Morning News Call - India, December 14

FACTORS TO WATCH 12:00 pm: Government to release November wholesale price inflation data in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. 5:30 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to inaugurate FICCI's AGM in New Delhi. INDIA TOP NEWS • Yes Bank says on track to find CEO within RBI deadline Yes Bank said it was on track to find a new chief executive officer within the central bank's February 1 deadline, but the lender's shares fell sharply as the market was expecting some clarity at its board meeting on Thursday. • EXCLUSIVE-Motherson Sumi in early stage merger talks with Leoni -sources Car wiring maker Motherson Sumi is in early-stage talks with German peer Leoni over a possible combination of the two companies, two people close to the matter said. • EXCLUSIVE-Iran falls to 6th biggest oil supplier to India in November, from 4th in October India's monthly oil imports from Iran plunged to their lowest in a year in November with Tehran dropping two places to become only the sixth biggest supplier after New Delhi cut purchases due to the impact of U.S. sanctions, according to ship tracking data and industry sources. • EXCLUSIVE-Carlsberg, United Breweries plead leniency in India beer cartel probe-sources Carlsberg and United Breweries have filed pleas with Indian authorities, seeking leniency in a probe into alleged collusion to fix beer prices, five sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. • Standard Chartered axes over 200 jobs in India - source Standard Chartered has laid off over 200 employees in India in its retail banking division, as more customers move to digital services, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. • China's Vivo buys 169 acres land, to invest $559 million in India Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Thursday said it has acquired 169 acres of land in northern Uttar Pradesh state and will spend $559 million to set up its second local plant in India. • ANALYSIS-'Indira Gandhi 2.0': India central bank coup a sign of Modi's authoritarian ways When Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Urjit Patel abruptly resigned on Monday, it stunned many people in government and business circles. Patel's decision, which came after months of bad blood between India's central bank and the government, is the latest sign that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is increasingly demanding that it get its way in the country's premier institutions. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • China's November retail sales, industrial output growth weakens sharply China's November retail sales grew at the weakest pace since 2003 and industrial output rose the least in nearly three years as domestic demand softened further, underlining rising risks to the economy as China works to defuse a trade dispute with the United States. • EU gives May assurances on Brexit, but cold comfort European Union leaders assured Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday that the Brexit treaty she agreed last month but is struggling to get through UK parliament should not bind Britain forever to EU rules. • Japan business mood steady but outlook sours - BOJ tankan Japanese business confidence and capital expenditure plans held steady from three months ago, a closely-watched central bank survey showed, a sign companies weren't significantly worried about escalating trade frictions and global growth concerns. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • SGX Nifty nearest-month futures were trading down 0.7 percent at 10,753, from its previous close. • The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar after appetite for regional currencies was marred by a pullback in equities. • Indian government bonds are likely to open little changed, as crude oil prices rose overnight, while investors await the outcome of the crucial board meeting of the central bank. The yield on the benchmark 7.17 percent bond maturing in 2028 is likely to trade in 7.38 percent - 7.44 percent band today, a trader with a private bank said. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 finished little changed after a volatile session on Thursday, as investors continued to be spooked by uncertainty on both domestic and international issues, driving up bids for defensive shares while financials and consumer discretionary stocks were the biggest drags. • Asian shares tumbled after China reported a set of weak data, fanning fresh worries of a sharp slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy and leaving investors fretting over the wider impact of a yet unresolved Sino-U.S. trade dispute. • The dollar firmed against most major counterparts as investor focus shifted to an expected U.S. interest rate hike next week, although gains are likely to be capped on greater uncertainty about next year's policy outlook. • U.S. Treasury yields were narrowly mixed on Thursday, generally trading in line with U.S. equities, with investors also focused on the European Central Bank's lower growth and inflation forecasts for next year as well as a warning of economic risks to the region. • Oil prices eased after rising over 2 percent the day before, but were supported by hopes the market will tighten more quickly than some had expected in the wake of supply cuts from major producers. • Gold prices steadied after slipping to a week-low in the previous session, supported by the uncertainty around the Federal Reserve's next year's policy outlook, while the dollar strengthened on expectations of a rate hike next week. CLOSE FII EQUITIES DEBT INVESTMENTS PNDF spot 71.65/71.68 December 13 $94.35 mln $68.83 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.41 pct Month-to-date $238.91 mln $372.05 mln Year-to-date -$4.82 bln -$6.78 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 71.54 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Avina Ajit in Bengaluru)