Morning News Call - India, December 12

FACTORS TO WATCH 5:30 pm: Government to release November consumer price inflation data and October industrial output data in New Delhi. 7:00 pm: Junior Commerce Minister Som Parkash, Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan at LOGIX India event in New Delhi.​ INDIA TOP NEWS • India's fuel demand growth hits 23-month high in November India's fuel demand grew by 10.5% in November from a year earlier, its fastest pace since January 2018, driven by higher consumption of transport fuels gasoil and gasoline, and cooking gas. • India eases lending rules for weak shadow banks India's federal cabinet has approved easier lending rules for shadow banks, the government said on Wednesday, to help them get more access to funds. • Tenfold rise in onion prices leaves Indians teary-eyed As onion prices in India have soared tenfold this year, Mukesh Thoke, a restaurant owner on the outskirts of Mumbai, faces a dilemma - raise prices or take a hit on margins. • Qatar wealth fund to invest $450 million in Adani power distribution arm Qatar's sovereign wealth fund will invest about $450 million in a power distribution company controlled by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, the latest in a series of foreign investments in India's energy sector. • Law enforcement needs exemptions in India's privacy bill, senior official says Allowing law enforcement to commit "authorised privacy violations" will ensure investigations are not hindered, a senior government official told Reuters on Wednesday, amid worries that India's privacy law will increase state surveillance. • Netflix tests cheaper, yearly subscription plan in India Netflix is testing longer subscription plans in India as it looks to attract more users in a highly competitive market where smartphone and internet usage is soaring. COLUMN • India's economic recovery critical for oil in 2020: Kemp India's economy is suffering its worst cyclical downturn for more than a decade, which is weighing heavily on global oil consumption, and until the economy improves, prices are unlikely to see a sustained increase. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Fed keeps rates on hold, points to 'favorable' economic outlook next year The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday held interest rates steady and signaled borrowing costs will not change anytime soon, with moderate economic growth and historically low unemployment expected to persist through the 2020 presidential election. • High-stakes White House meeting expected Thursday to debate U.S.-China tariffs -sources U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to meet with top trade advisers to discuss planned Dec. 15 tariffs on some $160 billion in Chinese goods, three sources familiar with the plans said, as markets braced for potential negative impacts. • United Kingdom votes to decide the fate of Brexit, again Voters go to the polls in an election that will pave the way for Brexit under Prime Minister Boris Johnson or propel Britain towards another referendum that could ultimately reverse the decision to leave the European Union. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading 0.5% higher at 12,003.00. • The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the dollar, tracking gains in Asian peers following the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision.​ • Indian government bonds will likely open largely unchanged as traders await November’s retail inflation data later today, for further cues on interest rates. The yield on the benchmark 6.45% bond maturing in 2029 is likely to trade in a range of 6.75%-6.80% today, a trader with a private bank said. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street's main stock indexes ended modestly higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady and signaled that borrowing costs are likely to remain unchanged indefinitely. • Asian stocks rose to the highest in a month after the Federal Reserve signalled rate settings were likely to remain accommodative, but the imminent UK election and a deadline for Sino-U.S. trade talks kept investors cautious. • The dollar nursed its steepest losses in weeks, after the U.S. Federal Reserve's benign inflation outlook hosed down expectations for a rate hike any time soon, pushing Treasury yields lower. • U.S. Treasury yields extended their fall on Wednesday, weighed down by a combination of global concerns with respect to the UK election and the Chinese tariffs set to take effect on Sunday, as well as dovish comments from the Federal Reserve's chairman about inflation. • Oil prices edged higher with the market mood switching to relief as OPEC forecast a supply deficit next year, from doom and gloom over data showing a surprise increase in U.S. crude inventories. • Gold prices hovered near a one-week high hit in the previous session, as the dollar nursed its steepest losses in weeks after the U.S. Federal Reserve stood pat on interest rates and signalled moderate economic growth for next year. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 70.83/70.86 December 11 (181.93) crore (3,942.30) crore 10-yr bond yield 6.76% Month-to-date (1,191) crore (2,002) crore Year-to-date 92,593 crore 28,496 crore (FII investment numbers are in Indian rupees. Source: National Securities Depository Limited) For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 71.77 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Nidhi C Sai in Bengaluru)