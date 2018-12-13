Morning News Call - India, December 13

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Winter Session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. GMF: LIVECHAT - OIL OUTLOOK Reuters correspondents Amanda Cooper and Jessica Resnick-Ault take your questions about energy markets in the rapid-fire, weekly segment "Lock, Stock and Barrel" at 8:00 pm IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • RBI to consult with government, focus on bank sector The new head of India's central bank said on Wednesday he would consult more closely with the government on policy issues and meet heads of state-run lenders within hours to address problems facing the banking sector. • November retail inflation rate hits 17-month low in boost to new c.bank chief India's retail inflation rate dropped in November, which should increase the chances of the new central bank governor keeping interest rates on hold at his first policy meeting, but falling food prices could hurt a ruling party facing a revolt over low farm incomes. • ANALYSIS-As Modi takes a beating at Indian polls, small parties see big chance After suffering an electoral thrashing at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party in 2014, India's small regional and caste-based parties are back in the reckoning months ahead of the next general election. • India's market regulator allows MFs to separate bad assets in portfolios Mutual funds in India can separate distressed and illiquid assets in their portfolios to deal with any potential credit crisis, the market regulator said on Wednesday. • KKR sees India benefiting from U.S-China trade war India can benefit from the trade tensions between the United States and China, Henry Kravis, co-chief of KKR & Co said on Wednesday, but he also said the country needed to cut back on red tape to attract more investment. • India's high growth enough to keep credit rating stable - S&P Global India's rapid economic growth will be enough to offset worries about the independence of its central bank and keep its credit rating in the coveted investment grade bracket, S&P Global said on Wednesday. • Movie-mad India could overtake U.S. as top user-base - IMDb Movie-mad Indians and the cheap data packs on their smartphones could make India the biggest user-base market for IMDb over the next five years, the Amazon-owned movie rating website said on Wednesday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • British PM May survives party confidence vote but Brexit deal still teetering British Prime Minister Theresa May survived a confidence vote by the Conservative Party on Wednesday, but a mutiny by more than a third of her lawmakers indicated parliament was heading towards deadlock over Brexit. • Nissan to boost external board seats, set up compensation committee -source Nissan Motor plans to boost the number of external board members and set up a committee to oversee compensation as part of its effort to improve governance following the arrest of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn for financial misconduct, a source said. • China makes first big U.S. soybean purchase since Trump-Xi truce China on Wednesday made its first major purchases of U.S. soybeans since President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping struck a trade war truce earlier this month, providing some relief to U.S. farmers who have struggled to find buyers for their record-large harvest. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading up 0.4 percent at 10,836.50, from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the dollar after retail prices in the South Asian nation rose less-than-expected and industrial production grew by the most in about a year. • Indian government bonds will likely open higher, as significantly slower headline retail inflation as well as easing in core inflation increased bets of a change in monetary policy stance in February. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in 7.37 percent- 7.45 percent band today, a trader with a private bank said. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks closed up on Wednesday afternoon, though well below their session highs as investors pulled back in the last few minutes of trading despite optimism about U.S.-China trade relations and some reassuring signs in British politics. • Asian shares and the pound moved higher as investors breathed a sigh of relief after British Prime Minister Theresa May survived a no-confidence vote, and as China appeared to be taking more steps to meet U.S. demands to open its markets. • The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major rivals, was steady. • U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Wednesday on signs of progress in U.S.-China trade discussions and easing tensions on Britain's exit from the European Union after UK Prime Minister Theresa May looked to have garnered enough support to survive a no-confidence vote. • Oil prices rose, buoyed by a drawdown in U.S. crude inventories and signs that China is taking more concrete steps to put a trade war truce with Washington into action. • Gold prices dipped early as the dollar steadied after declining from a near one-month high in the previous session, while palladium rose to a record high, trading at a premium to the bullion. CLOSE FII EQUITIES DEBT INVESTMENTS PNDF spot 71.99/72.02 December 12 -$180.80 mln -$77.77 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.41 pct Month-to-date $443.39 mln $303.22 mln Year-to-date -$4.61 bln -$6.84 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 71.85 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Avina Ajit in Bengaluru)