods, three
sources familiar with the plans said, as markets braced for potential negative
impacts.
    • United Kingdom votes to decide the fate of Brexit, again
    Voters go to the polls in an election that will pave the way for Brexit
under Prime Minister Boris Johnson or propel Britain towards another referendum
that could ultimately reverse the decision to leave the European Union.

    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.5% higher at 12,003.00.
    • The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the dollar, tracking
gains in Asian peers following the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision.​
    • Indian government bonds will likely open largely unchanged as traders
await November’s retail inflation data later today, for further cues on interest
rates. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade
in a range of 6.75%-6.80% today, a trader with a private bank said.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • Wall Street's main stock indexes ended modestly higher on Wednesday after
the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady and signaled that borrowing
costs are likely to remain unchanged indefinitely.
    • Asian stocks rose to the highest in a month after the Federal Reserve
signalled rate settings were likely to remain accommodative, but the imminent UK
election and a deadline for Sino-U.S. trade talks kept investors cautious.

    • The dollar nursed its steepest losses in weeks, after the U.S. Federal
Reserve's benign inflation outlook hosed down expectations for a rate hike any
time soon, pushing Treasury yields lower.
    • U.S. Treasury yields extended their fall on Wednesday, weighed down by a
combination of global concerns with respect to the UK election and the Chinese
tariffs set to take effect on Sunday, as well as dovish comments from the
Federal Reserve's chairman about inflation.
    • Oil prices edged higher with the market mood switching to relief as OPEC
forecast a supply deficit next year, from doom and gloom over data showing a
surprise increase in U.S. crude inventories.
    • Gold prices hovered near a one-week high hit in the previous session, as
the dollar nursed its steepest losses in weeks after the U.S. Federal Reserve
stood pat on interest rates and signalled moderate economic growth for next
year.
    
    
    
                   CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES        DEBT
 PNDF spot         70.83/70.86  December 11      (181.93) crore  (3,942.30) crore
 10-yr bond yield  6.76%        Month-to-date    (1,191) crore   (2,002) crore
                                Year-to-date     92,593 crore    28,496 crore
    
    (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities
Depository Limited)

    
    ($1 = 71.77 Indian rupees) 

 (Compiled by Nidhi C Sai in Bengaluru)
