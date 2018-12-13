Market News
December 13, 2018 / 3:17 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

Morning News Call - India, December 13

7 Min Read

    FACTORS TO WATCH
    11:00 am: Winter Session of Parliament continues in New Delhi.

    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • RBI to consult with government, focus on bank sector
The new head of India's central bank said on Wednesday he would consult more
closely with the government on policy issues and meet heads of state-run lenders
within hours to address problems facing the banking sector.
    • November retail inflation rate hits 17-month low in boost to new c.bank
chief
India's retail inflation rate dropped in November, which should increase the
chances of the new central bank governor keeping interest rates on hold at his
first policy meeting, but falling food prices could hurt a ruling party facing a
revolt over low farm incomes.
    • ANALYSIS-As Modi takes a beating at Indian polls, small parties see big
chance
After suffering an electoral thrashing at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's Hindu nationalist party in 2014, India's small regional and caste-based
parties are back in the reckoning months ahead of the next general election.

    • India's market regulator allows MFs to separate bad assets in portfolios
Mutual funds in India can separate distressed and illiquid assets in their
portfolios to deal with any potential credit crisis, the market regulator said
on Wednesday.
    • KKR sees India benefiting from U.S-China trade war
India can benefit from the trade tensions between the United States and China,
Henry Kravis, co-chief of KKR & Co said on Wednesday, but he also said the
country needed to cut back on red tape to attract more investment.
    • India's high growth enough to keep credit rating stable - S&P Global
India's rapid economic growth will be enough to offset worries about the
independence of its central bank and keep its credit rating in the coveted
investment grade bracket, S&P Global said on Wednesday.
    • Movie-mad India could overtake U.S. as top user-base - IMDb
Movie-mad Indians and the cheap data packs on their smartphones could make India
the biggest user-base market for IMDb over the next five years, the Amazon-owned
movie rating website said on Wednesday.

    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • British PM May survives party confidence vote but Brexit deal still
teetering
British Prime Minister Theresa May survived a confidence vote by the
Conservative Party on Wednesday, but a mutiny by more than a third of her
lawmakers indicated parliament was heading towards deadlock over Brexit.

    • Nissan to boost external board seats, set up compensation committee
-source
Nissan Motor plans to boost the number of external board members and set up a
committee to oversee compensation as part of its effort to improve governance
following the arrest of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn for financial misconduct, a
source said.
    • China makes first big U.S. soybean purchase since Trump-Xi truce
China on Wednesday made its first major purchases of U.S. soybeans since
President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping struck a trade war
truce earlier this month, providing some relief to U.S. farmers who have
struggled to find buyers for their record-large harvest.
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading up 0.4 percent at 10,836.50,
from its previous close.
    • The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the dollar after
retail prices in the South Asian nation rose less-than-expected and industrial
production grew by the most in about a year.
    • Indian government bonds will likely open higher, as significantly slower
headline retail inflation as well as easing in core inflation increased bets of
a change in monetary policy stance in February. The yield on the benchmark 7.17
percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in 7.37 percent- 7.45 percent
band today, a trader with a private bank said. 

    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • U.S. stocks closed up on Wednesday afternoon, though well below their
session highs as investors pulled back in the last few minutes of trading
despite optimism about U.S.-China trade relations and some reassuring signs in
British politics.
    • Asian shares and the pound moved higher as investors breathed a sigh of
relief after British Prime Minister Theresa May survived a no-confidence vote,
and as China appeared to be taking more steps to meet U.S. demands to open its
markets.
    • The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major rivals,
was steady.
    • U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Wednesday on signs of progress in
U.S.-China trade discussions and easing tensions on Britain's exit from the
European Union after UK Prime Minister Theresa May looked to have garnered
enough support to survive a no-confidence vote.
    • Oil prices rose, buoyed by a drawdown in U.S. crude inventories and signs
that China is taking more concrete steps to put a trade war truce with
Washington into action.
    • Gold prices dipped early as the dollar steadied after declining from a
near one-month high in the previous session, while palladium rose to a record
high, trading at a premium to the bullion.
    
    
                   CLOSE            FII            EQUITIES      DEBT
                                    INVESTMENTS                  
 PNDF spot         71.99/72.02      December 12    -$180.80 mln  -$77.77 mln
 10-yr bond yield  7.41 pct         Month-to-date  $443.39 mln   $303.22 mln
                                    Year-to-date   -$4.61 bln    -$6.84 bln
 
    
    
    
($1 = 71.85 Indian rupees)

 (Compiled by Avina Ajit in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

