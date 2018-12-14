Market News
December 14, 2018 / 3:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Morning News Call - India, December 14

7 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    
If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    12:00 pm: Government to release November wholesale price inflation data in
New Delhi.
    5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai.
    5:30 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to inaugurate FICCI’s AGM in New
Delhi. 
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    • Yes Bank says on track to find CEO within RBI deadline
Yes Bank said it was on track to find a new chief executive officer within the
central bank's February 1 deadline, but the lender's shares fell sharply as the
market was expecting some clarity at its board meeting on Thursday.
    • EXCLUSIVE-Motherson Sumi in early stage merger talks with Leoni -sources
Car wiring maker Motherson Sumi is in early-stage talks with German peer Leoni
over a possible combination of the two companies, two people close to the matter
said.
    • EXCLUSIVE-Iran falls to 6th biggest oil supplier to India in November,
from 4th in October
India's monthly oil imports from Iran plunged to their lowest in a year in
November with Tehran dropping two places to become only the sixth biggest
supplier after New Delhi cut purchases due to the impact of U.S. sanctions,
according to ship tracking data and industry sources.
    • EXCLUSIVE-Carlsberg, United Breweries plead leniency in India beer cartel
probe-sources
Carlsberg and United Breweries have filed pleas with Indian authorities, seeking
leniency in a probe into alleged collusion to fix beer prices, five sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
    • Standard Chartered axes over 200 jobs in India - source
Standard Chartered has laid off over 200 employees in India in its retail
banking division, as more customers move to digital services, a person familiar
with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
    • China's Vivo buys 169 acres land, to invest $559 million in India
Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Thursday said it has acquired 169 acres of land
in northern Uttar Pradesh state and will spend $559 million to set up its second
local plant in India.
    • ANALYSIS-'Indira Gandhi 2.0': India central bank coup a sign of Modi's
authoritarian ways
When Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Urjit Patel abruptly resigned on
Monday, it stunned many people in government and business circles.
Patel's decision, which came after months of bad blood between India's central
bank and the government, is the latest sign that the ruling Bharatiya Janata
Party (BJP), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is increasingly demanding that
it get its way in the country's premier institutions.
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    • China's November retail sales, industrial output growth weakens sharply
China's November retail sales grew at the weakest pace since 2003 and industrial
output rose the least in nearly three years as domestic demand softened further,
underlining rising risks to the economy as China works to defuse a trade dispute
with the United States.
    • EU gives May assurances on Brexit, but cold comfort
European Union leaders assured Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday that the
Brexit treaty she agreed last month but is struggling to get through UK
parliament should not bind Britain forever to EU rules.
    • Japan business mood steady but outlook sours - BOJ tankan
Japanese business confidence and capital expenditure plans held steady from
three months ago, a closely-watched central bank survey showed, a sign companies
weren't significantly worried about escalating trade frictions and global growth
concerns.   
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
    • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading down 0.7 percent at 10,753,
from its previous close. 
    • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar after
appetite for regional currencies was marred by a pullback in equities. 
    • Indian government bonds are likely to open little changed, as crude oil
prices rose overnight, while investors await the outcome of the crucial board
meeting of the central bank. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond
maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in 7.38 percent - 7.44 percent band today, a
trader with a private bank said. 
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
    • The S&P 500 finished little changed after a volatile session on Thursday,
as investors continued to be spooked by uncertainty on both domestic and
international issues, driving up bids for defensive shares while financials and
consumer discretionary stocks were the biggest drags.
    • Asian shares tumbled after China reported a set of weak data, fanning
fresh worries of a sharp slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy and
leaving investors fretting over the wider impact of a yet unresolved Sino-U.S.
trade dispute.
    • The dollar firmed against most major counterparts as investor focus
shifted to an expected U.S. interest rate hike next week, although gains are
likely to be capped on greater uncertainty about next year's policy
outlook.
    • U.S. Treasury yields were narrowly mixed on Thursday, generally trading in
line with U.S. equities, with investors also focused on the European Central
Bank's lower growth and inflation forecasts for next year as well as a warning
of economic risks to the region.
    • Oil prices eased after rising over 2 percent the day before, but were
supported by hopes the market will tighten more quickly than some had expected
in the wake of supply cuts from major producers.
    • Gold prices steadied after slipping to a week-low in the previous session,
supported by the uncertainty around the Federal Reserve's next year's policy
outlook, while the dollar strengthened on expectations of a rate hike next
week.
    
    
                   CLOSE            FII            EQUITIES     DEBT
                                    INVESTMENTS                 
 PNDF spot         71.65/71.68      December 13    $94.35 mln   $68.83 mln
 10-yr bond yield  7.41 pct         Month-to-date  $238.91 mln  $372.05 mln
                                    Year-to-date   -$4.82 bln   -$6.78 bln
 
    
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes                 
    Stock market reports                
    Non-deliverable forwards data              
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 


($1 = 71.54 Indian rupees)

 (Compiled by Avina Ajit in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.